The Wrong Station is a Canadian horror anthology series, with new episodes released every other Sunday. "You may wish to adjust the dial. You are currently tune... More
Available Episodes
5 of 126
116 - Nithing
Rob shook his head, sighing, wiping his face with his hands. “Well isn’t that just somethin’. Jesus Chris. Never even occurred to me they wouldn’t a told ya. What a crock a shit. It’s really not fair to you, even if you are some shitty downtown whiner.” He leaned forward.
“I’m talkin about the feud, Owen. The feud.”
“Excuse me?”
He sighed, took a swig of coffee, settled in.
--Written by Alexander Saxton, and performed by Anthony Botelho. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at www.wrongstation.com/c-w
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
35:43
115 - Rashers
At the sight of the great grey hog, the girls all squealed and rushed forward to rub her meaty flanks and pet her furrowed, piggy brow. All except Anne, who held back, feeling somehow suddenly embarrassed. Ill-at-ease. The memory of last night’s pork chops at the forefront of her mind. Slowly, the pig raised its heavy head and stared at her. Looked her directly in the eyes, with bitter intelligence.
--Written by Alexander Saxton, and performed by Zoe Lee. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at www.wrongstation.com/c-w
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/17/2023
34:34
114 - April Ghouls: I Never Quite Knew What To Make of That
You know? I never quite knew what to make of that.
--Written by Alexander Saxton, Jacob Duarte Spiel, and Anthony Botelho. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at www.wrongstation.com/c-w
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/2/2023
27:51
113 - Seven Yellow Pins Through the Skull of a Dove
She loved to get lost in those films. The colours, strange music, grainy texture of black-gloved hands pressing into smooth bare flesh. The bright, surreal flow of blood. She sat alone in her room with lights off and earbuds in, drinking in that other world. Feasting on it. That saturated, seventies otherland of vice and sin and madness, so unlike the grey little world she knew.
--Written by Alexander Saxton. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at www.wrongstation.com/c-w
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
3/20/2023
46:23
112 - Run Him Down
"If we wait nobody’ll ever catch him, what with all his army training. The Mountie station is two days ride in the other direction. By then the tracks will be gone. There’s no choice. We’ve got to run him down.”
And as he said it, I couldn’t help but notice a whisper of excitement in his voice.
--The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at www.wrongstation.com/c-w
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices