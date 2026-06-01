// IT'S A 3-DAY STORM // OUR ONE AND ONLY SHOT // LET'S TAKE THE FIGHT TO 'EM The first of a new two-part, sci-fi, diesel punk sucker punch from The Wrong Station. "ACTION CRISIS WHITE: Part 1," written by Alexander Saxton and performed by Anthony Botelho. Celebrate 10 seasons of Wrong Station by subscribing to our Patreon at ⁠www.patreon.com/thewrongstation⁠. Explore brand new benefits, hundreds of hours of bonus content, and help ensure Wrong Station stays on the air for another 10 years. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at ⁠www.wrongstation.com/c-w. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

// DOWN INTO THIS HELL PIT // TO PITCH BLACK AND GREEN GLOW // TO VICTORY OR RUIN The conclusion to ACTION CRISIS WHITE; a fiery descent into the bowels of Bridewell Cald. Written by Alexander Saxton and performed by Anthony Botelho. Celebrate 10 seasons of Wrong Station by subscribing to our Patreon at ⁠www.patreon.com/thewrongstation⁠. Explore brand new benefits, hundreds of hours of bonus content, and help ensure Wrong Station stays on the air for another 10 years. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at ⁠www.wrongstation.com/c-w. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

// TRUE LOVE BLOOMS AND HERALDS HAPPY DAYS // AS THE ETERNAL WAR MACHINE MARCHES EVER ON Put on your Sunday best and join us for a new story of high society from The Wrong Station: "The Courtship of Lady Barrington." Written by Jacob Duarte Spiel, and performed by Marta da Silva. Celebrate 10 seasons of Wrong Station by subscribing to our Patreon at ⁠www.patreon.com/thewrongstation⁠. Explore brand new benefits, hundreds of hours of bonus content, and help ensure Wrong Station stays on the air for another 10 years. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at ⁠www.wrongstation.com/c-w. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

// A CASTLE RISES FROM THE MIST // AND ANCIENT DARKNESS STIRS WITHIN // WAITING, YES... WAITING Come traveler, and rest. Take reprieve with a new centuries-spanning tale from the Wrong Station. "Castellan," written and performed by Anthony Botelho. Celebrate 10 seasons of Wrong Station by subscribing to our Patreon at ⁠www.patreon.com/thewrongstation⁠. Explore brand new benefits, hundreds of hours of bonus content, and help ensure Wrong Station stays on the air for another 10 years. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at ⁠www.wrongstation.com/c-w. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

// IT'S EASY TO PLAY WHEN THERE'S NOTHING TO LOSE // BUT BAD ROLLS COME FOR US ALL // AND WE ALL HAVE MORE THAN WE THINK The Wrong Station's Decade of Dread draws to a close with this new story of good fortune and bad breaks. "The Gambler," written by Jacob Duarte Spiel and performed by Anthony Botelho. Celebrate 10 seasons of Wrong Station by subscribing to our Patreon at ⁠www.patreon.com/thewrongstation⁠. Explore brand new benefits, hundreds of hours of bonus content, and help ensure Wrong Station stays on the air for another 10 years. The Wrong Station contains explicit content and mature themes. Episode-specific warnings can be found at ⁠www.wrongstation.com/c-w. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Wrong Station

About Wrong Station

About Wrong Station

Wrong Station is an award-winning podcast anthology of original horror and weird fiction. Drawing on the tradition of The Twilight Zone and the classic radio serials that inspired it, Wrong Station transports the listener into the darkest corners of appalling new worlds with each episode. Wrong Station is not suitable for anyone. It may however be enjoyed by viewers of David Cronenberg, by readers of Shirley Jackson, and by listeners of Quiet Please. Listen to Wrong Station. Let it Change you. For more about Wrong Station, visit our website at www.wrongstation.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Bluesky @thewrongstation or on Facebook. For exclusive bonus episodes, ad-free listening, behind-the-scenes content, and more, you SIMPLY MUST explore our Patreon at www.patreon.com/thewrongstation. Wrong Station is an entirely independent production that relies on Patreon subscribers to produce the show and pay performers. Your support, tribute, and burnt offerings are what make Wrong Station possible.