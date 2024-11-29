The saga continues! The fighters discover that they are in the World of Trophies, and there are trophy hunters who want to capture them. Who is behind this, and can the Smash Bros. stop them?
44:12
Smash Bros. Part 2
The saga continues! As Mario and the team continues to recruit new fighters, Master Hand recruits more villains to help him. Who is the elusive Crazy Hand, and is someone else pulling the strings behind the scenes?
33:33
Smash Bros. Part 1
The saga begins! Mario and Luigi must recruit fighters to face the all-imposing Master Hand. What is Master Hand's plan? And will these fighters be strong enough to stop him?
29:32
Bowser's Bride
Things get crazy when Bowser and Cackletta (of the Bean Bean Kingdom) decide to get married so they can take over the world together! Their first target: the Mushroom Kingdom. The Mario Bros. will have to deal with this despicable couple...as well as the devious Broodals.
26:30
BONUS EPISODE: The Long-Lost Cousin
Mario and Luigi are shocked when their cousin Morio shows up at their front door. Morio claims that he's been searching for the bros. for years, but Mario thinks that this "cousin" might actually be an impostor.
Join Mario and Luigi as they go on all kinds of adventures. Listen as Peach, Toad, Bowser, and others join in the fun across the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. This hilarious show is family-friendly and is GUARANTEED to please any Mario fan. Episodes post on Fridays every other week.