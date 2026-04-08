A medieval German nobleman finds that marriage isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But when a sinister spirit visits him at his darkest hour, the Baron of Grogzwig must call on deep reserves of good humour if he’s going to make it through the night…



A Noiser podcast production.



Narrated by Sir David Suchet.



Written by Charles Dickens. Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.



Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Rohan Onraet | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.



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