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Charles Dickens Ghost Stories
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Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

NOISER
ArtsBooks
Charles Dickens Ghost Stories
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

    To Be Read at Dusk

    01/19/2026 | 43 mins.
    Five couriers on a mountaintop in Switzerland trade ghost stories into the night. But as their chilly tales grow stranger and stranger… who are the real spirits here?

    A Noiser podcast production.

    Narrated by Sir David Suchet.

    Written by Charles Dickens.

    Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.

    Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Mark Oliver | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Mix check: Carla Flores | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.

    Thanks for listening to Charles Dickens Ghost Stories. To discover more immersive audiobooks and podcasts head to noiser.com/
    No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

    The Baron of Grogzwig

    01/12/2026 | 34 mins.
    A medieval German nobleman finds that marriage isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But when a sinister spirit visits him at his darkest hour, the Baron of Grogzwig must call on deep reserves of good humour if he’s going to make it through the night…

    A Noiser podcast production.

    Narrated by Sir David Suchet.

    Written by Charles Dickens. Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.

    Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Rohan Onraet | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.

    For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions

    No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

    The Ghost in the Bride's Chamber: Part Two

    01/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    The story of the dead bride is at last revealed, in chilling detail. But, as one guilty man magically divides into a dozen, will anyone believe this particular tall tale?…

    A Noiser podcast production.

    Narrated by Sir David Suchet.

    Written by Charles Dickens.

    Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.

    Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Wilfredo Acosta | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Mix check: Carla Flores | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.
    No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

    The Ghost in the Bride's Chamber: Part One

    12/29/2025 | 39 mins.
    During a walking holiday in the Lake District, two novelists - Charles Dickens and Wilkie Collins, alias ‘Mr Goodchild’ and ‘Mr Idle’ - stumble upon a mysterious inn, where wedding cake is served after dinner every evening. But neither man can begin to imagine the petrifying reason for such a strange custom…

    A Noiser podcast production.

    Narrated by Sir David Suchet.

    Written by Charles Dickens.

    Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.

    Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Wilfredo Acosta | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Mix check: Carla Flores | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.

    For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions

    No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Charles Dickens Ghost Stories

    The Trial for Murder

    12/22/2025 | 39 mins.
    Summoned to court, a successful banker finds himself assuming the role of Jury Foreman in a murder trial that has already gripped the nation. What he doesn’t know… is that the ghost of the dead man wants a seat at the table as well…

    A Noiser podcast production.

    Narrated by Sir David Suchet.

    Written by Charles Dickens.

    Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.

    Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Gerry O'Riordan | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Mix check: Carla Flores | Compositions: Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.

    For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions

    No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Charles Dickens Ghost Stories
Welcome to Charles Dickens Ghost Stories read by Sir David Suchet.We’ll be sharing a selection of the great author’s most chilling short works, brought to life with sound design and original music.We’ll encounter dark premonitions of disaster experienced by a lonely railway signalman… A Victorian murder trial cast into chaos when the dead man’s ghost interrupts proceedings… And a sinister haunted hotel, where twelve identical spirits stalk the corridors…Plus, a very special festive gift: Dickens’s most beloved ghost story of all, A Christmas Carol.Hit follow for new episodes every Monday. Join Noiser+ for early access and ad-free listening. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed or head to noiser.com/subscriptions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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