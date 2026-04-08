During a walking holiday in the Lake District, two novelists - Charles Dickens and Wilkie Collins, alias ‘Mr Goodchild’ and ‘Mr Idle’ - stumble upon a mysterious inn, where wedding cake is served after dinner every evening. But neither man can begin to imagine the petrifying reason for such a strange custom…
A Noiser podcast production.
Narrated by Sir David Suchet.
Written by Charles Dickens.
Additional material by Duncan Barrett, Pascal Hughes and Joel Duddell.
Produced by Duncan Barrett | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recorded and mixed at The Soundhouse Studios | Sound design by Wilfredo Acosta | Sound Supervisors: Tom Pink and Oliver Baines | Mix check: Carla Flores | Compositions & music performances by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines | Exec Producers: Pascal Hughes, Katrina Hughes, Joel Duddell.
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