Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsBend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

Game of Thrones
ArtsBooks
Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast
Latest episode

505 episodes

  • Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

    House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3 Review - The Rat Banquet

    07/06/2026 | 54 mins.
    If you enjoyed the discussion, be sure to subscribe to the Bend the Knee Podcast for weekly House of the Dragon coverage, A Song of Ice and Fire theories, lore deep dives, and everything happening in Westeros.
    Jimmy: https://www.youtube.com/@ChattingWithNutts
    Matt's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/supergainsbros
    The reread will continue! Join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/BendtheKneePodcast/
    ***BTK UPDATES*** Subscribe to our YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/c/BendtheKnee
    If you'd like to support the show, gain access to additional WESTEROS content, or LISTEN LIVE then hit us up at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee
    EMAIL: BTKcast@gmail.com 
    Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out ElevenReader and use my code PODCAST for a great deal: https://elevenreader.io

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

    House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 Review - Queen's Landing

    06/29/2026 | 48 mins.
    If you enjoyed the discussion, be sure to subscribe to the Bend the Knee Podcast for weekly House of the Dragon coverage, A Song of Ice and Fire theories, lore deep dives, and everything happening in Westeros.
    Jimmy: https://www.youtube.com/@ChattingWithNutts
    Matt's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/supergainsbros
    The reread will continue! Join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/BendtheKneePodcast/
    ***BTK UPDATES*** Subscribe to our YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/c/BendtheKnee
    If you'd like to support the show, gain access to additional WESTEROS content, or LISTEN LIVE then hit us up at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee
    EMAIL: BTKcast@gmail.com 
    Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out ElevenReader and use my code PODCAST for a great deal: https://elevenreader.io

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

    House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Review - Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood

    06/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    If you enjoyed the discussion, be sure to subscribe to the Bend the Knee Podcast for weekly House of the Dragon coverage, A Song of Ice and Fire theories, lore deep dives, and everything happening in Westeros.
    Jimmy: https://www.youtube.com/@ChattingWithNutts
    Matt's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/supergainsbros
    The reread will continue! Join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/BendtheKneePodcast/
    ***BTK UPDATES*** Subscribe to our YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/c/BendtheKnee
    If you'd like to support the show, gain access to additional WESTEROS content, or LISTEN LIVE then hit us up at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee
    EMAIL: BTKcast@gmail.com 
    Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out ElevenReader and use my code PODCAST for a great deal: https://elevenreader.io

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

    House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 - Reaction Live Stream

    06/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally here, and what a premiere it was.
    Ser Matt jumped on immediately after watching the Season 3 premiere to share the raw, spoiler-filled reactions to one of the most epic episodes HBO has ever produced.
    From the breathtaking Battle of the Gullet to shocking character moments, incredible dragon action, and what may be some of the best large-scale battles we’ve ever seen in the Game of Thrones universe, this episode absolutely delivered. For me, it’s an easy 10/10 and an unforgettable start to the season.
    This is an immediate reaction episode, so expect first impressions, favorite moments, standout performances, and early predictions for what’s coming next.
    Jimmy and I will be back later with our full in-depth review and breakdown, where we’ll analyze every major scene, compare the episode to Fire & Blood, discuss the biggest changes from the source material, and answer your questions.

    ⚠️ Full spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 throughout this episode.

    If you enjoyed the discussion, be sure to subscribe to the Bend the Knee Podcast for weekly House of the Dragon coverage, A Song of Ice and Fire theories, lore deep dives, and everything happening in Westeros.
    Jimmy: https://www.youtube.com/@ChattingWithNutts
    Matt's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/supergainsbros
    The reread will continue! Join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/BendtheKneePodcast/
    ***BTK UPDATES*** Subscribe to our YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/c/BendtheKnee
    If you'd like to support the show, gain access to additional WESTEROS content, or LISTEN LIVE then hit us up at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee
    EMAIL: BTKcast@gmail.com 
    Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out ElevenReader and use my code PODCAST for a great deal: https://elevenreader.io

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast

    Ep. 226: - Epilogue | A Storm of Swords

    06/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    Merrett Frey is approaching the ruins of Oldstones with the ransom for his half-brother's (Stevron Frey's) grandson Petyr Pimple. He is considering all the ill luck throughout his life, starting as a squire, where in a battle against the Kingswood Brotherhood he got hit on the head so hard he was unable to ever truly fight again, which left him unable to reach knighthood. His fatherhas always mocked him as "Merrett Muttonhead", and all he was good for during the Red Wedding was to drink the Greatjon under the table. 
    Merrett recollects how his father ordered the massacre of the Starks at Edmure Tully’s wedding, but it was Lame Lothar and Roose Bolton who had masterminded the whole affair. He considers how things at the Twins will turn worse for him when his father dies, as Ryman stands to inherit, and his sons Edwyn and Black Walder after him. Merrett feels that if he could accomplish this task, maybe his luck would change for the better, considering that Petyr is Ser Ryman’s son. However, he has failed at everything in his life, including his role in keeping the Greatjon too drunk to fight. The man killed or maimed four men, and it took eight to finally get him in chains. 
    When he reaches the site of King Tristifer’s sepulcher, he finds the outlaws who captured Petyr. They surround him and take the gold he carried for the ransom. Merrett demands to see Beric Dondarrion, but Lem and Tom inform him that the Lightning Lord was needed elsewhere. They lead him to the tree from which Petyr Pimple is hanging, and then Lem ties a noose around Merrett’s neck. Sick with fear after they have lied about the ransom and now mean to hang him, Merrett pleads that he had nothing to do with the Red Wedding, and that they have no witness. However, Tom Sevenstrings steps aside to reveal a woman with grey skin and a hideous scar across her neck, a woman Merrett knows to be dead, having seen his brothers slit her throat and dump her naked body in the river. Her eyes are terrible to behold: they see him, and they hate him. Lem tells him that she can’t speak, but she nods when Lem asks if Merrett was involved. Merrett opens his mouth to plead, but the noose chokes off his words.
    Jimmy: https://www.youtube.com/@ChattingWithNutts
    Matt's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/supergainsbros
    The reread will continue! Join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/BendtheKneePodcast/
    ***BTK UPDATES*** Subscribe to our YouTube Page: http://www.youtube.com/c/BendtheKnee
    If you'd like to support the show, gain access to additional WESTEROS content, or LISTEN LIVE then hit us up at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee
    EMAIL: BTKcast@gmail.com 
    Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bendtheknee

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out ElevenReader and use my code PODCAST for a great deal: https://elevenreader.io

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast
Bend the knee and join us each week as we re-read the epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. Each episode will contain a small council meeting for updates on the HBO show, House of the Dragon, Winds of Winter, and GRR’s ‘Not a Blog’. We also include a short history lesson from A World of Ice and Fire. Finally, we take an in-depth look at each chapter of the series. This is a book club without banners, all are welcome to join! Night gathers, and now our read begins …
Podcast website
ArtsBooksTV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Bend the Knee: A Song of Ice and Fire Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:44:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK