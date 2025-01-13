DTFae Podcast

Send us a textwe're recapping everything you need to remember from fourth wing and iron flame before the release of onyx storm! intro: 00:00:00 world building: 00:04:19 characters: 00:08:48FW plot: 00:29:02 IF new characters: 00:59:15 IF plot: 01:03:30 questions: 02:03:11Summon us @DTFaePodcast We like our coffee icy and our books spicy! Oh, and we're totally Down To Fae. A podcast for fantasy romance readers and fans of authors like Sarah J. Maas, Jennifer L. Armentrout, Rebecca Yarros and Carissa Broadbent. Follow along as your delulu hosts discuss your favorite romantasy books in a chapter-by-chapter read, re-read or refresher.
2:08:18
book review: riftborne
Our review of Riftborne by Bree Grenwich and Parker Lennox.
34:59
bed, wed, or behead (Heir of Fire chapters 59-68)
we conclude our Heir of Fire deep dive with chapters 59-68. intro: 00:00:00deep dive: 00:02:10kicking off Queen of Shadows with chapters 1-8 Jan. 14!
1:27:32
hair of fire (Heir of Fire chapters 50-58)
We continue our Throne of Glass deep dive with Heir of Fire chapters 50-58. Intro: 00:00Anathema Review: 00:01:00Blood and Ash TV Series: 00:20:46Deep Dive: 00:26:29This week's book review was Anathema (The Eating Woods, #1) by Keri LakeNext week, we'll wrap up our Heir of Fire episodes and, on Jan. 14, kick off Queen of Shadows with chapters 1-8!!! How many !!! are too many !!!
2:00:22
animal crossing (Heir of Fire chapters 41-49)
Our series spoiler-free Throne of Glass deep dive continues with Heir of Fire chapters 41-49.Phantasma Review: 00:00Deep Dive: 00:10:17This week's book review was Phantasma (Wicked Games, #1) by Kaylie Smith.Next week: Heir of Fire chapters 50-58.
Follow us at @DTFaePodcast!We like our coffee icy and our books spicy. Oh, and we're totally Down To Fae. A podcast for fantasy romance readers and fans of authors like Sarah J. Maas, Jennifer L. Armentrout, Rebecca Yarros and Carissa Broadbent. Follow along as your delulu hosts discuss your favorite romantasy books in a chapter-by-chapter read, re-read or refresher.