LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses

Dost thou eyes decieve ye?! Are we experiencing DOUBLE VISION in the tunnels?? Nope, just a couple of full grown women givin wyrm over here and you GOTTA get over to youtube.com/@lpnromantasy if you wanna see some WYRMS DOWN BY THE RIVER. And in chs. 14 and 15, they are swimmin like Free Willy over here but there ain't nothin free bout leavin in these tunnels. COST'S HIGH. That's why these wyrms gotta get out there on the streets showin a lil slime just to make the tunnels go squish. You don't understand what we wyrms out here have to deal with. We was just eatin some scab crumbs and then WHAM *we* gotta die? Ugh, it's hard down here for a wyrm. Especially when these long eared busty galz keep trying to interupt our sweet eternal peace with their 8DD chess! Oh yeah, and the torture party is still gettin it and there's no sweetness on the brain bridge RUHN'S OUR EMO SAD BOI NOW SORRY AZRIEL YOUR SPOT GOT TAKEN.







Please read up until Chapter 18 for next week!







These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.







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