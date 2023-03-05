Last Podcast Network presents LPN Deep Dives:
Season 2 - A Court of Thorns and Roses
LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses / Episode 12: You're Matin' Me Crazy!
FINALLY what we've all been waiting for- Feyre paints! Oh and we think there was something else in there somewhere. Yes, it's time for Chapter 55 and it's getting messy. And LOUD.DGWE featuring Meatwad, Master Shake, and Carl Brutananadilewski. Please read to the end of A Court of Mist and Fury!These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
5/3/2023
1:56:51
LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses / Episode 11: That Suriel For-riel?
It's the time of year where magical faerie goo gets splattered all over Rhys, and also it's Starfall! We visit *that* Inn and the Suriel provides the hottest Night Court gossip. Please read up until Chapter 58! DGWE featuring Nick Turner and Brooks Wheelan.These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
4/25/2023
1:52:09
LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses / Episode 10: Sex And The Hewn City
Are fae baes gonna finally get down? No, but what a way to almost! We visit The Court of Nightmares and The Suriel makes a cameo to reveal a bombshell piece of news.Please read up until Part 3: The House of Mist! DGWE read by Amber Nelson and Emily Fleming. These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
4/19/2023
1:44:58
LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses / Episode 9: Under The Sea He's Got The Book
Feyre vibes with Velaris and then has to trick a sexy Lord to attain the Book Of Breathings, we debate what constitutes a pleasure barge.Please read up to Chapter 44, or page 427 in the paperback edition!DGWE featuring Danny Tamberelli and Jeremy Balon.These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
4/11/2023
1:43:59
LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses / Episode 8: Reverse Santa
As Rhys challenges Feyre to... find his object, we discuss the history of the "woman in the woods" trope in storytelling; also the batmen meet the Archeron sisters!Please read up until Chapter 38 (page 361 in the paperback edition).These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
LPN's Deep Dives makes it's much anticipated return with a brand new series!
Join Natalie Jean (Some Place Under Neath) and Jackie Zebrowski (Page 7) as they titilate your earholes with their comprehensive "deep dive" style breakdowns of the popular adult fantasy novel series by Sarah J. Maas - A Court of Thorns and Roses.
Season 1 - Dune
A 13-part journey down the sandy wormhole of Frank Herbert’s beloved Sci-Fi Masterpiece, Dune (and it’s subsequent sequels). Navigated by the one and only God Emperor himself Henry Zebrowski (Last Podcast on The Left, Adult Swim) and his enigmatic spice fueled co-host Holden McNeely (Wizard and The Bruiser).