LPN Deep Dives: A Court of Thorns and Roses

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135 episodes
- If you were dreaming that Jackie would play the 'Thong Song: Jackie's Version" on a fake harp today, then your dreams are coming true! Who knew this would be where your dreams began their journey?! Natalie and Jackie navigate the LORE THICC HORNY SLIM chapters 18 and 19 now that we are having ghost story time down in the Prythian tunnel. Silene appears to Nesta, Azriel and Bryce and starts droppin some TRUTHS. But are they......DUSK'S TRUUUUUUTHH?!?!??! Ughhhhh our torture boiz are finally hitting a pain precipice (pain-cipice? preci-pain?) and are starting to come up with some ZANY ideas for escape! Full up to the brim with funny silly talk from those guys! Also if you were wondering if Lidia starts having a great time with her partner Pollux.....this wouldn't be the chapter to lainst that wonder uponst our feets. TAKE YOUR WONDER AND SHOVE IT DOWN POLLUX'S THROAT MAYBE HE'LL CHOKE ON IT!!!!!!!!!!!!
Please read up until Chapter 22 for next week!
These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas.
Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
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- OH WE GOT OURSELVES A TUNNEL DUMP and we are NOT talking about making on the floor of the tunnel (although where else would you do it??) We go through chs. 16 and 17 in this episode and we are JUMPIN n JIVIN from world-to-world! We are uncovering different parts of the mystery that uncover MORE parts of the mystery and it was allllllllll hidden down here in this tunnel (even though Azriel's wings are too girthy to fly them through it BOING BOING BOING.) Meanwhile in Midgard, Ithan is preparing himself- and his paddle ball....I mean sun ball....- to fight for Tharion's freedom from the Viper Queen?? MAYBE YOU SHOULDA THOUGHT THAT THROUGH, ITHAN!? Ithan, we love you you beautiful pup, but leave the 4D chess to the ladies. This just ain't your strong suit.
Please read up until Chapter 20 for next week!
These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas.
Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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- Dost thou eyes decieve ye?! Are we experiencing DOUBLE VISION in the tunnels?? Nope, just a couple of full grown women givin wyrm over here and you GOTTA get over to youtube.com/@lpnromantasy if you wanna see some WYRMS DOWN BY THE RIVER. And in chs. 14 and 15, they are swimmin like Free Willy over here but there ain't nothin free bout leavin in these tunnels. COST'S HIGH. That's why these wyrms gotta get out there on the streets showin a lil slime just to make the tunnels go squish. You don't understand what we wyrms out here have to deal with. We was just eatin some scab crumbs and then WHAM *we* gotta die? Ugh, it's hard down here for a wyrm. Especially when these long eared busty galz keep trying to interupt our sweet eternal peace with their 8DD chess! Oh yeah, and the torture party is still gettin it and there's no sweetness on the brain bridge RUHN'S OUR EMO SAD BOI NOW SORRY AZRIEL YOUR SPOT GOT TAKEN.
Please read up until Chapter 18 for next week!
These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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- Ohhhhh I wonder who could have BARK BONES FOR BRAINS??? No way that it's Ithan!?!? No, you were right it's definitely Ithan. In ch. 13 we find ourselves right alongside Ole Woof-ful and he is spewing some nonsense at the Viper Queen bout savin his fin boy. ITHAN the Viper Queen is too hawt to have to deal with you! Or does she use that snake seductive power to convince him to fight for Tharion's freedom with his big wolf body? Our perspectives get ripped away and we are thrown into the brain space of poor Lidia. Thank the lawd Pollux is a horrible enough of a male that Lidia can blame her CYCLE to get out of an Asteri party. She has SUPER SECRET SPY stuff to do! Get outta here you DUMPSTER ANGEL.
Please read up until Chapter 16 for next week! These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Get them buns (and swords) of steel ready- it's a TUNNEL TALK LEARNING WALK!!! Much better than an Aaron Sorkin walk-n-talk IN MY PERSONAL OPINION but mostly because this one has NESTA'S SILVER FLAAAME ::guitar riff::. Woah-- who knew I'd be comin after the Sorkinator in this caption?? Anywayyyy, in this episode we go through ch. 12 and it seems that we got some worm lore and cave drawings to keep us going! We also realize in this episode that Chris Pratt is obviously an IRL Asteri and Nat-n-Jack would go to the GRAVE defending that position. Ugh, Nesta's tatt questions for Bryce get sad fast but HEY, THAT'S JUS' TUNNEL LIFE!
Please read up until Chapter 14 for next week! These Deep Dives are based on novels by Sarah J Maas. Intro music by Ryan Connor. Cover art by Jeff Nitzberg. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City
Last Podcast Network presents LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City LPN's Deep Dives makes its much-anticipated return with a brand-new series! Join Natalie Jean (Some Place Under Neith) and Jackie Zebrowski (Page 7) as they titillate your earholes with their comprehensive "deep dive" style breakdowns of the popular adult science fiction novel series by Sarah J. Maas - Crescent City. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of LPN Deep Dives: Crescent City ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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