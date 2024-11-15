Episode 598: The Horrible Lives and Deaths of the Saints - The OGs
This week the boys travel way, way back - to the days before the advent of the Holy Roman Empire to examine the dark, bloody history behind a handful of "The OG Saints" and the often brutally gruesome tales that led to their consecrations.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.
--------
1:30:35
Side Stories: Fishy Business
Henry & Eddie bring you this week's weirdest stories and true-crime news - but first, the boys lay out their plans for Tootsie's 17th Birthday Bash, Ed reacts to Investigation Alien on Netflix, 43 Monkeys escape from South Carolina research facility, Missing father of 3 allegedly faked his disappearance in kayak accident before fleeing to Europe, Labradoodle helps solve mystery of owners murder, UK man in hot water over illegal fish pics, New Tour Dates, and MORE!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.
--------
1:04:42
Episode 597: The Krugersdorp Cult Murders Part IV - The Werewolf of Wall Street
The boys reach the end of the road for Electus Per Deus and their trail of misguided murder as the cult's own members and lack of organization would lead to their arrest for both "The Satanic Murders" as well as "The Appointment Murders".
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.
--------
1:33:14
Side Stories: Squirrel Stories
Henry & Eddie bring you this week's weirdest stories and true crime news starting off with a slew of updates AND THEN the story of the week: beloved internet star Peanut the Squirrel euthanized by New York State DEC, Four UK cult members jailed after storming courthouse with handcuffs in plot to abduct coroner, Listener Stories, and MORE!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.
--------
57:54
Episode 596: The Krugersdorp Cult Murders Part III - Your English Teacher Loves Murder
The story of Electus Per Deus continues this week as the boys learn the full extent of Cecilia Steyn's manipulation of her followers through the organization and execution of what would come to be known as "The Appointment Murders."Last Podcast on the Left | LPN | Youtube | Twitch | Instagram | TikTok | X | [email protected]
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.
The Last Podcast on the Left covers all the horrors our world has to offer, both imagined and real. From demons and slashers to cults and serial killers, The Last Podcast is guaranteed to satisfy your bloodlust.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.