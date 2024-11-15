Episode 597: The Krugersdorp Cult Murders Part IV - The Werewolf of Wall Street

The boys reach the end of the road for Electus Per Deus and their trail of misguided murder as the cult's own members and lack of organization would lead to their arrest for both "The Satanic Murders" as well as "The Appointment Murders". Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to ad-free new episodes and get exclusive access to bonus content.