Independence Day just happened and what better way than to focus on those people who use their freedom to complain about lady characters in video games. The newest target is God of War Laufey and as Holden goes through the history of this topic we see this isn't the first time an announced game has been attacked for having a female protagonist and with a cottage industry that profits off the outrage it most likely won't be the last. Gamergate, Sweet Baby Inc.. and Samus bravely taking that helmet off in 1986 are just a few of the stops we take along the way as we give our personal reasons for why it's totally fine that not every protagonist is a dude.



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