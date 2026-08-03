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534 episodes
- Jake leads us through a tribute to physical media! Memories of VHS horror box art! The heyday and resurgence of vinyl! The reliance (and obligation) of giving books as gifts! We cover it all and also share some stories from our listeners about the tangible, physical stuff that made them who they are. If you're old you can remember how it was with us and if you're young you can hear about the pure joy of going over to a friend's house and seeing that they also had a DVD copy of Stargate!
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- In the wake of Sony saying physical games are DOA our hosts wonder if this is really that bad of a thing.Is this just the future of gaming and are we actually losing anything? Are you just the old man yelling at clouds (that are full of your game's download info) when you mourn that little box with an actual game inside of it? And what about Gamestop? Won't someone think of poor old Gamestop?! I can't trade in gigabytes, goddamnit!
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- He's the best there is at what he does and what he does is stoically scold people while blasting people with his concussive eye beams! Cyclops is often portrayed in cartoons and movies as a big ol' dork and fuddy duddy rules follower but the guy has been through a lot in the comics and has a lot of emotional depth. Mike takes Jake and Holden through the history and this X-man's evolution as creators take him from a mopey loner to a strategic genius to an all powerful mutant zealot that even scares Magneto. And yeah, maybe he's not the coolest. But really, that's what makes him cool.
Reading List-
Uncanny X-men #7 (1964)
Uncanny X-men #94 and #95 (1975)
Uncanny X-men #125-128 (1979)
Uncanny X-men # 144 (1981)
Uncanny X-men # 201 (1986)
X-men volume 1, #1 (1991)
X-men volume 1, #30 (1994)
Cyclops #1-4 (2001)
X-men: Prelude to Schism# 3 (2011)
Avengers vs X-men #2 (2013)
House of X 1 (2019)
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- Jake is our Qifrey as he takes Holden and Mike through the gorgeous world of Witch Hat Atelier, based on the manga by Kamome Shirahama. So many specific rules for magic! So many anxious schoolgirls! So many chibi designed panic attacks! And we discuss it all as we gush on and review this very recent and very fun anime show that we think you should check out. Lots of intro talk before going into spoilers in the second half.
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The Never Ending Fight We Wish Would End: Female Protagonists in Video Games07/06/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Independence Day just happened and what better way than to focus on those people who use their freedom to complain about lady characters in video games. The newest target is God of War Laufey and as Holden goes through the history of this topic we see this isn't the first time an announced game has been attacked for having a female protagonist and with a cottage industry that profits off the outrage it most likely won't be the last. Gamergate, Sweet Baby Inc.. and Samus bravely taking that helmet off in 1986 are just a few of the stops we take along the way as we give our personal reasons for why it's totally fine that not every protagonist is a dude.
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About Nerd of Mouth
The Nerds got their Revenge, now what? That’s what comedians Holden McNeely, Mike Lawrence, and Jake Young are trying to figure out in the weekly combination tribunal/confessional “Nerd of Mouth.” Recorded from the dankest basement in the “Last Podcast on the Left” studios, we’re getting to the bottom of whether there’s more to life than any% WR videogame speedruns, limited edition action figures, and anime shows about ludicrously strong children beating each other up. Theme song by Grant Gordon, logo by Andy Kluthe. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Nerd of Mouth ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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