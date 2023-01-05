Holden McNeely and Jake Young are your guides on a psychotropic journey into the secret origins of nerd culture. Fill your ears with education each week as the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 362
Respawn Entertainment
This week Holden and Jake "I came into this Kinkos erect" Young hop into their Titans as they blast their way through the complex and massive history behind Respawn Entertainment!
5/1/2023
1:26:48
Mario Bonanza
Holden and Jake are headed into the Mushroom Kingdom for this Mario Bonanza! Page 7 and Wizard and the Bruiser are going on TOUR! Dates and links to tickets at lastpodcastnetwork.com Want even more WizBru? Support us on Patreon! Patreon.com/WizBru
4/24/2023
1:21:25
FLCL
This week Holden and Jake hop on their Vespa SS 180's to take an intergalactic trip through the teen angst-filled FLCL! Page 7 and Wizard and the Bruiser are going on TOUR! Dates and links to tickets at lastpodcastnetwork.com Want even more WizBru? Support us on Patreon! Patreon.com/WizBru
4/17/2023
1:21:24
Insane Clown Posse w/ Humble Among
Jake and Holden are Joined by Humble Among to take a psychopathic ryde through the Dark Carnival helmed by everyone's favorite Jugular Juggling Juggalos the Insane Clown Posse! Want even more WizBru? Support us on Patreon! Patreon.com/WizBru
4/10/2023
1:45:04
Super Mario Bros The Movie (1993)
Trust the fungus (and Holden and Jake) as we take Dinohattan with Mario Mario and Luigi Mario! Want even more WizBru? Support us on Patreon! Patreon.com/WizBru
Holden McNeely and Jake Young are your guides on a psychotropic journey into the secret origins of nerd culture. Fill your ears with education each week as the hosts tackle subjects from the worlds of comic books, video games, anime and film. Untold stories, bizarre facts and crazed deconstructions will fly at you at dangerous speeds, do not listen if you are pregnant or nursing. Make no mistake, this IS the sweatiest podcast in human history.