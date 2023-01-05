The Magic Story Podcast
Wizards of the Coast
More
More
Available Episodes
5 of 34
Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #16: Impossible Odds
The dangers of Phyrexia become devastating to our Planeswalkers.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #15: A Hollow Body
Ixhel, Atraxa's creation, tests the boundaries of what it means to be a Phyrexian.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #14: Inconceivable Losses
When the Planeswalkers travel through the Dross Pits, Jace will have to face a deadly ultimatum.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #13: Unstable Foundations
Elspeth meets up with new and old friends on New Phyrexia.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #12: Uncontrolled Descent
Kaito and Nahiri arrive on New Phyrexia.
About The Magic Story Podcast
The Magic Story Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the lore of Magic: The Gathering and its Multiverse. Whether you have been playing Magic for years or just discovered it yesterday, the podcast is intended to be a fun, easy-to-grok entry point to dive deeper into the various characters, settings, and stories that make up Magic: The Gathering.
