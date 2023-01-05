Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Magic Story Podcast in the App
Listen to The Magic Story Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Magic Story Podcast

The Magic Story Podcast

Podcast The Magic Story Podcast
Podcast The Magic Story Podcast

The Magic Story Podcast

Wizards of the Coast
add
The Magic Story Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the lore of Magic: The Gathering and its Multiverse. Whether you have been playing Magic for years or just dis... More
LeisureGamesFictionDrama
The Magic Story Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the lore of Magic: The Gathering and its Multiverse. Whether you have been playing Magic for years or just dis... More

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #16: Impossible Odds
    The dangers of Phyrexia become devastating to our Planeswalkers.
    5/1/2023
    27:47
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #15: A Hollow Body
    Ixhel, Atraxa's creation, tests the boundaries of what it means to be a Phyrexian.
    4/24/2023
    29:50
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #14: Inconceivable Losses
    When the Planeswalkers travel through the Dross Pits, Jace will have to face a deadly ultimatum.
    4/17/2023
    23:00
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #13: Unstable Foundations
    Elspeth meets up with new and old friends on New Phyrexia.
    4/10/2023
    25:43
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One | #12: Uncontrolled Descent
    Kaito and Nahiri arrive on New Phyrexia.
    4/3/2023
    21:54

More Leisure podcasts

About The Magic Story Podcast

The Magic Story Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the lore of Magic: The Gathering and its Multiverse. Whether you have been playing Magic for years or just discovered it yesterday, the podcast is intended to be a fun, easy-to-grok entry point to dive deeper into the various characters, settings, and stories that make up Magic: The Gathering.
Podcast website

Listen to The Magic Story Podcast, Dungeon Master's Apprentice and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Magic Story Podcast

The Magic Story Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Magic Story Podcast: Podcasts in Family