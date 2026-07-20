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179 episodes
- As we approach Reality Fracture and Jace's warped reality, The Magic Story Podcast is here to get you up to speed on what has brought us to this moment. How did Jace go from a member of the Gatewatch to a ruthless mastermind? What are his motivations for forging the Echoverse? And who is Tam, his mysterious protégé? Some of these questions will be answered today. But the rest? You'll have to wait and see.
The Multiverse as you know it is about to change. Our heroes are entering the Echoverse and preparing to confront their greatest enemies yet: themselves. Join the fight for reality when this set releases on October 2, 2026.
Learn More: Reality Fracture
The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.
Hosted by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Written and directed by Jubilee Finnegan
Co-created and produced by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Edited by Jonathan Choi
- The rebels fall upon the mobile garrison at dusk, sweeping in from the desert with the sun at their backs, and Felothar leads the charge.
Read the Story: "Spirits of the Abzan"
Learn More: Their Magic Is Limitless
The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.
Written by Izzy Wasserstein
Narrated by Nicky Endres
Edited by Jonathan Choi
- Learn all about Magic's Gruulfriends as The Magic Story Podcast sits down with author, narrative designer, and Chandra superfan K. Arsenault Rivera! The hosts discuss how a narrative designer brings a character to life, from the earliest inklings of a story to a printed card. Plus, you can hear Natalie, Harless, and K. Arsenault Rivera talk about how much they love Chandra and Nissa. What's not to love?
Celebrate Pride Month in the Magic Multiverse! From June 5–14, participating WPN game stores will be hosting Magic Presents: Pride, where every commander has partner! Attendees can earn a traditional foil Chromatic Lantern promo card featuring artwork by Merlin G.G while supplies last.
Learn More: http://mtg.social/Pride2026
The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.
Hosted by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Written and directed by Jubilee Finnegan
Co-created and produced by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Video production by McKayla Griesbaum
Edited by Jonathan Choi
- Award-winning author and Magic superfan Seanan McGuire joins the hosts of The Magic Story Podcast for a discussion of Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos, the New York Times Bestseller set in the Magic Multiverse. There are plenty of stories to tell and secrets to learn, but one thing is certain: Tyvar will be mentioned in the interview. Join us as we head into the Biblioplex!
Learn More: http://mtg.social/TMSPSOS
The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.
Hosted by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Written and directed by Jubilee Finnegan
Co-created and produced by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Edited by Jonathan Choi
The Magic Story Podcast | #174: Enter the Mystical Archive with Secrets of Strixhaven04/27/2026 | 27 mins.Bring the Multiverse's greatest spells to your collection with Secrets of Strixhaven's Mystical Archive cards! The Magic Story Podcast joins Tom Jenkot and Yuuki Koizumi of Magic's Booster Fun team for a history lesson on how they brought the Mystical Archive to life.
Learn More: http://mtg.social/TMSPSOS
The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.
Hosted by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Written and directed by Jubilee Finnegan
Co-created and produced by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider
Video production by McKayla Griesbaum
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About The Magic Story Podcast
The Magic Story Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the lore of Magic: The Gathering and its Multiverse. Whether you have been playing Magic for years or just discovered it yesterday, the podcast is intended to be a fun, easy-to-grok entry point to dive deeper into the various characters, settings, and stories that make up Magic: The Gathering.Podcast website
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The Magic Story Podcast: Podcasts in Family