As we approach Reality Fracture and Jace's warped reality, The Magic Story Podcast is here to get you up to speed on what has brought us to this moment. How did Jace go from a member of the Gatewatch to a ruthless mastermind? What are his motivations for forging the Echoverse? And who is Tam, his mysterious protégé? Some of these questions will be answered today. But the rest? You'll have to wait and see.

The Multiverse as you know it is about to change. Our heroes are entering the Echoverse and preparing to confront their greatest enemies yet: themselves. Join the fight for reality when this set releases on October 2, 2026.

Learn More: Reality Fracture

The Magic Story Podcast is an official production of Wizards of the Coast.



Hosted by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider

Written and directed by Jubilee Finnegan

Co-created and produced by Harless Snyder and Natalie Kreider

Edited by Jonathan Choi