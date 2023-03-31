Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Drew Sebesteny
The unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway.&nbsp;—A long, icy shadow looming over you, makin...
  • Tales to Terrify 587 Donald Mead
    Welcome to episode 587. We have one extra-long tale this evening, about a group of WWI soldiers who find themselves in a small French town plagued by enemies unlike anything they'd grown used to.COMING UPGood Evening: Scream VI Contest, Submissions: 00:01:06Donald Mead’s The Harlem Hell Fighters as read by Torian Brackett: 00:04:45PERTINENT LINKSSupport us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.Shop Tales to Terrify MerchTorian BrackettTorian Brackett on Twitter (@TeeBeeVO)Torian Brackett on Instagram (@TeeBeeVO)Original Score by Nebulus EntertainmentNebulus on FacebookNebulus on InstagramSPECIAL THANKS TOAmanda CarrilloAmanda GottfriedLestle BaxterOrion D. HegrePaul BelcherSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    1:16:20
  • Tales to Terrify 586 Jacob Steven Mohr, Lyndsey Croal & Mike Thorn
    Welcome to episode 586. We have three tales for you this week. First, when Apollo 11 lands on the moon, it’s not only those on Earth that watch with keen interest. Then, a woman exorcises her hatred for the rose garden her husband planted for her. Finally, a malicious app finds its way onto a man’s phone with dire consequences.COMING UPGood Evening: Reminders, Thank-you: 00:01:06Jacob Steven Mohr’s The Dear Darling Things as read by Alexandra Elroy: 00:04:17Lyndsey Croal’s I Never Wanted a Rose Garden as read by SL Albert: 00:17:53Mike Thorn’s Erosion as read by Jesse Holt: 00:27:19PERTINENT LINKSSupport us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.Shop Tales to Terrify MerchAlexandra ElroyAlexandra Elroy | One Cup of Perfect Tea PodcastLyndsey CroalLyndsey Croal on Twitter (@writerlynds)SL AlbertSL Albert on Twitter (@sla_audio)Mike ThornMike Thorn on Twitter (@MikeThornWrites)Jesse HoltJesse Holt on Twitter (@JesseHoltVoice)Original Score by Nebulus EntertainmentNebulus on FacebookNebulus on InstagramSPECIAL THANKS TOAmanda CarrilloAmanda GottfriedLestle BaxterOrion D. HegrePaul BelcherSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    47:38
  • Tales to Terrify 585 Tyler Jones
    Welcome to episode 585. We have one tale for you this week about four friends on a hunting trip to a remote cabin in the woods that soon find themselves to be the prey.COMING UPGood Evening: Upcoming Giveaway: 00:01:06Tyler Jones’ Who Built the Moon? as read by Rish Outfield: 00:04:37PERTINENT LINKSSupport us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.Shop Tales to Terrify MerchTyler Jones on Twitter (@tjoneswriter)Rish Outfield | The Dunesteef Audio Fiction MagazineRish Outfield on Twitter (@OutfieldRish)Original Score by Nebulus EntertainmentNebulus on FacebookNebulus on InstagramSPECIAL THANKS TOAmanda CarrilloAmanda GottfriedLestle BaxterOrion D. HegrePaul BelcherSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    39:49
  • Tales to Terrify 584 Arthur Davis & Timothy G. Huguenin
    Welcome to episode 584. We have two tales for you this week. First, a man moves into a new community only to discover his neighbour is Dracula. But is the legendary vampire really as bad as his reputation? Then, a woman in 1920s Appalachia cares for her newborn while her husband works, but she soon discovers strange growths appearing around the house.COMING UPGood Evening: Submissions: 00:01:06Arthur Davis’ Dracula Had My Back as read by Anthony Babington: 00:04:06Timothy G. Huguenin’s The Station Agent’s Wife, 1927 as read by Danielle Hewitt: 00:19:18PERTINENT LINKSSupport us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.Shop Tales to Terrify MerchArthur DavisArthur Davis on AmazonArthur Davis on Poets & WritersAnthony Babington on Twitter (@AlephBaker)Timothy G. HugueninTimothy G. Huguenin on Twitter (@tghuguenin)Timothy G. Huguenin on FacebookTimothy G. Huguenin on GoodReadsTimothy G. Huguenin on Instagram (@tghuguenin)Timothy G. Huguenin | The Station Agent’s Wife, 1927 on The Dread MachineOriginal Score by Nebulus EntertainmentNebulus on FacebookNebulus on InstagramSPECIAL THANKS TOAmanda CarrilloAmanda GottfriedLestle BaxterOrion D. HegrePaul BelcherSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/7/2023
    42:23
  • Tales to Terrify 583 Ai Jiang, Brooke Brannon & Elizabeth Broadbent
    Welcome to our final episode of Women in Horror Month. First, we meet Nichelle Giraldes and her upcoming novel, “No Child of Mine.” Then, we have three tales. A woman’s anxiety manifests in an unnerving way. A man seeks to justify the murder of his wife’s lover. And a man who learns that, in his small town, blood means everything.COMING UPGood Evening: Flash Contest, Thank You: 00:01:06Women in Horror Month – Nichelle Giraldes: 00:04:25Ai Jiang’s Dancing with Etta as read by Amy Paonessa: 00:09:24Brooke Brannon’s Little Sister as read by Andrew Gibson: 00:22:43Elizabeth Broadbent’s For Thine is the Kingdom as read by Seth Williams: 00:29:09PERTINENT LINKSSupport us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.Shop Tales to Terrify MerchNichelle Giraldes  Nichelle Giraldes on Instagram (@nichellegiraldes)Nichelle Giraldes on TikTok (@nichellegiraldes)Nichelle Giraldes on Twitter (@nichellegira)Nichelle Giraldes | Preorder “No Child of Mine”Horror Spotlight Nico Bell’s list of Feminist Horror Writers Jeremiah Dylan Cook’s WiHM listAi JiangAi Jiang on Twitter (@AiJiang_)Amy PaonessaAndrew GibsonAndrew Gibson | The Narrator Nook Discord Andrew Gibson | The Haven DiscordAndrew Gibson | Ghost River by Chad Ryan on AudibleElizabeth Broadbent on Twitter (@eabroadbent)Original Score by Nebulus EntertainmentNebulus on FacebookNebulus on InstagramSPECIAL THANKS TOAmanda CarrilloAmanda GottfriedLestle BaxterOrion D. HegrePaul BelcherSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/31/2023
    47:46

The unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway.

A long, icy shadow looming over you, making the hairs on your neck rise and your breath turn to ragged puffs of mist.

Unearthly howls that pierce the night, pulling you from the comfort of sleep with feverish, heart-pounding dread.


Welcome to Tales to Terrify, a weekly horror fiction podcast that gets under your skin, lays eggs and hatches writhing baby horrors nursed on your darkest fears. We're unique in our simplicity, bringing pure tales of terror to your ears audiobook-style – unadulterated and unadorned.

Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

