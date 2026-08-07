Welcome to episode 757. We have two tales for you this week. First, we seek vengeance in the old West. Then, the bill comes due for a man’s ruthless nature.



COMING UP

Good Evening: Submissions Closed: 00:01:06

[Trigger] Adam Newnham’s The Golemist as read by Barbara Henslee: 00:03:04

[Trigger] Frank J. Oreto’s The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke as read by Douglas Gwilym: 00:19:58



TRIGGER WARNINGS

The Golemist contains scenes of Child Death.

The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke contains scenes of Suicide/Suicidal Ideation.



PERTINENT LINKS

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Barbara Henslee on FB

Barbara Henslee on IG

Barbara Henslee on BlueSky



Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment

Nebulus on Facebook

Nebulus on Instagram



SPECIAL THANKS TO

Orion D. Hegre

Paul Belcher

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