Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
778 episodes
- Welcome to episode 758. We have one tale for you this evening, about a desolate wasteland, a lonely boy and an uninvited visitor with a familiar face.
COMING UP
Good Evening: Thank-you: 00:01:06
Inigo Hare’s Mustard Country as read by Andrew Gibson: 00:03:16
PERTINENT LINKS
Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
Andrew Gibson
Andrew Gibson | The Narrator Nook Discord
Andrew Gibson | The Haven Discord
Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
Nebulus on Facebook
Nebulus on Instagram
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Orion D. Hegre
Paul Belcher
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Welcome to episode 757. We have two tales for you this week. First, we seek vengeance in the old West. Then, the bill comes due for a man’s ruthless nature.
COMING UP
Good Evening: Submissions Closed: 00:01:06
[Trigger] Adam Newnham’s The Golemist as read by Barbara Henslee: 00:03:04
[Trigger] Frank J. Oreto’s The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke as read by Douglas Gwilym: 00:19:58
TRIGGER WARNINGS
The Golemist contains scenes of Child Death.
The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke contains scenes of Suicide/Suicidal Ideation.
PERTINENT LINKS
Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
Barbara Henslee on FB
Barbara Henslee on IG
Barbara Henslee on BlueSky
Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
Nebulus on Facebook
Nebulus on Instagram
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Orion D. Hegre
Paul Belcher
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Welcome to episode 756. We have two tales for you this week. First, a man hunts for his missing wife. Then, a dying man’s bargain with death costs more than expected.
COMING UP
Good Evening: First Readers, Thank-you: 00:01:06
Eric Fomley’s Into Her Loving Arms as read by Erik Peabody: 00:05:03
[Trigger] Myna Chang’s Daily Dozen as read by Bob Brill: 00:20:03
TRIGGER WARNINGS
Daily Dozen contains scenes of Child Death.
PERTINENT LINKS
Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
Eric Fomley
Eric Fomley on Twitter
Erik Peabody
Erik Peabody | Viking Guitar
Erik Peabody on Bluesky
Erik Peabody on YouTube
Myna Chang
Myna Chang on Bluesky
Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
Nebulus on Facebook
Nebulus on Instagram
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Orion D. Hegre
Paul Belcher
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Welcome to episode 755. We have one classic tale for you this evening, about the restlessness of forgotten bones.
COMING UP
Good Evening: 00:01:06
Sabine Baring-Gould’s Colonel Halifax's Ghost Story as read by George Woodruff: 00:02:46
PERTINENT LINKS
Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
Submit Your Story!
George Woodruff
Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
Nebulus on Facebook
Nebulus on Instagram
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Orion D. Hegre
Paul Belcher
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Welcome to episode 754. We have three tales for you this week, about a misunderstood haunting, the unravelling of innocence and a perilous game.
COMING UP
Good Evening, Thank-You: 00:01:06
[Trigger] Marissa Snyder’s The Woman in the Mirror as read by Jennifer March: 00:03:00
Dario Splendido’s Unmade Kindly as read by Anthony Babington: 00:15:02
[Trigger] Carolyne Topdjian’s MOTHER DAUGHTER as read by Aven Shore: 00:23:50
TRIGGER WARNINGS
The Woman in the Mirror contains scenes of Domestic Abuse.
MOTHER DAUGHTER contains scenes of Child Death.
PERTINENT LINKS
Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
Jennifer March
Jennifer March | Not Your Mother’s Storytime
Dario Splendido
Anthony Babington on Twitter
Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
Nebulus on Facebook
Nebulus on Instagram
SPECIAL THANKS TO
Orion D. Hegre
Paul Belcher
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Tales to Terrify
The unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway. —A long, icy shadow looming over you, making the hairs on your neck rise and your breath turn to ragged puffs of mist. —Unearthly howls that pierce the night, pulling you from the comfort of sleep with feverish, heart-pounding dread. —Welcome to Tales to Terrify, a weekly horror fiction podcast that gets under your skin, lays eggs and hatches writhing baby horrors nursed on your darkest fears. We're unique in our simplicity, bringing pure tales of terror to your ears audiobook-style – unadulterated and unadorned. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Tales to Terrify, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Tales to Terrify
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.