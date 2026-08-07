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Tales to Terrify

Drew Sebesteny
ArtsBooks
Tales to Terrify
Latest episode

778 episodes

  • Tales to Terrify

    Tales to Terrify 758 Inigo Hare

    08/07/2026 | 41 mins.
    Welcome to episode 758. We have one tale for you this evening, about a desolate wasteland, a lonely boy and an uninvited visitor with a familiar face.

    COMING UP
    Good Evening: Thank-you: 00:01:06
    Inigo Hare’s Mustard Country as read by Andrew Gibson: 00:03:16

    PERTINENT LINKS
    Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
    Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
    Andrew Gibson
    Andrew Gibson | The Narrator Nook Discord
    Andrew Gibson | The Haven Discord

    Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
    Nebulus on Facebook
    Nebulus on Instagram

    SPECIAL THANKS TO
    Orion D. Hegre
    Paul Belcher
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tales to Terrify

    Tales to Terrify 757 Adam Newnham & Frank J. Oreto

    07/31/2026 | 43 mins.
    Welcome to episode 757. We have two tales for you this week. First, we seek vengeance in the old West. Then, the bill comes due for a man’s ruthless nature.

    COMING UP
    Good Evening: Submissions Closed: 00:01:06
    [Trigger] Adam Newnham’s The Golemist as read by Barbara Henslee: 00:03:04
    [Trigger] Frank J. Oreto’s The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke as read by Douglas Gwilym: 00:19:58

    TRIGGER WARNINGS
    The Golemist contains scenes of Child Death.
    The Punishment of Jurgen Shurke contains scenes of Suicide/Suicidal Ideation.

    PERTINENT LINKS
    Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
    Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
    Barbara Henslee on FB
    Barbara Henslee on IG
    Barbara Henslee on BlueSky

    Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
    Nebulus on Facebook
    Nebulus on Instagram

    SPECIAL THANKS TO
    Orion D. Hegre
    Paul Belcher
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tales to Terrify

    Tales to Terrify 756 Eric Fomley & Myna Chan

    07/24/2026 | 38 mins.
    Welcome to episode 756. We have two tales for you this week. First, a man hunts for his missing wife. Then, a dying man’s bargain with death costs more than expected.

    COMING UP
    Good Evening: First Readers, Thank-you: 00:01:06
    Eric Fomley’s Into Her Loving Arms as read by Erik Peabody: 00:05:03
    [Trigger] Myna Chang’s Daily Dozen as read by Bob Brill: 00:20:03

    TRIGGER WARNINGS
    Daily Dozen contains scenes of Child Death.

    PERTINENT LINKS
    Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
    Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
    Eric Fomley
    Eric Fomley on Twitter
    Erik Peabody
    Erik Peabody | Viking Guitar
    Erik Peabody on Bluesky
    Erik Peabody on YouTube
    Myna Chang
    Myna Chang on Bluesky

    Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
    Nebulus on Facebook
    Nebulus on Instagram

    SPECIAL THANKS TO
    Orion D. Hegre
    Paul Belcher
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tales to Terrify

    Tales to Terrify 755 Sabine Baring-Gould

    07/17/2026 | 31 mins.
    Welcome to episode 755. We have one classic tale for you this evening, about the restlessness of forgotten bones.

    COMING UP
    Good Evening: 00:01:06
    Sabine Baring-Gould’s Colonel Halifax's Ghost Story as read by George Woodruff: 00:02:46

    PERTINENT LINKS
    Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
    Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
    Submit Your Story!
    George Woodruff

    Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
    Nebulus on Facebook
    Nebulus on Instagram

    SPECIAL THANKS TO
    Orion D. Hegre
    Paul Belcher
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tales to Terrify

    Tales to Terrify 754 Marissa Snyder, Dario Splendido & Carolyne Topdjian

    07/10/2026 | 45 mins.
    Welcome to episode 754. We have three tales for you this week, about a misunderstood haunting, the unravelling of innocence and a perilous game.

    COMING UP
    Good Evening, Thank-You: 00:01:06
    [Trigger] Marissa Snyder’s The Woman in the Mirror as read by Jennifer March: 00:03:00
    Dario Splendido’s Unmade Kindly as read by Anthony Babington: 00:15:02
    [Trigger] Carolyne Topdjian’s MOTHER DAUGHTER as read by Aven Shore: 00:23:50

    TRIGGER WARNINGS
    The Woman in the Mirror contains scenes of Domestic Abuse.
    MOTHER DAUGHTER contains scenes of Child Death.

    PERTINENT LINKS
    Support us on Patreon! Spread the darkness.
    Shop Tales to Terrify Merch
    Jennifer March
    Jennifer March | Not Your Mother’s Storytime
    Dario Splendido
    Anthony Babington on Twitter

    Original Score by Nebulus Entertainment
    Nebulus on Facebook
    Nebulus on Instagram

    SPECIAL THANKS TO
    Orion D. Hegre
    Paul Belcher

    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Tales to Terrify
The unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway. —A long, icy shadow looming over you, making the hairs on your neck rise and your breath turn to ragged puffs of mist. —Unearthly howls that pierce the night, pulling you from the comfort of sleep with feverish, heart-pounding dread. —Welcome to Tales to Terrify, a weekly horror fiction podcast that gets under your skin, lays eggs and hatches writhing baby horrors nursed on your darkest fears. We're unique in our simplicity, bringing pure tales of terror to your ears audiobook-style – unadulterated and unadorned. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/talestoterrify. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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