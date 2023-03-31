About Tales to Terrify

The unseen creature whose ravenous fangs dog your every step as your footfalls echo down the midnight alleyway.

—

A long, icy shadow looming over you, making the hairs on your neck rise and your breath turn to ragged puffs of mist.

—

Unearthly howls that pierce the night, pulling you from the comfort of sleep with feverish, heart-pounding dread.

—

Welcome to Tales to Terrify, a weekly horror fiction podcast that gets under your skin, lays eggs and hatches writhing baby horrors nursed on your darkest fears. We're unique in our simplicity, bringing pure tales of terror to your ears audiobook-style – unadulterated and unadorned.

