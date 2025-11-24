Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsFictionThe ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast

ladyaureliaravenshadepresents
FictionDrama
The ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • CHAPTER 27: The Scandalous Hours — The Failed Decoy, The Bitter Spring, and the Night Hawksmere Almost Fell
    In Chapter 27: The Scandalous Hours 🌙🔥, the darkest night in Hawksmere’s history unfolds in a cascade of deception, betrayal, and ancient dread. The decoy plan collapses spectacularly as Bess and Tom are exposed by Sir Jocelyn himself ⚔️😱, and Eamon’s desperate descent into the poisoned spring leads to a brutal underground battle dripping with danger, blood, and secrets buried deep beneath the earth. 🩸🕳️ As the poisoned water is finally sealed and a strange, impossible green light pulses from the depths 💧💀, the night shifts from political treachery to something far older and far more terrifying. Hawksmere Keep stands on a knife’s edge as signals clash, horns blare, and the forces of men and monsters converge on the same cursed hillside. 🏰⚡ On the battlements, Alianor faces the agony of watching her world split in two—her maid in one direction, her Thorn in another—each teetering between salvation and ruin. The scandalous hours have arrived, and nothing in Hawksmere will ever be the same. If you crave medieval intrigue, mind-twisting mystery, forbidden secrets, and the kind of peril that makes the air crackle, this chapter is the high-stakes, gothic heartbreak you’ve been waiting for. 💔🔥 Keywords: gothic medieval fantasy, poisoned spring, castle siege, dark historical fiction, The Scandalous Hours, Lady Aurelia Ravenshade, Chapter 27, Hawksmere Keep, betrayal, scandal, supernatural mystery, audio drama, medieval intrigue podcast.
    --------  
    27:22
  • CHAPTER 26: The Bitter Spring — A Poisoned Well, A Deadly Secret, and Hawksmere’s Hidden Corruption
    In Chapter 26: The Bitter Spring, Hawksmere’s silent decay finally reveals its true source. When Alianor learns the horrifying truth—that Roland poisoned the very spring feeding the lower bailey well—everything she thought she knew about Hawksmere’s suffering fractures. Edmund’s moment of clarity exposes a years-long plot of quiet domination, one that seeped into every cup, every child, every frail body inside the keep. As Alianor, Eamon, Tom, and Father Clement race to uncover proof and stop the corruption, a daring plan emerges: a midnight diversion, a decoy cloaked in danger, and a perilous journey toward the poisoned spring beneath Sir Jocelyn’s watch. This chapter brims with high-stakes tension, gothic atmosphere, betrayal, and the darkest secret Hawksmere has ever held. If you love medieval intrigue, slow-burn mysteries, and stories dripping with treason and treachery, this episode of The Scandalous Hours delivers heart-pounding revelations you won’t soon forget. Keywords: medieval mystery, poisoned well, castle intrigue, dark historical fiction, siege drama, Lady Aurelia Ravenshade, The Scandalous Hours, Chapter 26, Hawksmere Keep, treachery, gothic storytelling, podcast fiction, historical fantasy drama.
    --------  
    18:13
  • “Chapter 25: The Siege Lines — Sir Jocelyn Arrives, Hawksmere Under Threat & A Deadly Secret in the Water”
    Chapter 25: The Siege Lines | The Scandalous Hours Podcast ⚔️❄️ The walls of Hawksmere are closing in — literally and politically. As Sir Jocelyn de Mowbray arrives with armed men and icy intentions, Lady Alianor faces a new terror: a silent siege meant to starve the keep into surrender. But the greatest threat isn’t outside the gate… it may already be inside. 💧🕳️ A chilling revelation exposes a poisoned spring beneath the castle — a secret capable of weakening every soul who drinks from it. 📜🩶 With Roland’s crimes deepening and the Crown closing in, Chapter 25 unravels Hawksmere’s darkest web yet. 🎧 Dive into the tension, intrigue, and rising dread in this double-episode night of The Scandalous Hours. Keywords: medieval mystery podcast, gothic historical fiction, political intrigue story, castle siege drama, poisoned well mystery, Lady Alianor, Sir Jocelyn, The Scandalous Hours podcast
    --------  
    19:12
  • The Harvest of Ash: Secrets Buried Beneath Hawksmere | The Scandalous Hours Chapter 24
    🔥 Beneath Hawksmere’s ancient stones, truth rots in the dark. When Lady Alianor follows a trembling nun’s warning to the old east tower, she uncovers a hidden cellar — a place where fruit has withered, coins gleam among decay, and sins long buried whisper to be heard. 🍂 Inside lies Roland’s secret vault, filled not with treasure, but the echoes of corruption: letters, poisons, and the remnants of a deceit so deep it poisoned generations. 💀 As Alianor descends into the shadows, the truth rises — foul, sacred, and utterly damning. 💬 Chapter 24: “The Harvest of Ash” — where faith turns to rot, mercy becomes memory, and the past exhales its poison through stone. #TheScandalousHours #DarkHistoricalFiction #GothicDrama #MedievalMystery #AudioStory #LadyAureliaRavenshade
    --------  
    23:12
  • The Carter’s Secret: When Mercy Wears a Mask | The Scandalous Hours Chapter 23
    ❄️ Three days after the blizzard, salvation arrives… but at a cost. When the Furness cart finally breaches Hawksmere’s frozen gates, it brings food, warmth — and deception. 🕯️ Lady Alianor must face the Abbot’s emissaries, cloaked in charity yet dripping with control. A thief is exposed, a witness demanded, and a secret buried in silver threatens to ignite a deeper betrayal. As faith collides with fear, and mercy turns into manipulation, the siege tightens around Hawksmere’s soul. Can justice survive when even salvation reeks of rot? ⚖️💀 🔥 Chapter 23 of The Scandalous Hours – “The Carter’s Secret” – where every act of grace hides a dagger, and every prayer has a price. #GothicDrama #HistoricalFiction #TheScandalousHours #MedievalMystery #DarkFiction #AudiobookSeries
    --------  
    19:25

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast

Step into a world where shadows whisper, secrets linger, and tales unfold with the elegance of candlelight in a grand parlor. Lady Aurelia Ravenshade Presents is more than a podcast—it is an immersive storytelling experience. From period dramas steeped in scandal and romance, to haunting narratives that blur the line between history and imagination, each series draws you into a universe of intrigue, passion, and unforgettable characters. Guided by the refined voice and vision of Lady Aurelia Ravenshade, this podcast revives the art of timeless storytelling for a modern audience. Expect variety: gothic mysteries, forbidden loves, shocking betrayals, and the kind of tales that stay with you long after the final word is spoken. Whether you listen in the stillness of night or on a quiet afternoon, Lady Aurelia Ravenshade Presents promises to transport you into a realm of elegance, suspense, and wonder. Dare to enter her world.
Podcast website
FictionDrama

Listen to The ladyaureliaravenshadepresents’s Podcast, Six Minutes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 2:57:01 AM