The Lakes Of The Moon
Impala Films
FictionHistory
  • The Lakes Of The Moon

    Innervale Chapter 14

    7/07/2025 | 13 mins.

    The true extent of the conspiracy is revealed.Erika Sanderson – Lori ShawBilly Herring - AngelVincent Alistair – Radio HostCherie Hendrie - InterviewerTrigger Warnings: Coarse Language, Mentions of Death, Threats of Violence, Smoking, Mentions of Child Abuse, Body Horror Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Lakes Of The Moon

    Innvervale Chapter 13

    6/30/2025 | 18 mins.

    Agent Shaw meets a mysterious stranger during the chaos in Innervale who has insight into a global conspiracy.Erika Sanderson – Lori ShawBilly Herring - AngelTrigger warnings: Coarse Language, Smoking, Mentions of Terrorism, Mentions of Warfare, Body Horror, Gore and Mutilation, Mention of Child Abuse, Sexual References, Mentions of Sexual Assault, Allusions to real criminal events Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Lakes Of The Moon

    Innervale Chapter 12

    6/23/2025 | 10 mins.

    Following the disastrous arrest, the agents try to regroup and get back to safety, but Skylar has just entered labour.Erika Sanderson - Lori ShawAllison Cossitt - Charlie LocklearJoanne Seymour - WendyPhoebe Elizabeth - Elise Shaw/DoctorLucy Eddington Brown - SkylarBilly Herring - AngelPeter Wishinski - Background LocalPeter Wicks - Background LocalTrigger Warnings: Coarse Language, Violence and Threat, Death, Guns, Body Horror, Cults Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Lakes Of The Moon

    Innvervale Chapter 11

    6/16/2025 | 18 mins.

    Lori rushes back to Innervale as the town prepares for the apocalyptic broadcast from Horeb.Erika Sanderson – Lori ShawAllison Cossitt – Charlie LocklearPeter Wishinski – Eddie/Horeb LocalsCherie Hendrie - InterviewerJoanne Seymour - WendyLucy Eddington Brown – Skylar GalottiDavid Jervis Green – VernonTalen Winchester – Deputy MitchTrigger Warnings: Coarse Language, Mentions of Child Abuse, Violence and Threat, Mentions of Murder, Death, Body Horror, Cults, Guns Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

  • The Lakes Of The Moon

    Innvervale Chapter 10

    6/09/2025 | 17 mins.

    The Interview with the Waxen Angel concludes with a revelation. Erika Sanderson – Lori ShawAllison Cossitt – Charlie Locklear/Young BoyLiam Gregory – David NesterLeanne Herring – CNN AnchorPeter Wishinski - EddieTrigger Warnings: Coarse Language, Threats of Violence, Mentions of Child Abuse/Murder, Mentions of Death and Killing, PTSD, Body Horror Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Lakes Of The Moon

From the twisted mind of Vincent Alastair, Impala Films presents "The Lakes Of The Moon." Spanning multiple decades in time for a nightmarish journey laced with cosmic horror and weird science fiction. Volume 2 "Innervale" is currently releasing and takes place in a small Colorado town during the 1990s. Innervale seems like the sort of place where nothing exciting ever happens, but just below the surface lies a picture of a town rapidly sliding into corruption and terror!We're currently conducting an audience survey to allow us to get an idea of who is enjoying our show! If you have a few moments to spare, please consider taking a moment to fill out the survey! http://bit.ly/thelakesofthemoon-survey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
FictionHistoryDramaScience Fiction

