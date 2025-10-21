About The Lakes Of The Moon

From the twisted mind of Vincent Alastair, Impala Films presents "The Lakes Of The Moon." Spanning multiple decades in time for a nightmarish journey laced with cosmic horror and weird science fiction. Volume 2 "Innervale" is currently releasing and takes place in a small Colorado town during the 1990s. Innervale seems like the sort of place where nothing exciting ever happens, but just below the surface lies a picture of a town rapidly sliding into corruption and terror!We're currently conducting an audience survey to allow us to get an idea of who is enjoying our show! If you have a few moments to spare, please consider taking a moment to fill out the survey! http://bit.ly/thelakesofthemoon-survey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.