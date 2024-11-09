Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionSilent Snow: The Christmas Eve Mystery
Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve Mystery

Podcast Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve Mystery
Quiet.Please
Summary for Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve MysterySummary:On a cold Christmas Eve in the idyllic mountain town of Cedar Hollow, the prominent Porter family gath...
FictionDramaTrue Crime

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Ep. 3 A Deadly Legacy
    Ep. 3 A Deadly Legacy
    --------  
    14:31
  • Ep.2 The Bitter Truth
    Ep.2 The Bitter Truth
    --------  
    26:04
  • Ep.1 The Heart of Cedar Hollow
    Ep.1 The Heart of Cedar Hollow
    --------  
    29:10

About Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve Mystery

Summary for Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve MysterySummary:On a cold Christmas Eve in the idyllic mountain town of Cedar Hollow, the prominent Porter family gathers for the holiday—only to face an unthinkable tragedy. When Evelyn Porter, the wealthy and controlling matriarch, is found dead in her mansion, Detective Jack Rourke is called in to investigate. As Rourke digs into the Porter family’s lives, he uncovers a web of dark secrets, bitter betrayals, and unresolved grudges that run deeper than anyone suspected. Each of Evelyn’s children—loyal Thomas, estranged Laura, and troubled Daniel—had reasons to resent her, and each harbors secrets that could have deadly consequences.As the investigation unfolds, Rourke finds a mysterious letter and clues pointing to Evelyn’s shadowed past—a past that included dangerous alliances and betrayal. With chilling evidence of a legacy haunted by deceit, Rourke pieces together the events that led to her death, realizing that her killer may be closer than he ever imagined. In a story where family bonds are both powerful and toxic, Silent Snow: The Christmas Eve Mystery is a suspenseful holiday thriller that shows that some secrets refuse to stay buried—even under the snow.
