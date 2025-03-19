Introducing It's Storytime with Wil Wheaton

You may recognize Wil Wheaton's name from his acting work in television shows like The Big Bang Theory, Leverage, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, or 1985's timeless classic, Stand By Me. You may recognize his voice from one of the many audio books he's narrated, including number one New York Times bestseller, Ready Player One, John Scalzi's award-winning Collapsing Empire Trilogy, or even his own bestselling memoir, Still Just A Geek. Beginning on March 26th, Wil brings you It's Storytime with Wil Wheaton, a weekly audiobook podcast, featuring stories that Wil loves, pulled from the pages of Uncanny, Lightspeed, On Spec, and others. You're going to meet authors you don't yet know you love, including some who are being narrated for the very first time. Listeners will travel through time, meet some gods, watch people fall in and out of love, and more, brought to life by Wil's remarkable narrative voice. It's Storytime With Wil Wheaton is available wherever you get your podcasts on March 26th.