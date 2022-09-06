X-Men: The Audio Drama
Karl Dutton
More
More
Available Episodes
5 of 46
Episode 10: The Trial Of Magneto
In the season finale, Magneto is put on trial by humanity for his crimes. Meanwhile a teenaged girl time travels from the future, and she is not alone.
New Mutants Episode 2: New Friends, New Foes
The new class at Xavier's School evolve as Karma goes missing and two new recruits join just in time to save Kitty Pryde from the Hellfire Club!
Episode 9: Stormbreaker
Storm falls in love with the very man responsible for creating a weapon that steals mutant powers. Her powers.
Episode 8: Family
After a revealing conversation with Rogue, Nightcrawler seeks out Mystique for answers about his past.
Episode 7: The Brood
A chance encounter with a crashed alien ship turns out to be less of a coincidence than it first appeared.
About X-Men: The Audio Drama
X-Men The Audio Drama retells the adventures of the Uncanny X-Men from the very beginning, using the comic book history and stories as a template while retelling and modernizing the tales. Season One told the classic stories of the "First Class," Season Two now delves into the "All New, All Different" era.
