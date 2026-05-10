Warren Worthington's injuries from the Mutant Massacre lead him down a dark path, and some "Fantastic" friends find one of the founding X-Men alive and well. But what does her return mean for the rest of the team all these years later? Especially Scott Summers.

Angel is no more, but can the first former X-Men and an unlikely Morlock ally save him from the grasp of Apocalypse?

It is a time of great change for the X-Men. As three core members depart, two newcomers step up to take their place along with Psylocke. Meanwhile the X-Men do battle with a malevolent psychic being who can possess them all!

The X-Men are transported to another dimension to be the stars for the spineless former master of their newest recruit.

Wolverine comes face to face with another ghost of his past, while the Brotherhood join a new force.

About X-Men: The Audio Drama

About X-Men: The Audio Drama

About X-Men: The Audio Drama

X-Men The Audio Drama retells the adventures of the Uncanny X-Men from the very beginning, using the comic book history and stories as a template while retelling and modernizing the tales. Season One told the classic stories of the "First Class," Season Two now delves into the "All New, All Different" era.