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X-Men: The Audio Drama

Karl Dutton
Fiction
X-Men: The Audio Drama
Latest episode

58 episodes

  • X-Men: The Audio Drama

    Episode 8: Season 4, Episode 8: Deathstrike

    05/10/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Wolverine comes face to face with another ghost of his past, while the Brotherhood join a new force.
  • X-Men: The Audio Drama

    Episode 7: Season 4, Episode 7: Mojoworld

    09/28/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
    The X-Men are transported to another dimension to be the stars for the spineless former master of their newest recruit.
  • X-Men: The Audio Drama

    Episode 6: Season 4, Episode 6: With Malice Toward All

    04/04/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
    It is a time of great change for the X-Men. As three core members depart, two newcomers step up to take their place along with Psylocke. Meanwhile the X-Men do battle with a malevolent psychic being who can possess them all!
  • X-Men: The Audio Drama

    Episode 5: X-Factor Part Two: Rise Of Apocalypse

    11/22/2024 | 44 mins.
    Angel is no more, but can the first former X-Men and an unlikely Morlock ally save him from the grasp of Apocalypse?
  • X-Men: The Audio Drama

    Episode 4: X-Factor Part One: From The Ashes

    11/15/2024 | 44 mins.
    Warren Worthington's injuries from the Mutant Massacre lead him down a dark path, and some "Fantastic" friends find one of the founding X-Men alive and well. But what does her return mean for the rest of the team all these years later? Especially Scott Summers.
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About X-Men: The Audio Drama
X-Men The Audio Drama retells the adventures of the Uncanny X-Men from the very beginning, using the comic book history and stories as a template while retelling and modernizing the tales. Season One told the classic stories of the "First Class," Season Two now delves into the "All New, All Different" era.
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