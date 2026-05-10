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58 episodes
- It is a time of great change for the X-Men. As three core members depart, two newcomers step up to take their place along with Psylocke. Meanwhile the X-Men do battle with a malevolent psychic being who can possess them all!
- Warren Worthington's injuries from the Mutant Massacre lead him down a dark path, and some "Fantastic" friends find one of the founding X-Men alive and well. But what does her return mean for the rest of the team all these years later? Especially Scott Summers.
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About X-Men: The Audio Drama
X-Men The Audio Drama retells the adventures of the Uncanny X-Men from the very beginning, using the comic book history and stories as a template while retelling and modernizing the tales. Season One told the classic stories of the "First Class," Season Two now delves into the "All New, All Different" era.Podcast website
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X-Men: The Audio Drama
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