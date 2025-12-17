Season 1, Episode 3 - Parallels: A sci-fi love story Part 3
12/17/2025 | 24 mins.
What happens to Kabir as he finds himself utterly alone in a thick forest? Is he able to get out of there safe and sound...follow along with Kabir as he takes the story to the next level. Aiaan and Sarah discuss it with him after the third part to shed some light on the sci-fi part.
Season 1, Episode 2 - Parallels: A sci-fi love story Part 2
12/08/2025 | 30 mins.
Kabir continues with the second part of his adventure leading it to another cliffhanger. Sarah and newly invited guest Aiaan, discuss in the Q&A session while agreeing to disagree!
Season 1, Episode 1, Story 1, Part 1 - Parallels: A Sci-fi Love Story
12/05/2025 | 30 mins.
Kabir narrates the first part of his story, "Parallels". This is a sci-fi love story about a group of friends graduating from college and trying to make their last day memorable. The characters are introduced, the scene is described, and at the end, there is a Q&A session with Sarah, where Kabir asks her how she feels about the story and how she translated the scenes and characters in her mind into movie stars and situations.
Introduction to the KahaniSuno Podcast
12/02/2025 | 7 mins.
The hosts Kabir and Sarah discuss the whys and hows of the Kahani Suno Podcast
Kahani Suno