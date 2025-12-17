Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsFictionKahani Suno
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Kahani Suno
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Kahani Suno

Kabir and Sarah
Fiction
Kahani Suno
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Kahani Suno

    Season 1, Episode 3 - Parallels: A sci-fi love story Part 3

    12/17/2025 | 24 mins.

    What happens to Kabir as he finds himself utterly alone in a thick forest? Is he able to get out of there safe and sound...follow along with Kabir as he takes the story to the next level. Aiaan and Sarah discuss it with him after the third part to shed some light on the sci-fi part. 

  • Kahani Suno

    Season 1, Episode 2 - Parallels: A sci-fi love story Part 2

    12/08/2025 | 30 mins.

    Kabir continues with the second part of his adventure leading it to another cliffhanger. Sarah and newly invited guest Aiaan, discuss in the Q&A session while agreeing to disagree!

  • Kahani Suno

    Season 1, Episode 1, Story 1, Part 1 - Parallels: A Sci-fi Love Story

    12/05/2025 | 30 mins.

    Kabir narrates the first part of his story, "Parallels". This is a sci-fi love story about a group of friends graduating from college and trying to make their last day memorable. The characters are introduced, the scene is described, and at the end, there is a Q&A session with Sarah, where Kabir asks her how she feels about the story and how she translated the scenes and characters in her mind into movie stars and situations. 

  • Kahani Suno

    Introduction to the KahaniSuno Podcast

    12/02/2025 | 7 mins.

    The hosts Kabir and Sarah discuss the whys and hows of the Kahani Suno Podcast

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Kahani Suno

“Kahani Suno: A Cinematic Experience” is where timeless storytelling meets modern imagination. Each episode transforms sound into cinema, painting vivid scenes in your mind through voice, music, and emotion. Inspired by the golden era of desi storytelling, it brings you tales that feel straight out of a film reel, full of drama, laughter, romance, mystery, and heart. No screens, no distractions-just you, the story, and your imagination as the big screen. Whether it’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane or a fresh tale with a filmi twist, Kahani Suno invites you to listen deeply and experience storytelling the way our elders once told it:  rich, soulful, and unforgettable.
Podcast website
Fiction

Listen to Kahani Suno, The Adventure Zone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/18/2025 - 9:25:08 AM