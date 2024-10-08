E2- Strangers in Bethany

In this episode, our protagonists find themselves transported to an unfamiliar time and place, where they encounter enigmatic characters and unexpected events. As they navigate the strange surroundings of Bethany, they grapple with questions of faith and skepticism, culminating in a tense encounter with a revered figure known as "The Teacher." Join us as the mystery deepens and our protagonists face new challenges in their journey through time and space.I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five MediaWritten, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.Executive Producer: Geoff BrownMiles- Tanner OsborneQuinn- Channel ValdezBeau- Luke MaguireCharlie- Josh HumphreyAzariah- Jim BullMalchiel- Mark YoungJanoah- James Slaviero Elias- Kaden BlanchetteAliana- Jaymi DingledineJesus- Shawn KohnerIshma- Jeff ParsonsConiah- Mark YoungMartha- Aubrey Martinez