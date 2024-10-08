Powered by RND
I Witness: The Lazarus Project

Northwest Christian School, Red Five Media
Welcome to "I Witness," where every sound tells a story and every moment holds a mystery waiting to be uncovered. Join us on a journey into the heart of intrigu...
ArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Crafting the Narrative: A Deep Dive with Chris Zimmerman
    Listeners will get an insider's look at the creative journey, from the initial concept to the final cut, and hear firsthand accounts of experiences on set. The conversation also covers the reception of The Lazarus Project, exploring how audiences and critics have responded to the podcast. Additionally, reflections on the themes and messages within the story, offering deeper insights into its meaning and significance.

I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five Media
Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.
Executive Producer: Geoff Brown
    --------  
    36:49
  • The Voices of The Lazarus Project: A Cast Interview
    In this episode, executive producer Geoff Brown sits down with three cast members—Tanner Osborne, Channel Valdez, and James James Slaviero—and writer/director Chris Zimmerman to discuss everything about The Lazarus Project. They delve into the intricate details of the production process, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and challenges they faced along the way.

I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five Media
Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.
Executive Producer: Geoff Brown
    --------  
    21:44
  • E4- Resurrection & Revelation
    This episode of I Witness: The Lazarus Project explores Jesus' teachings and culminates in a miraculous event that will change the lives of our protagonists forever.

I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five Media
Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.
Executive Producer: Geoff Brown
Miles- Tanner Osborne
Quinn- Channel Valdez
Beau- Luke Maguire
Charlie- Josh Humphrey
Malia- Sophia Casselman
Jesus- Shawn Kohner
Mary- Kate Lewis
Simon- James Slaviero
Matthew- Tyler Collins
Thomas- Mike Waypa
Lazarus- Chris Gardiner
Tech Lab Director- Chris Zimmerman
Miles' Dad- JT Barnes
Legion- Chris Zimmerman
    --------  
    18:30
  • E3- Threads of Faith
    We witness Jesus's profound teachings and the impact they have on those around him. Mary's touching story of devotion to Jesus sheds light on the transformative power of faith. Meanwhile, Miles grapples with his inner struggles as he seeks guidance from Jesus. As the group gathers, plans are set in motion, hinting at intriguing developments to come.

I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five Media
Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.
Executive Producer: Geoff Brown
Miles- Tanner Osborne
Quinn- Channel Valdez
Beau- Luke Maguire
Charlie- Josh Humphrey
Elias- Kaden Blanchette
Aliana- Jaymi Dingledine
Janoah- James Slaviero
Jesus- Shawn Kohner
Ishma- Jeff Parsons
Coniah- Mark Young
Mary- Kate Lewis
Simon- James Slaviero
Matthew- Tyler Collins
Thomas- Mike Waypa
Lazarus- Chris Gardiner
    --------  
    20:56
  • E2- Strangers in Bethany
    In this episode, our protagonists find themselves transported to an unfamiliar time and place, where they encounter enigmatic characters and unexpected events. As they navigate the strange surroundings of Bethany, they grapple with questions of faith and skepticism, culminating in a tense encounter with a revered figure known as "The Teacher." Join us as the mystery deepens and our protagonists face new challenges in their journey through time and space.

I Witness: The Lazarus Project, Presented by Northwest Christian School & Red Five Media
Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Zimmerman.
Executive Producer: Geoff Brown
Miles- Tanner Osborne
Quinn- Channel Valdez
Beau- Luke Maguire
Charlie- Josh Humphrey
Azariah- Jim Bull
Malchiel- Mark Young
Janoah- James Slaviero
Elias- Kaden Blanchette
Aliana- Jaymi Dingledine
Jesus- Shawn Kohner
Ishma- Jeff Parsons
Coniah- Mark Young
Martha- Aubrey Martinez
    --------  
    19:10

About I Witness: The Lazarus Project

Welcome to "I Witness," where every sound tells a story and every moment holds a mystery waiting to be uncovered. Join us on a journey into the heart of intrigue and investigation, where our team of relentless investigators leaves no stone unturned in their pursuit of truth.In this gripping audio drama, listeners will be transported into a world of suspense, as each episode unravels a new case that challenges perceptions and tests the limits of imagination. From unsolved crimes to unexplained phenomena, "I Witness" explores the depths of human curiosity and the relentless pursuit of justice.With immersive sound design and captivating storytelling, "I Witness" sets a new standard for audio entertainment, offering listeners an unforgettable experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats from start to finish.Prepare to be captivated, prepare to be amazed, prepare to become an eyewitness to the extraordinary. This is "I Witness."
