Jaysen Headley
ArtsFiction
  • Romance - Pride and Prejudice
    Welcome to Episode 2 of The Panelists! We've already arrived at a huge favorite for so many in the Romance genre: Pride and Prejudice. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:09:55
  • Romance - Pamela Or Virtue Rewarded
    Welcome to the first episode of The Panelists! We're starting off this series by digging into the very first Romance book (though is it a Romance book??) Pamela; Or Virtue Rewarded by Samuel Richardson.Make sure to like, subscribe and let us know what you thought of this first episode!!! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:01:22

About The Panelists

Welcome to the Panelists, a bookish deep dive podcast where we take bookish genres and tropes and over analyze them to the point that people think we hate reading--but at least we have fun doing it!Join bookish content creators as they deep dive into the history of various books and genres, analyzing the historical context, relevance and how these books shaped the modern novel. All while sharing a few laughs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ArtsFictionHistoryBooks

