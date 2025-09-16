Powered by RND
Profiles In Aesthetics
Profiles In Aesthetics

Profiles In Aesthetics
  • Shakira – Owning Growth, Grit & Grace in Aesthetic Medicine
    What happens when grit meets grace in the world of medical aesthetics?In this episode of :Profiles in Aesthetics", host Lonny Green, MD (@ninjainjector) sits down with the inspiring Shakira Cabrera, MPAS, PA-C, a seasoned injector, educator, and founder of Jules Medspa in Texas.  With raw honesty and hard-won wisdom, Shakira opens up about the very real challenges behind the curated Instagram feed: burnout, comparison, doubt, and the daily pressure to be both “polished” and perfect in the aesthetic industry.Whether you’re an injector just starting out or a seasoned provider looking for new motivation, Shakira’s story is a powerful reminder that you can rewrite your path, build your confidence, and lead with integrity—even when it feels like the industry expects you to be someone else.From injector burnout and social media authenticity to motherhood, mentorship, and growing your med spa business without sacrificing your soul, this episode offers a refreshingly unfiltered perspective on what success in aesthetics *really* looks like.Timestamps- [05:40] The moment Shakira almost left aesthetics for good, and what pulled her back in when everything felt like it was falling apart.- [13:25] Why burnout wasn’t the end of her career, it was the beginning of finding her true identity as a provider.- [18:55] The truth behind the pressure to look perfect online, and why she tells injectors to “post the damn thing anyway.”- [24:10] A patient transformation that deeply moved her, and revealed the emotional depth of what injections really offer.- [29:35] Why mentorship matters more than ever, and how a single conversation helped her shift her entire career trajectory.- [35:00] How becoming a mother made her a more grounded, empathetic injector, and the leadership lessons it taught her.- [41:50] Her most powerful advice for injectors battling self-doubt, slow growth, and feeling like they’re not “enough.”Topics Covered- Botox, fillers, and facial balancing with purpose and safety- How to recover from injector burnout and fall back in love with your craft- Real talk on social media: showing up without the pressure to be perfect- Motherhood and aesthetic medicine: navigating both with grace- The role of mentorship in building a long-term, ethical career- Injecting with empathy: how patient trust transforms your results- Why growth in this industry is not linear—and that’s okay- Empowering solo providers and new injectors through community and truthGuest Shakira Cabrera, MPAS, PA-CShakira is a certified a seasoned injector, educator, and founder of Jules Medspa in Texas.  Known for her honesty, passion for education, and commitment to supporting new injectors, Shakira brings a fresh voice to an industry that often feels filtered.Follow Shakira:📸 Instagram: @lipsdontlieshakira🎵 TikTok: @lipsdontlieshakiraHosted by: Dr. Lonny Green (@ninjainjector)Stanford-educated, Harvard-trained physician, injector, and mentor.Founder of "Profiles in Aesthetics", Dr. Gr🎧 Subscribe & Follow Don’t miss an episode, follow Profiles in Aesthetics on your favorite podcast platform and turn on notifications so you never miss the latest insights. 📱 Connect With Us on Instagram Follow @ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics for behind-the-scenes content, guest previews, and aesthetic industry updates. 💬 Join the Conversation We want to hear from you! Send your questions, topic requests, or guest suggestions via Instagram DMs or email [email protected]. Hosted by: Lonny Green, MD – injector, educator, and advocate for real, unfiltered conversations in aesthetics.
  • Owning the Room – Rana Kennelly on Lip Filler, Leadership, and Lessons from the Chair
    What does it take to show up with confidence, before the results come in?In this episode, host Dr. Lonny Green (@ninjainjector) welcomes Rana Kennelly, award-winning aesthetic nurse practitioner and founder of The Confidence Lab and The Confidence Bar. Known for her depth, integrity, and outcome-focused approach to Botox, filler, and injections, Rana opens up about the mindset, leadership, and artistry that transformed her career.We went deep into...[13:40] The unexpected mindset shift that helped Rana stop shrinking and start leading—with or without external validation.[17:55] Why her lip filler technique puts intention before volume—and the surprising thing she listens for in every consult.[22:30] Her biggest "oops" moment as a leader—and how it taught her to protect her team culture like a patient’s face.What You’ll Learn:How to approach injectables like Botox and dermal fillers with intentionThe psychology behind patient trust and injector confidenceHow to navigate imposter syndrome as a woman in aesthetic medicineWhy leadership in your med spa starts with boundaries and clarityThe power of authenticity in patient care and injector mentorshipAbout Rana Kennelly:Rana is the founder of The Confidence Lab and The Confidence Bar, a global speaker, CANS-certified injector, and respected trainer for companies like Allergan, Galderma, and Revance. Her Māori roots and background in midwifery, women's health, and aesthetics fuel her unique patient-first approach.IG: @naturally_ranaTikTok: @theconfidencebarFacebook: The Confidence BarHosted by: Dr. Lonny GreenFollow on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube: @ninjainjectorPodcast IG: @profilesinaestheticsEmail: [email protected], fillers, lip filler, aesthetic injections, nurse injector, Rana Kennelly, The Confidence Lab, injector mentorship, imposter syndrome, injector mindset, medical aesthetics, aesthetic leadership, cosmetic injectables, injector training, medspa business, patient trust.🎧 Subscribe & Follow Don’t miss an episode, follow Profiles in Aesthetics on your favorite podcast platform and turn on notifications so you never miss the latest insights. 📱 Connect With Us on Instagram Follow @ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics for behind-the-scenes content, guest previews, and aesthetic industry updates. 💬 Join the Conversation We want to hear from you! Send your questions, topic requests, or guest suggestions via Instagram DMs or email [email protected]. Hosted by: Lonny Green, MD – injector, educator, and advocate for real, unfiltered conversations in aesthetics.
  • Leading with Heart: Julie Bass Kaplan’s Aesthetic Journey
    In this powerful debut episode of Profiles in Aesthetics, we sit down with the ever-inspiring Julie Bass Kaplan, a pioneer injector, aesthetic educator, and founder of Disappearing Act Medical Aesthetics. From mopping OR floors to injecting Botox before FDA approval, Julie opens up about what it means to lead with heart in the world of aesthetic medicine.We cover injectable artistry, leadership lessons, team culture, and building patient trust, but also dive into rarely spoken truths, sexual assault, dyslexia, and burnout, and how they’ve shaped Julie’s life and purpose.Whether you're a seasoned aesthetic pro or just getting started in the world of fillers, lasers, and injectables, this conversation is a masterclass in authenticity and resilience.Guest Info - Julie Bass KaplanInstagram: @jubilant.julieEmail: [email protected]:www.disappearingactlaser.comwww.jubilantjulie.comwww.jubilantheadandbreakfast.comJulie is the founder of Disappearing Act Medical Aesthetics and Jubilant Head & Breakfast, and she’s a nationally recognized aesthetic mentor, speaker, and injector.👨‍⚕️ Host Info - Lonny Green, MDInstagram | Facebook | YouTube: @ninjainjectorDr. Lonny Green is a board-certified physician, injector, educator, and advocate for elevating artistry, ethics, and mentorship in aesthetic medicine.Episode Highlights & Timestamps[00:00] “The Quilt of Leadership”Julie reflects on the threads of her career and the mentors who taught her strength and servant leadership, one of whom mopped blood from OR floors to quicken turnover times.[06:40] Botox Before the FDA: A Behind-the-Scenes Origin StoryDid you know Botox was once injected into vocal cords? Julie shares how she began injecting Botox before it was FDA-approved and what she learned along the way.[12:00] The Power of Aesthetic PurposeWhy a bunny disappearing a hair launched her brand, and how lasers, tattoo removal, collagen, and fillers became tools of empowerment, not vanity.[14:05] Who is Julie Bass Kaplan, Really?Shyness, empathy, and the messy journey from hardship to confidence. Julie opens up about her roots and the pivotal women who believed in her.[20:30] The Real Magic Isn’t the NeedleYou’ll never look at your practice the same way again. Julie shares how a patient’s reflection is the real transformation, not just the result of the injection.[25:10] Dyslexia as a Superpower in AestheticsThinking in 3D, visualizing faces, and why dyslexic brains are wired for injection precision and facial artistry🎧 Subscribe & Follow Don’t miss an episode, follow Profiles in Aesthetics on your favorite podcast platform and turn on notifications so you never miss the latest insights. 📱 Connect With Us on Instagram Follow @ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics for behind-the-scenes content, guest previews, and aesthetic industry updates. 💬 Join the Conversation We want to hear from you! Send your questions, topic requests, or guest suggestions via Instagram DMs or email [email protected]. Hosted by: Lonny Green, MD – injector, educator, and advocate for real, unfiltered conversations in aesthetics.
  • Profiles In Aesthetics Podcast Trailer
    Aesthetics can be an incredibly rewarding career, but it can also feel isolating, overwhelming, and full of mixed messages. As an injector, med spa owner, or aesthetic professional, you’re working hard to grow your skills, confidence, and business… yet it’s easy to wonder if everyone else has it figured out but you.That’s why Profiles in Aesthetics, hosted by Lonny Green, MD, was created. This isn’t another surface-level aesthetics podcast. Every episode delivers real, unfiltered conversations with top injectors, medical spa owners, cosmetic dermatologists, trainers, and industry innovators who share exactly what it takes to succeed in aesthetic medicine, without losing your sanity or your soul.In the trailer, you’ll get a preview of what’s ahead:Honest stories from aesthetic professionals who’ve faced the same fears and challenges you haveBusiness strategies that help you grow a profitable medical aesthetics practice without burning outConfidence-building injector tips for handling complications, avoiding common mistakes, and mastering advanced dermal filler and Botox techniquesMarketing and patient retention strategies that attract loyal, high-value patients who want natural, beautiful resultsIndustry insight that helps you cut through the noise and focus on what actually works in the fast-moving world of cosmetic injectablesThis is for you if:You’re a nurse injector, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, cosmetic doctor, dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or medical aesthetician looking to growYou own or manage a med spa and want proven business, marketing, and leadership strategiesYou want mentorship that’s practical, real, and not tied to selling you a product or courseYou believe in integrity, artistry, and creating results that make patients feel confidentWhether you’re just starting your aesthetics career or you’ve been injecting for years, this podcast gives you the guidance, perspective, and encouragement to take your work, and your business, to the next level.Follow now so you’ll be the first to know where to stream the debut episode on August 19th. Get early guest announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and aesthetic industry insights by following us on Instagram at @ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics.Profiles in Aesthetics is more than a podcast, it’s a space where cosmetic injectors and aesthetic professionals can connect, learn, and grow together. If you’re ready for injector mentorship, aesthetic business growth strategies, and the confidence to succeed in today’s competitive industry, this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.🎧 Subscribe & Follow Don’t miss an episode, follow Profiles in Aesthetics on your favorite podcast platform and turn on notifications so you never miss the latest insights. 📱 Connect With Us on Instagram Follow @ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics for behind-the-scenes content, guest previews, and aesthetic industry updates. 💬 Join the Conversation We want to hear from you! Send your questions, topic requests, or guest suggestions via Instagram DMs or email [email protected]. Hosted by: Lonny Green, MD – injector, educator, and advocate for real, unfiltered conversations in aesthetics.
Behind every flawless before-and-after photo is a professional who’s questioned if they even belong in aesthetics.Maybe you’ve had the same thoughts, wondering if you’re the only one struggling, if you’ll ever feel truly confident with a syringe in your hand, or if everyone else has it all figured out.That’s why Profiles in Aesthetics, hosted by Lonny Green, MD, was created. This isn’t another surface-level aesthetics podcast. Every episode delivers real, unfiltered conversations with top injectors, medical spa owners, and other aesthetic professionals who’ve faced, and overcome—the same challenges you’re navigating. While every story is unique and every journey different, they all share one thing in common: the people you admire today once felt uncertain, unclear, and a little bit scared, just like you.On this one-of-a-kind podcast, guests open up, go deep, and share their struggles—along with how they overcame them.What We’ll Cover in Future Episodes:Injector education for every career stage, from new nurses to advanced practitionersHow to stand out in a crowded aesthetics market without chasing every trendNavigating patient concerns about looking “overdone”Creating a sustainable med spa business model that supports your lifestyleStaying ahead of aesthetic industry trends without falling for the hypeThis Is for You If:You’re a nurse injector, PA, NP, MD, cosmetic doctor, dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or medical aesthetician looking to growYou own or manage a med spa and want proven business, marketing, and leadership strategiesYou want mentorship that’s practical, real, and not tied to selling a product or courseYou believe in integrity, artistry, and creating results that help patients feel confidentWhether you’re just starting your career in aesthetics or have years of injecting behind you, this podcast provides the mindset shifts, tactical strategies, and real-world encouragement to take your work—and your business—to the next level.Subscribe & FollowDon’t miss an episode. Follow Profiles in Aesthetics on your favorite podcast platform and turn on notifications so you never miss an insight.Connect With Us on InstagramFollow@ninjainjector and @profilesinaesthetics for episode previews, guest highlights, and unfiltered industry content.Join the ConversationWe want to hear from you! Send us your questions, topic ideas, or guest suggestions via DM or email at [email protected] by:Lonny Green, MD – injector, educator, and advocate for real, unfiltered conversations in aesthetics.
