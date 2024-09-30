Send us a textThank you for taking the time to download and listen to this year's scary festive tale. It's a real cracker this year- and you don't even have to wear the paper hat! The Tale of the Monkey's Paw in it's original form, as written by W.W. Jacobs, is a "3 wishes" story with a cautionary tale enclosed. Although subsequently made into several films, the original story remains the scariest and the best. Jon Briggs is a journalist, broadcaster and voice over. You may know him better as the original voice of Siri in the UK or the BBC's Weakest Link quiz show. We think we are the only annual podcast in the world - publishing every Christmas Eve - so thank you for your support and coming back every year. To follow Jon on social media just look for @voiceofsiri or @voiceofsiruk. You can contact him via http://www.jonbriggs.com
29:36
Christmas 2022 - Do You Hear What I Hear?
I'm so pleased you have returned for this year's Christmas Ghost Story. Written by a master of the supernatural - Algernon Blackwood. We last read his work in 2015. As well as being a prolific ghost story writer, he also happens to be a master of my own profession - broadcasting. In this year's tale, our hero is a 4th year student at Edinburgh University - but his hours of peaceful study are about to be rudely interrupted...
35:58
Christmas 2021 - God Rest Ye Frightened Gentlemen
Welcome back for this year's Christmas Ghost Story. Written by William Wymark Jacobs in 1897, an author best known for his horror story The Monkey's Paw. This story reveals the tale of Jerry Bundler and the long term effects of his visit to a tavern, that still casts a shadow over revellers celebrating Christmas 80 years later....
20:32
Christmas 2020 - Something Old and Something Grue-some
This year's Christmas Ghost Story is E. Nesbitt's "John Charrington's Wedding" from 1891. The story of a bride and bridegroom that you will never forget....
19:53
Christmas 2019 - Widow Without You...
This years Christmas Ghost Story is "Father Macclesfield's Tale" by R.H.Benson. Written in 1907, the priest tells his tale of a widow and her haunted house...
Since Victorian times, Christmas has traditionally been the time of year to gather around a log fire, turn the lights down low and indulge in a Ghost Story. Every year - journalist and broadcaster Jon Briggs (also known as the original voice of Siri in the UK) has recorded a haunted tale - thrilling enough to freeze your mulled wine and send shivers down the back of Santa's neck. These tales of the supernatural are collated here for your delectation and delight from 2015 onwards. You will remember to come back next Christmas...won't you?