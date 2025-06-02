Powered by RND
The Rift: 1888
The Rift: 1888

The Rift: 1888
FictionScience Fiction
The Rift: 1888
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • The Rift: 1888 Episode 20 Kaminsky
    Robert realises that Dillon’s plans may not be as transparent as they appear. Jax worries that Liam hasn’t come through with the paintings. Taylor and Swift receive interesting information about the bodies, and everything comes to a head at Miller’s Court.    
    --------  
    24:20
  • The Rift 1888 Episode 19 Another Rift
    Liam falls foul of Dillon, and Taylor and Swift have an altercation. Flynn finally discovers just why it is vital to save Mary’s life.
    --------  
    16:14
  • The Rift: 1888 Episode 18 Stitched
    Dillon’s true colours begin to shine through, and while Robert is relieved to have escaped back to 1888 in one piece, he’s beginning to wonder if it is a frying pan to fire situation. In 2025, Liam prepares to make the leap, with Jax’ help - but things do not go exactly to plan. Follow The Rift: 1888 on Instagram Visit The Rift: 1888 Website
    --------  
    16:20
  • The Rift: 1888 Episode 17 Run
    Liam is in trouble. The police are closing in – and whilst Swift is still convinced, he is innocent of murder, Jax is not helping his cause. Dillon seeks out Mary to discuss a proposal, and back in the now, Flynn has an unwelcome visitor. Follow The Rift: 1888 on Instagram Visit The Rift: 1888 Website
    --------  
    17:40
  • The Rift: 1888 Episode 16 Mitre Square
    Liam is feeling the strain, while Jax is more concerned with yet another money-making opportunity. Swift opens up about why he sympathises with Liam, and back in 1888, Flynn and Dillon find themselves in the middle of a Ripper murder. Follow The Rift: 1888 on Instagram Visit The Rift: 1888 Website
    --------  
    16:49

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The Rift: 1888

An Audio Drama Series Time has always marched forward – unstoppable, unchangeable… until now. When Doctor Robert Flynn uncovers a mysterious passage through time, his curiosity leads him into a world where past and present collide. But he’s not alone. As others seek to bury the truth, Flynn finds himself entangled in a web of secrets, danger, and alternate timelines. Because his discovery isn’t unique. And every rift has its consequences. Stream The Rift: 1888 now on all major platforms.
FictionScience Fiction

