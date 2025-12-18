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The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

Dominic Guilfoyle
ArtsDrama
The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality
Latest episode

74 episodes

  • The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

    Trailer: The Night Road by Dom Guilfoyle

    12/18/2025 | 1 mins.
    In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.

    The Night Road is a new show from Dom Guilfoyle, the creator of The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, And Mortality, as well as Tales From The Low City.
    A Full-Cast Independent Audio Drama, it takes listeners to a world of night and light, where the roads between towns are the lifeblood of civilisation and the people who travel them unlikely heroes against a rising threat to the world.

    https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/68cfc6c4ef1d2c878d345f94

    Transcripts:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts

    Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

    TRANQUIL

    05/16/2024 | 47 mins.
    SERIES FINALE!
    Season Six, Episode Fifteen.
    Time to say goodbye. Please come again soon.

    CONTENT WARNINGS:
    Loss of a child, Grief, Endings

    TRANSCRIPT:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/mistholmetranscripts

    Please consider supporting the show by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle

    The Mistholme Gift Shop is back! Visit https://domguilfoyle.threadless.com if you'd like to buy some Mistholme Merch and support the show!

    The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality is written, performed, and edited by Dom Guilfoyle with assistance from That's Not Canon Productions.
    Dom's cat can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    For more Mistholme, subscribe to the show follow the socials, and please support the show if you you can by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle, or via the Supporter Feature at https://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

    CONCLUSIVE

    05/02/2024 | 48 mins.
    Season Six, Episode Fourteen.
    What else is there to say?

    TRANSCRIPT:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/mistholmetranscripts

    Please consider supporting the show by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle

    The Mistholme Gift Shop is back! Visit https://domguilfoyle.threadless.com if you'd like to buy some Mistholme Merch and support the show!

    The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality is written, performed, and edited by Dom Guilfoyle with assistance from That's Not Canon Productions.
    Dom's cat can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    For more Mistholme, subscribe to the show follow the socials, and please support the show if you you can by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle, or via the Supporter Feature at https://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

    ERASED

    04/18/2024 | 22 mins.
    Season 6, Episode 13. From bad to worse.

    TRANSCRIPT:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/mistholmetranscripts

    Please consider supporting the show by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle

    The Mistholme Gift Shop is back! Visit https://domguilfoyle.threadless.com if you'd like to buy some Mistholme Merch and support the show!

    The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality is written, performed, and edited by Dom Guilfoyle with assistance from That's Not Canon Productions.
    Dom's cat can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    For more Mistholme, subscribe to the show follow the socials, and please support the show if you you can by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle, or via the Supporter Feature at https://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

    FRANTIC

    04/04/2024 | 23 mins.
    Season 6, Episode 12.
    Resistance Is Futile.

    TRANSCRIPT:
    https://www.domguilfoyle.com/mistholmetranscripts

    Please consider supporting the show by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle

    The Mistholme Gift Shop is back! Visit https://domguilfoyle.threadless.com if you'd like to buy some Mistholme Merch and support the show!

    The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality is written, performed, and edited by Dom Guilfoyle with assistance from That's Not Canon Productions.
    Dom's cat can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
    For more Mistholme, subscribe to the show follow the socials, and please support the show if you you can by subscribing to the Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle, or via the Supporter Feature at https://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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About The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality

Hello, and welcome to the Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality. The Audio Tour Guide will be your window into the history of the museum and its exhibits today.Please note, that if you notice your version of the Audio Tour Guide behaving oddly, kindly ensure that you dispose of your Audio Device in the nearest incinerator at the earliest convenience.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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