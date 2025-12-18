In a land without day and night, where Light and Night are the dividing lines between civilisation and all else, a caravan of misfits and outcasts must find their way through the dark to whatever lies on the other side.



The Night Road is a new show from Dom Guilfoyle, the creator of The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, And Mortality, as well as Tales From The Low City.

A Full-Cast Independent Audio Drama, it takes listeners to a world of night and light, where the roads between towns are the lifeblood of civilisation and the people who travel them unlikely heroes against a rising threat to the world.



https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/68cfc6c4ef1d2c878d345f94



Transcripts:

https://www.domguilfoyle.com/night-road-transcripts



Please consider supporting the show and get access to other content at www.patreon.com/domguilfoyle

Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/the-mistholme-museum-of-mystery-morbidity-and-mortality.

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