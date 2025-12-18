SERIES FINALE!
Season Six, Episode Fifteen.
Time to say goodbye. Please come again soon.
CONTENT WARNINGS:
Loss of a child, Grief, Endings
TRANSCRIPT:
https://www.domguilfoyle.com/mistholmetranscripts
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The Mistholme Museum of Mystery, Morbidity, and Mortality is written, performed, and edited by Dom Guilfoyle with assistance from That's Not Canon Productions.
Dom's cat can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/dom_question_mark/
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