Episode 80: The World War 2 Boffin
12/06/2025 | 26 mins.
📻 Episode 80 – The World War 2 Boffin The title suggests a satirical take on wartime science and the archetype of the eccentric British "boffin" (scientist/engineer). Episodes often mixed topical humor with absurd situations, so this likely poked fun at wartime inventions, secret weapons, or the quirks of scientific minds during WWII. Unfortunately, detailed synopses for individual episodes are scarce, as many recordings weren't preserved. Some scripts survive in archives, but not all episodes are available publicly. 🔎 Why it matters Episodes like this capture the post-war British humor that balanced nostalgia for WWII with lighthearted parody. The "boffin" character became a cultural staple in Britain, representing both admiration for scientific ingenuity and gentle mockery of eccentric academics.
Take It From Here - 28 - Lady Godiva
7/11/2024 | 27 mins.
- "Take It from Here" was a pioneering British radio comedy program that aired from 1948 to 1960.- The show was known for its innovative structure and was one of the first to feature parody of film and book styles.- Created by the legendary duo Frank Muir and Denis Norden, it starred Jimmy Edwards, Dick Bentley, and initially Joy Nichols, who was later replaced by June Whitfield and Alma Cogan.- The program is fondly remembered for introducing "The Glums," a segment that became a staple of British comedy.- The show's influence can be seen in later British comedy programs, both on radio and television.
Take It From Here - 27 - No Better Than She Should Be
7/11/2024 | 27 mins.
Take It From Here - 26 - Now It Can Be Sold
7/11/2024 | 27 mins.
Take It From Here - 25 - Juvenile Deliquency
7/11/2024 | 29 mins.
