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165 episodes
- August 17: Lucy grows weaker.
Transcript here.
This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray; Beth Eyre as Lucy Westenra; and Nathan Blades as Samuel F. Billington. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.
Find us online:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/redracula
Merch: store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula
Website: www.ReDracula.live
Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/re-dracula
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- Highgate Wood rose to prominence in the early 1970s, propelled by the
triple threat of dynamic front man Sean Underwood, wunderkind guitarist
Peter Van Conklin, and keyboardist Corrine Kennedy. Dancing a line
between artsy prog rock and mainstream melodics, they had a string of
hit albums before suddenly disbanding in 1975 when a studio fire
resulted in Corrine’s death, Peter’s descent into madness, and
ultimately Sean’s suicide. Years later, Peter’s daughter Patti finds
herself haunted by the ghost of Corrine Kennedy. Fearing she may be
falling down the same mad rabbit hole as her father, she sets out to
find the truth of the fateful night Highgate Wood self-destructed. The
eight episodes of Highgate Wood are her investigation.
This show is out in full! You can listen to it all right now!
- August 15: Lucy's mother tells Mina a secret.
Transcript here.
This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.
Find us online:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/redracula
Merch: store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula
Website: www.ReDracula.live
Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/re-dracula
Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social
- August 14: Lucy has a visitor.
Transcript here.
This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray; and Beth Eyre as Lucy Westenra. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.
Find us online:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/redracula
Merch: store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula
Website: www.ReDracula.live
Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/re-dracula
Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social
- August 13: Mina has a quiet day.
Transcript here.
This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.
Find us online:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/redracula
Merch: store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula
Website: www.ReDracula.live
Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/re-dracula
Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social
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About Re: Dracula
Re: Dracula takes the famous horror tale, breaks it up chronologically (every entry of this epistolary novel has a date), and sends the story directly to your podcatcher as it happens. Every time something happens to the characters, Re: Dracula will publish an episode, in as close to real time as it happens. Some entries will be brief, and others will be long and intense.Podcast website
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