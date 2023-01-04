Re: Dracula Trailer
Re: Dracula is coming out of the shadows May 3. This bite-sized audio adaptation of the horror classic will release episodes chronologically, on the days that events happen in text. We've also got bonus episodes and original music for you, so stay tuned!CrewExecutive Producers: Tal Minear, Stephen Indrisano, Hannah WrightAssociate Producers: Ella Watts, Pacific ObadiahDirectors: Ella Watts, Hannah WrightScript Editors: Stephen Indrisano, Hannah Wright, Pacific ObadiahDialogue Editor: Stephen IndrisanoSound Designer: Tal MinearLead Songwriter: Newton SchottelkotteCover Art: Tal MinearCastDracula: Karim KronfliJonathan Harker: Ben GalpinMina Murray: Isabel Adomakoh YoungLucy Westenra: Beth EyreQuincey Morris: Giancarlo HerreraJohn Seward: Jonathan SimsVan Helsing: Alan Burgon...& more not featured in this trailer!Transcript[Guitar plays under these clips]MINA: 6 November - It was late in the afternoon when the professor and I took our way towards the east whence I knew Jonathan was coming. SEWARD: 11 October, evening - Jonathan Harker has asked me to note this… as he says he is hardly equal to the task, and he wants an exact record kept. I think none of us were surprised when we were asked to see Mrs. Harker a little before the time of sunset. We have of late come to understand that sunrise and sunset… VAN HELSING: 25 September, 6 o’clock - Dear Madam Mina, … I have read your husband’s so wonderful diary. You may sleep without doubt. Strange and terrible as it is, it is true! I will pledge my life on it...LUCY: 24 August - I must imitate Mina and keep writing things down. … Then we can have long talks when we do meet. I wonder when it will be. I wish she were here with me again...QUINCEY: 25 May - My dear Art, we’ve told yarns by the camp-fire in the prairies; and dressed one another’s wounds...JOHNATHAN HARKER: 3 May. Bistritz - I had for dinner, or rather supper, a chicken done up some way with red pepper. (Mem.: get recipe for Mina). I asked the waiter and he said it was called ‘paprika hendl’.[Bite, by Newton Schottelkotte, plays] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.