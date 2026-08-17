Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsRe: Dracula
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Re: Dracula
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Re: Dracula

Regarding Audio Drama
ArtsBooks
Re: Dracula
Latest episode

165 episodes

  • Re: Dracula

    August 17: Fading Away

    08/17/2026 | 4 mins.
    August 17: Lucy grows weaker.

    Transcript here.

    This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray; Beth Eyre as Lucy Westenra; and Nathan Blades as Samuel F. Billington. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.

    Find us online:

    Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/redracula⁠⁠

    Merch: ⁠⁠store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Website: ⁠⁠www.ReDracula.live⁠⁠

    Tumblr: ⁠⁠www.tumblr.com/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Bluesky: ⁠⁠bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social⁠⁠
  • Re: Dracula

    FWD: Highgate Wood

    08/16/2026 | 18 mins.
    Highgate Wood rose to prominence in the early 1970s, propelled by the
    triple threat of dynamic front man Sean Underwood, wunderkind guitarist
    Peter Van Conklin, and keyboardist Corrine Kennedy. Dancing a line
    between artsy prog rock and mainstream melodics, they had a string of
    hit albums before suddenly disbanding in 1975 when a studio fire
    resulted in Corrine’s death, Peter’s descent into madness, and
    ultimately Sean’s suicide. Years later, Peter’s daughter Patti finds
    herself haunted by the ghost of Corrine Kennedy. Fearing she may be
    falling down the same mad rabbit hole as her father, she sets out to
    find the truth of the fateful night Highgate Wood self-destructed. The
    eight episodes of Highgate Wood are her investigation.

    This show is out in full! You can listen to it all right now!
  • Re: Dracula

    August 15: Glad and Sorry

    08/15/2026 | 1 mins.
    August 15: Lucy's mother tells Mina a secret.

    Transcript here.

    This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.

    Find us online:

    Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/redracula⁠⁠

    Merch: ⁠⁠store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Website: ⁠⁠www.ReDracula.live⁠⁠

    Tumblr: ⁠⁠www.tumblr.com/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Bluesky: ⁠⁠bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social⁠⁠
  • Re: Dracula

    August 14: They are Just the Same

    08/14/2026 | 4 mins.
    August 14: Lucy has a visitor.

    Transcript here.

    This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray; and Beth Eyre as Lucy Westenra. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.

    Find us online:

    Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/redracula⁠⁠

    Merch: ⁠⁠store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Website: ⁠⁠www.ReDracula.live⁠⁠

    Tumblr: ⁠⁠www.tumblr.com/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Bluesky: ⁠⁠bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social⁠⁠
  • Re: Dracula

    August 13: Between Me and the Moonlight

    08/13/2026 | 1 mins.
    August 13: Mina has a quiet day.

    Transcript here.

    This episode featured: Isabel Adomakoh Young as Mina Murray. Dialogue editing by Stephen Indrisano. Sound design by Tal Minear. Produced by Ella Watts and Pacific S. Obadiah, with executive producers Stephen Indrisano, Tal Minear, and Hannah Wright.

    Find us online:

    Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/redracula⁠⁠

    Merch: ⁠⁠store.dftba.com/collections/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Website: ⁠⁠www.ReDracula.live⁠⁠

    Tumblr: ⁠⁠www.tumblr.com/re-dracula⁠⁠

    Bluesky: ⁠⁠bsky.app/profile/redracula.bsky.social⁠⁠
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Re: Dracula
Re: Dracula takes the famous horror tale, breaks it up chronologically (every entry of this epistolary novel has a date), and sends the story directly to your podcatcher as it happens. Every time something happens to the characters, Re: Dracula will publish an episode, in as close to real time as it happens. Some entries will be brief, and others will be long and intense.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksDramaFiction

Listen to Re: Dracula, The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Re: Dracula: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.14.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/17/2026 - 11:00:33 AM
A company fromMADSACK