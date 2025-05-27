In this thrilling episode of Alien Worlds, we find ourselves orbiting in deep space at the Arthur C. Clark Astronomical Observatory, STARLab. Dr. Maura Cassidy and her team are drawn into an interplanetary conflict when they encounter a fugitive from a dead planet. As they investigate a distress signal, they discover a battle-scarred alien spacecraft and its sole occupant, Isu, who claims to be the last survivor of a devastating war. The STARLab team must navigate the complexities of interstellar politics and moral dilemmas as they decide whether to grant sanctuary to Isu or hand him over to his pursuers, who accuse him of heinous crimes.The tension escalates when a massive battle cruiser arrives, demanding Isu's extradition. Dr. Cassidy and her team are faced with a race against time to uncover the truth behind Isu's story and the claims of his pursuers. As the situation reaches a boiling point, Isu makes a self-sacrificial decision to prevent further bloodshed, leaving behind a mysterious crystalline seedling as a symbol of hope and renewal. This episode explores themes of truth, justice, and the possibility of redemption in the vastness of space.Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Entertainment Radio | Broadcasting Classic Radio Shows | PatreonRemember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/alien-worlds/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
24:47
The Parallax Deception
In this thrilling episode of Alien Worlds, we journey to the Arthur C. Clarke Astronomical Observatory, STARLab, where a top-secret scientific breakthrough in age reversal serum, Solamine Yellow, takes a dangerous turn. Professor Madeleine Stoner, who has successfully reversed her age by twenty years, is found in a coma, aged and withered overnight. The mystery deepens as England's most famous consulting detective, Sonar T. Foom, and his associate, Dr. MacGuffin Drone, are called to investigate the attempted murder and unravel the secrets behind the serum.As the investigation unfolds, Foom and Drone uncover a sinister plot involving Oliver Latham and the Zill assassination regiments from Shikandra. With the help of STARLab's resources and a clever holographic ruse, they expose Latham's treacherous plan to exploit the serum for unimaginable wealth. In a race against time, our heroes must navigate through deception and danger to bring justice to Professor Stoner and prevent the serum from falling into the wrong hands. Join us for a captivating adventure filled with intrigue, science fiction, and a nod to the legendary detective stories of Sherlock Holmes.
24:38
The Leukocyte Maneuver
Exploring the Legacy of 'Alien Worlds': A Pioneer of Science Fiction RadioIn the late 1970s, a groundbreaking radio show captured the imaginations of science fiction enthusiasts with its innovative approach to storytelling. 'Alien Worlds' was a syndicated radio show that brought together a blend of captivating narratives, realistic sound effects, and high production values, setting a new standard for audio drama.Created by Lee Hansen, 'Alien Worlds' aired 26 half-hour episodes from 1978 to 1980. The show was ahead of its time, utilizing a documentary style of dialogue that immersed listeners in its interstellar adventures. Each episode transported the audience to different corners of the galaxy, exploring complex themes and introducing memorable characters.The show's commitment to realism in sound design was particularly noteworthy. At a time when radio was losing ground to television, 'Alien Worlds' demonstrated the potential of the audio medium to create vivid, multi-sensory experiences without any visual elements. The sound effects were not merely background noise; they were integral to the storytelling, enhancing the drama and tension of the narrative.The production values of 'Alien Worlds' were also exceptional. The show's creators invested significant effort into the quality of the recording, editing, and mixing processes. This attention to detail paid off, as the show garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim for its polished finish.Moreover, 'Alien Worlds' had a documentary style that lent it an air of authenticity. The dialogues were crafted to sound like real conversations, which helped listeners suspend disbelief and dive into the fictional worlds. This style influenced future science fiction audio dramas, showing that a well-told story could be just as engaging as any visual counterpart.Today, 'Alien Worlds' is remembered as a pioneer of science fiction radio. It inspired a generation of audio drama producers and paved the way for the resurgence of podcast dramas in the 21st century. The legacy of 'Alien Worlds' lives on, reminding us of the power of audio to ignite the imagination and transport us to worlds beyond our own. For fans and creators alike, the show remains a testament to the enduring appeal of science fiction and the limitless possibilities of the radio medium.
24:11
A Dream Within A Dream
24:49
Alien Worlds 79-09-30 (26) Himlayan Parallel
