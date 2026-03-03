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The Mind Doctor

Voyage Media
DramaFiction
The Mind Doctor
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • The Mind Doctor

    A Professional "Cleaner" And The Only Target He Cannot "Clean"

    03/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    A government assassin is tasked to eliminate a target he can't bring himself to kill - the adult daughter he never knew he had. When he refuses the order, he becomes the new target.

    The Bourne Identity meets Taken. A new thriller audio drama from Voyage Media, producer of three #1 hit audio dramas.

    All episodes of Season 1 are available right now on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Mind Doctor

    What If A Hard Drive Could Hold Human Memories?

    01/27/2026 | 2 mins.
    Priah Ferguson (Netflix's Stranger Things) stars in the newest sci-fi audio drama from Voyage Media (producer of #1 sci-fi fiction series SANCTUARY and ELUCIDITY), created by the Neese Twins (producers of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy).

    In the near-future, Dasha inherits a hard drive of her dead grandfathers memories. She discovers he's speaking directly to her through his memories, giving her clues to stop a global population control conspiracy, that's implanted kill switches unbeknownst to most of the world's population. Dasha is the only one who can stop it.

    All episodes of the first season are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere else podcasts live.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Mind Doctor

    A Mind That Could Foresee Our End... If Only Someone Would Listen - Origin Protocol

    11/04/2025 | 1 mins.
    Everyone around him thinks that a brilliant professor, Veer, has had a mental breakdown when he starts experiencing apocalyptic visions and claims his son has been kidnapped... but what if he's right... about everything?

    If you enjoy films like Signs or Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, we think you'll really dig into the newest sci-fi thriller audio drama from Voyage Media, Origin Protocol. All the episodes of Season 1 are available to listen to right now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere else you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Mind Doctor

    For Fans Of Severance, Horror and Ghost Stories: Voyage Media Recommends Pinball Productions

    09/29/2025 | 2 mins.
    Our buddies over at Pinball Productions have been knocking out high quality genre fiction audio dramas all over the place recently. They have the werewolf story Become, the sci-fi mystery The Greater Good and the ghost story Ghost Town, and all these fiction audio series are available to listen to today, at the links below:

    The Greater Good on Spotify

    ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2IRyqJ7o625iSbrySG7gjC⁠⁠⁠

    Become on Spotify

    ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/11VivkNQqazVNBHO1zu5MH⁠⁠⁠

    Ghost Town on Spotify

    ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/38BKr6XudKunwmoEIomIMW⁠⁠⁠

    The Greater Good on Apple

    ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-greater-good/id1813982489⁠⁠⁠

    Become on Apple

    ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/become/id1813978115⁠⁠⁠

    Ghost Town on Apple

    ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ghost-town/id1838503844⁠⁠⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Mind Doctor

    World War III Is Being Fought In The Shadows Of Your City... In "Endgame"

    08/20/2025 | 2 mins.
    What if there was a cold war, happening in America, today? A war that has gone on for 80 years, born from the ashes of WWII?

    FBI Special Agent Carmen Ayres doesn't know about it, either. But she's about to learn, after a man comes into her FBI field office, insists he can only speak to her, and then dies.

    If you enjoy shadowy thrillers, political intrigue, and movies/TV like The Night Agent, The Man in The High Castle, and The Manchurian Candidate, do yourself a favor and look for Endgame, from Voyage Media.

    It's available right now, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to your podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About The Mind Doctor

A medical mystery fiction series inspired by a real doctor's cases. When other doctors don't know who to call... they call Dr. Bruce Young, "The Mind Doctor". When a case exists at the intersection of mental health and physical health, he finds the connection point, to solve the medical mystery. For fans of shows like THE PITT, HOUSE, and ER.
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The Mind Doctor: Podcasts in Family

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  • Podcast Origin Protocol
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