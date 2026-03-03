What if there was a cold war, happening in America, today? A war that has gone on for 80 years, born from the ashes of WWII?



FBI Special Agent Carmen Ayres doesn't know about it, either. But she's about to learn, after a man comes into her FBI field office, insists he can only speak to her, and then dies.



If you enjoy shadowy thrillers, political intrigue, and movies/TV like The Night Agent, The Man in The High Castle, and The Manchurian Candidate, do yourself a favor and look for Endgame, from Voyage Media.



It's available right now, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

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