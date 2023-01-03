Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature – Second Year Classics, C667, Professor [REDACTED]. This course discusses the Anterran Civilization, examining the evide...
04. The Pantheon of Second Empire Anterra
The professor discusses the pantheon of deities in early Anterra, drawing possible conclusions and parallels with other ancient and current religious practices.
6/23/2023
27:08
03. Death and Burial
Returning to the classroom, the Professor presents an overview of burial practices from various cultures, including Anterra, as an exploration of the cultural and individuated response to mortality.
3/24/2023
34:12
02. The Flight
The Professor returns from the conference in Berlin.
3/1/2023
13:25
Message for Dean Yang
Dean Yang, my flight was cancelled and I'm still in Berlin. I'll update you when I know more.
