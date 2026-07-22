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Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

Wolf at the Door
Fiction
Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

    Binder of Sorrows, Column III

    07/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    For the first time, an Anterran God speaks. Vokara introduces the economics of burden-sharing, and Ta'Hara pays the price to continue her journey to resolve the famine plaguing Dark City.
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  • Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

    New Podcast: THE DOUBLE[S] an official selection at Tribeca Festival GOES LIVE!

    06/08/2026 | 3 mins.
    Hi All! Here's quick announcement about our new show THE DOUBLE[S] premiering June 8th as an Official Selection at this year's Tribeca Festival! Find it in all the podcast places :)

    Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

    Binder of Sorrows, Column II

    05/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    Column II of the epic saga The Binder of Sorrows is known as "The House of Failing Remedies." It includes more background on the famine, and the assembly of Mem Ta'Hara's Vessel and crew, notably Rah Kalo and Mem Heren, who will journey with Men Ta'Hara throughout most of the saga.

    Feel free to find the professor on reddit to ask questions about the course: https://www.reddit.com/r/WATDstudios/
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  • Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

    Binder of Sorrows, Column I Part 2

    05/12/2026 | 24 mins.
    Column I, Part 2, known as "The Wealth of Siala," includes more of Mem Ta'Hara's upbringing, and references to a famine, which drives the hero's journey forward.

    Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

    Binder of Sorrows, Column I, Part 1

    05/08/2026 | 38 mins.
    A translation of the Anterran Epic saga "Binder of Sorrows," Column I part 1. Translation courtesy of the University of Beijing, Department of Antiquities.

    Column contains the divine invocations, and introduces Mem Ta'Hara and her father, Rah Siala.

    Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature
Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature – Second Year Classics, C667, Professor [REDACTED]. This course discusses the Anterran Civilization, examining the evidence regarding the recent archeological ruins uncovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The earliest human society, [REDACTED] years older than previously known to exist, will provide opportunities for analysis of ancient writing and thought. Topics include literature, religion, and philosophy. Wednesdays, Room 014 Brussels Hall, Harbridge University. 295681 Additional resources can be found on the class website: https://www.wlfdr.com/mot.
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