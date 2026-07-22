Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

Column II of the epic saga The Binder of Sorrows is known as "The House of Failing Remedies." It includes more background on the famine, and the assembly of Mem Ta'Hara's Vessel and crew, notably Rah Kalo and Mem Heren, who will journey with Men Ta'Hara throughout most of the saga.



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