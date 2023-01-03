Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature

STORIES FROM: THE LOW SEASON An Anthology Fiction Podcast from Wolf at the Door and Poolside

Wolf at the Door Studios and the band POOLSIDE team up to bring you a new kind of fiction anthology, where different writers created short fiction pieces inspired by each song on the album, and the music is reworked and remixed create the underscore. This is an experiment in melding music and fiction, and most importantly, we had a great time working with amazing writers and the band to create something authentic and unique.