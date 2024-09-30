The governments of the world are being backed into the corners they’ve made for themselves. As more and more push for disclosure on the UAP phenomenon builds, the secrets begin to spill out. On Nov 13, 2024 a groundbreaking release of new information occurred, touching on black projects, organic craft in our airspace that could share awareness with witnesses, and the potential that these UAP hold mind-bending truths about our existence. What are they still hiding? And what can we learn from we already know.
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2024/11/14/us-news/congressional-ufo-hearing-details-alleged-secret-government-programs-descriptions-of-alien-craft/
https://angelreadingsbyzara.com/angels-and-humans/#
1:19:36
S3 Ep54: Donald Trump: Time Traveler
What if the Trump family possesses something far more powerful than wealth or influence—a device or knowledge passed down from Nikola Tesla himself, perhaps even linked to the mysteries of time travel? Why was John G Trump granted first access to Nikola Tesla's life works? Did he pass down the secrets of time travel to his nephew, the soon to be leader of the Free World? And how did Barron Trump find himself the subject of a series of children's books over a hundred years before he was born? How does all this relate to the current state of things in the United States?
53:17
S3 Ep53: Strangers In The Lake
Nestled in the heart of Siberia, Lake Baikal holds more than just the title of the world's deepest and oldest freshwater lake—it’s a gateway to a world of inexplicable mysteries. From Soviet-era divers encountering towering, humanoid figures beneath its icy depths, to UFO sightings that defy the laws of physics, Baikal’s waters whisper secrets older than recorded history. Could this legendary lake be home to hidden alien bases or even portals to parallel dimensions? Dive into the chilling and horrifying tales of Lake Baikal, where reality and the unknown blur seamlessly.
52:12
S3 Ep52: Cryptids of the Revolution
Imagine a Revolutionary War soldier navigating the misty forests of New Jersey, only to glimpse a hulking, shadowy figure slipping through the trees—a creature covered in thick fur, with eyes that glint red in the dark. Or picture scouts on the cliffs of New England, staring in horror as a massive serpent undulates through the waters below, vanishing as quickly as it appeared. These tales aren’t just folklore; they’re eerie accounts shared in logs and letters from soldiers and settlers who dared explore the uncharted wilds of early America. In this episode, we’re diving into the most mysterious cryptid encounters of the Revolutionary War.
51:34
S3 Ep51: Ibadan: Forest of Horror
In March 2014, what began as a search for a missing motorcycle taxi driver in the outskirts of Ibadan, Nigeria, uncovered a scene that would haunt the community and the nation forever. A horrifying discovery quickly sparked rumors of ritual killings, human trafficking, and dark magic practices that sent shockwaves across Nigeria, even reaching top elected officials. To this day, the events surrounding the Soka Forest remain a mystery, with nobody credibly accused of the evils uncovered there. But as late as 2023 the number of killings and missing persons has been on the rise again, prompting many to wonder if a satanic cult is responsible and returning for revenge.
Mothership: www.21cdstudios.com
P-Gate Banned Video: https://rumble.com/v3zjjz4-pizzagate-the-real-horror-story.html
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/21cdpodcast Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@21CDpodcast
Monstercraft: https://www.instagram.com/zachzillatattoos/
Step into the shadows with the 21CD Podcast, a thrilling dive into the world of cryptids, conspiracies, and the unexplained. Hosted by Jon, each episode uncovers stories that mainstream media won't touch— from legendary giants in North America and mysterious Bigfoot encounters to theories of ancient human sacrifices, vampirism, and modern-day UFO sightings. Join us as we unravel hidden histories, challenge the narrative, and explore the eerie corners of reality where the known and unknown collide.
Available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, iHeartRadio, and wherever you listen to podcasts.