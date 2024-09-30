S3 Ep54: Donald Trump: Time Traveler

What if the Trump family possesses something far more powerful than wealth or influence—a device or knowledge passed down from Nikola Tesla himself, perhaps even linked to the mysteries of time travel? Why was John G Trump granted first access to Nikola Tesla's life works? Did he pass down the secrets of time travel to his nephew, the soon to be leader of the Free World? And how did Barron Trump find himself the subject of a series of children's books over a hundred years before he was born? How does all this relate to the current state of things in the United States?