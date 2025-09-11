Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionThe Deca Tapes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Deca Tapes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Deca Tapes

Lex Noteboom
FictionScience Fiction
The Deca Tapes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • 21: Ripples
    The season 2 finale. Get Lex Noteboom's novel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://fanlink.tv/TMWATF⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen without ads: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/LexNBM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The brave Truth Crusaders that helped fund this show: Mollie, Briar, twiglets, Aenk, Capable_Tea_001, Jamie Henderson, Fredrik Svines, Freek H, Ester Ramos Carmona, Cory Hughart, Brad Goupil, Ben Allred, Benkinsky, Brian Kehlmeier, Lee Banks, Ina, Lafia, Laurence L, Maarten de Rie, Reuben, Eadon, Sharon Rasker, Tal H, Vin Cramer, Lokiguinan, Ella Watts, JC Spark, Kelsey Binder, Lachlan Maclean, Olivia Brubaker, Shaun Pellington, Stepan, Stephanie Kluz, THATTOWN Entertainment, Pokestardragacraft, Seth Beattie, Bunny Kimber & STOKKEEER DESSSSIIIIGGGN! This show would have not existed without the support from my patrons, and everybody backing the crowd funding campaign. Thank you.  CREDITS Writing, Direction, Sound design, Score, Mix: Lex Noteboom Executive Producer: John Carone FX: Vincent Noteboom Artwork: Carl Johan Hasselrot Beta-readers: Tina Daniels, Felix, Sophia Shupe, C. Pope, Alexander Chamberlain, Vincent Noteboom. CAST Jonathan – Trent Shumway Amanda – Lindsay Zana DECA PI – Erin Lillis Guru – Casper Stokhuyzen Rose - Erika Anderson DECA AI – Lisa Hallond Scared Woman – Yani Harris Scared Man – David Ault Tim – Paul Kain Claire – Ellen Cribbs Misses Worcher – Bambi Augustin DECA exec – Jeremy Baker Woman starting over – Vicki Jo Mechanical voice – Leo Baum The Vampire – Art Brown Woman from Meechum – Jessica McEnvoy Whispering Voice – James Beckster Marianne – Luna Yves Amanda’s Mother – Lindsay Zana Post Office Clerk – Aaron Ralby Recruiter – Danny Zbel News Reporter – Samantha Myers Search Party Leader – Carolynne Henry Eva – Kendra Woods Gregory – Casper Stokhuyzen Joan – Jess Fisher Angelina – Joanna Rey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:10
  • 21: Ripples
    Get Lex Noteboom's novel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://fanlink.tv/TMWATF⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen without ads: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/LexNBM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The brave Truth Crusaders that helped fund this show: Mollie, Briar, twiglets, Aenk, Capable_Tea_001, Jamie Henderson, Fredrik Svines, Freek H, Ester Ramos Carmona, Cory Hughart, Brad Goupil, Ben Allred, Benkinsky, Brian Kehlmeier, Lee Banks, Ina, Lafia, Laurence L, Maarten de Rie, Reuben, Eadon, Sharon Rasker, Tal H, Vin Cramer, Lokiguinan, Ella Watts, JC Spark, Kelsey Binder, Lachlan Maclean, Olivia Brubaker, Shaun Pellington, Stepan, Stephanie Kluz, THATTOWN Entertainment, Pokestardragacraft, Seth Beattie, Bunny Kimber & STOKKEEER DESSSSIIIIGGGN! This show would have not existed without the support from my patrons, and everybody backing the crowd funding campaign. Thank you.  CREDITS Writing, Direction, Sound design, Score, Mix: Lex Noteboom Executive Producer: John Carone FX: Vincent Noteboom Artwork: Carl Johan Hasselrot Beta-readers: Tina Daniels, Felix, Sophia Shupe, C. Pope, Alexander Chamberlain, Vincent Noteboom. CAST Jonathan – Trent Shumway Amanda – Lindsay Zana DECA PI – Erin Lillis Guru – Casper Stokhuyzen Rose - Erika Anderson DECA AI – Lisa Hallond Scared Woman – Yani Harris Scared Man – David Ault Tim – Paul Kain Claire – Ellen Cribbs Misses Worcher – Bambi Augustin DECA exec – Jeremy Baker Woman starting over – Vicki Jo Mechanical voice – Leo Baum The Vampire – Art Brown Woman from Meechum – Jessica McEnvoy Whispering Voice – James Beckster Marianne – Luna Yves Amanda’s Mother – Lindsay Zana Post Office Clerk – Aaron Ralby Recruiter – Danny Zbel News Reporter – Samantha Myers Search Party Leader – Carolynne Henry Eva – Kendra Woods Gregory – Casper Stokhuyzen Joan – Jess Fisher Angelina – Joanna Rey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:37
  • 20: Gregory
    Get Lex Noteboom's novel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://fanlink.tv/TMWATF⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen without ads: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/LexNBM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The brave Truth Crusaders that helped fund this show: Mollie, Briar, twiglets, Aenk, Capable_Tea_001, Jamie Henderson, Fredrik Svines, Freek H, Ester Ramos Carmona, Cory Hughart, Brad Goupil, Ben Allred, Benkinsky, Brian Kehlmeier, Lee Banks, Ina, Lafia, Laurence L, Maarten de Rie, Reuben, Eadon, Sharon Rasker, Tal H, Vin Cramer, Lokiguinan, Ella Watts, JC Spark, Kelsey Binder, Lachlan Maclean, Olivia Brubaker, Shaun Pellington, Stepan, Stephanie Kluz, THATTOWN Entertainment, Pokestardragacraft, Seth Beattie, Bunny Kimber & STOKKEEER DESSSSIIIIGGGN! This show would have not existed without the support from my patrons, and everybody backing the crowd funding campaign. Thank you.  CREDITS Writing, Direction, Sound design, Score, Mix: Lex Noteboom Executive Producer: John Carone FX: Vincent Noteboom Artwork: Carl Johan Hasselrot Beta-readers: Tina Daniels, Felix, Sophia Shupe, C. Pope, Alexander Chamberlain, Vincent Noteboom. CAST Jonathan – Trent Shumway Amanda – Lindsay Zana DECA PI – Erin Lillis Guru – Casper Stokhuyzen Rose - Erika Anderson DECA AI – Lisa Hallond Scared Woman – Yani Harris Scared Man – David Ault Tim – Paul Kain Claire – Ellen Cribbs Misses Worcher – Bambi Augustin DECA exec – Jeremy Baker Woman starting over – Vicki Jo Mechanical voice – Leo Baum The Vampire – Art Brown Woman from Meechum – Jessica McEnvoy Whispering Voice – James Beckster Marianne – Luna Yves Amanda’s Mother – Lindsay Zana Post Office Clerk – Aaron Ralby Recruiter – Danny Zbel News Reporter – Samantha Myers Search Party Leader – Carolynne Henry Eva – Kendra Woods Gregory – Casper Stokhuyzen Joan – Jess Fisher Angelina – Joanna Rey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:48
  • 19: The Name Of The Founder
    Get Lex Noteboom's novel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://fanlink.tv/TMWATF⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen without ads: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/LexNBM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The brave Truth Crusaders that helped fund this show: Mollie, Briar, twiglets, Aenk, Capable_Tea_001, Jamie Henderson, Fredrik Svines, Freek H, Ester Ramos Carmona, Cory Hughart, Brad Goupil, Ben Allred, Benkinsky, Brian Kehlmeier, Lee Banks, Ina, Lafia, Laurence L, Maarten de Rie, Reuben, Eadon, Sharon Rasker, Tal H, Vin Cramer, Lokiguinan, Ella Watts, JC Spark, Kelsey Binder, Lachlan Maclean, Olivia Brubaker, Shaun Pellington, Stepan, Stephanie Kluz, THATTOWN Entertainment, Pokestardragacraft, Seth Beattie, Bunny Kimber & STOKKEEER DESSSSIIIIGGGN! This show would have not existed without the support from my patrons, and everybody backing the crowd funding campaign. Thank you.  CREDITS Writing, Direction, Sound design, Score, Mix: Lex Noteboom Executive Producer: John Carone FX: Vincent Noteboom Artwork: Carl Johan Hasselrot Beta-readers: Tina Daniels, Felix, Sophia Shupe, C. Pope, Alexander Chamberlain, Vincent Noteboom. CAST Jonathan – Trent Shumway Amanda – Lindsay Zana DECA PI – Erin Lillis Guru – Casper Stokhuyzen Rose - Erika Anderson DECA AI – Lisa Hallond Scared Woman – Yani Harris Scared Man – David Ault Tim – Paul Kain Claire – Ellen Cribbs Misses Worcher – Bambi Augustin DECA exec – Jeremy Baker Woman starting over – Vicki Jo Mechanical voice – Leo Baum The Vampire – Art Brown Woman from Meechum – Jessica McEnvoy Whispering Voice – James Beckster Marianne – Luna Yves Amanda’s Mother – Lindsay Zana Post Office Clerk – Aaron Ralby Recruiter – Danny Zbel News Reporter – Samantha Myers Search Party Leader – Carolynne Henry Eva – Kendra Woods Gregory – Casper Stokhuyzen Joan – Jess Fisher Angelina – Joanna Rey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:32
  • 18: Closing In
    Get Lex Noteboom's novel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://fanlink.tv/TMWATF⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen without ads: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/c/LexNBM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The brave Truth Crusaders that helped fund this show: Mollie, Briar, twiglets, Aenk, Capable_Tea_001, Jamie Henderson, Fredrik Svines, Freek H, Ester Ramos Carmona, Cory Hughart, Brad Goupil, Ben Allred, Benkinsky, Brian Kehlmeier, Lee Banks, Ina, Lafia, Laurence L, Maarten de Rie, Reuben, Eadon, Sharon Rasker, Tal H, Vin Cramer, Lokiguinan, Ella Watts, JC Spark, Kelsey Binder, Lachlan Maclean, Olivia Brubaker, Shaun Pellington, Stepan, Stephanie Kluz, THATTOWN Entertainment, Pokestardragacraft, Seth Beattie, Bunny Kimber & STOKKEEER DESSSSIIIIGGGN! This show would have not existed without the support from my patrons, and everybody backing the crowd funding campaign. Thank you.  CREDITS Writing, Direction, Sound design, Score, Mix: Lex Noteboom Executive Producer: John Carone FX: Vincent Noteboom Artwork: Carl Johan Hasselrot Beta-readers: Tina Daniels, Felix, Sophia Shupe, C. Pope, Alexander Chamberlain, Vincent Noteboom. CAST Jonathan – Trent Shumway Amanda – Lindsay Zana DECA PI – Erin Lillis Guru – Casper Stokhuyzen Rose - Erika Anderson DECA AI – Lisa Hallond Scared Woman – Yani Harris Scared Man – David Ault Tim – Paul Kain Claire – Ellen Cribbs Misses Worcher – Bambi Augustin DECA exec – Jeremy Baker Woman starting over – Vicki Jo Mechanical voice – Leo Baum The Vampire – Art Brown Woman from Meechum – Jessica McEnvoy Whispering Voice – James Beckster Marianne – Luna Yves Amanda’s Mother – Lindsay Zana Post Office Clerk – Aaron Ralby Recruiter – Danny Zbel News Reporter – Samantha Myers Search Party Leader – Carolynne Henry Eva – Kendra Woods Gregory – Casper Stokhuyzen Joan – Jess Fisher Angelina – Joanna Rey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    26:46

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The Deca Tapes

Recordings have surfaced of ten people that are locked into the same space together. We don’t know where they are, or if they'll get out. But the answers must be somewhere on these tapes.
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

Listen to The Deca Tapes, The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Deca Tapes: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/9/2025 - 8:04:08 PM