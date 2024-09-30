We have updated our Patreon! New Patreon content begins February 5th, 2024. Become a patron today at https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod
The Lonely Astronaut: A Death by Dying Children's Story
A lonesome cosmonaut traverses the universe in search of his lost friend. Previously a Patreon Exclusive, the full version of the Crestfallen children's book "The Lonely Astronaut", featured in "Obituary 02: Lillian Died", is now available to everyone!
Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes
Voiceover Narration by George Zarr
Music: Nicolas Gasparini & Steven O'brien
Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/the-lonely-astronaut
Obituary 07: Mei Died
Mei Lou, 63, passed away peacefully in the night… after burning to death in a fire that destroyed her entire home.
**Content Warning: Reference to burning to death, Discussions of Grief
Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes
Sensitivity Reader: Kienna Shaw
Associate Producers – Luis Resto, Samariel Koster, Robert Gulock, Jordan Percle, Angel Acevedo
Credits:
The Obituary Writer – Evan Gulock
Fen Lou – Erika Ishii
Mia Jasper – Iridian Fierro
The Wild Man / The Butcher / Chester the Goat / Shady Sea Captain / OW's First Lover – Niko Gerentes
Eugene Portage – Noah Baldwin
Grandma Lou – Su Ling Chan
Additional Voices Provided by The DePaul BFA 4 Class of 2023
Music – Niko Gerentes, Steven O’Brien, Migfus20, ErikMMusic, Tyops
“The Obituary Writer’s Ditty”
Arranged by Niko Gerentes
Sung by Noah Baldwin & Niko Gerentes
With Lyrics by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes
“The Wailing Wharf Widow”
Arranged & Sung by Noah Baldwin
With Lyrics by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes
Portions of this episode were recorded at The Foxhole Chicago by studio engineer Dave Langley.
Special Thanks to Our Featured Patrons: Aster Kubo & Hei
Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/obituary-07
Obituary 06: Wait... I Thought He Died?
Do the dead really stay dead in Crestfall? Welcome to the Season 2 premiere!
**Content Warning: Gore SFX, Explosion SFX, Depiction/description of dead bodies, Intense situations, Bodily harm
Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes
Indiegogo Associate Producers – Luis Resto, Samariel Koster, Robert Gulock, Jordan Percle, Angel Acevedo
Credits:
The Obituary Writer / The Button-Eyed Raven – Evan Gulock
Walter Grimsly – Donovan Mullings
??? – I Thought He Died
Niko Gerentes – Marcus & Maggie the Maggots / News Anchor Maggot
Silent Nuns – Hedley Knights
The Angel of Death – Lauren Denby
Charlotte Dawson – Angela Morris
Music – Savfk, Doug Maxwell, Scott Buckley, Hayden Folker, Nicolas Gasparini, Daren Curtis, Steven O’Brien, and Niko Gerentes
Portions of this episode were recorded at The Foxhole Chicago by studio engineer Dave Langley.
Special Thanks to Our Featured Patron: September Brogan
Eternal Gratitude to Matthew Cunningham and George Zarr.
Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/obituary-06
Death by Dying Season 2: Part 1 Trailer
A missing friend, a rival detective, a new pastor, an unhinged Obituary Writer. Season 2: Part 1 will release every Wednesday in October, starting October 5th, 2022.
The Obituary Writer of Crestfall, Idaho finds himself deeply in over his head as he investigates a series of strange and mysterious deaths… when he is supposed to simply be writing obituaries. Along the way he encounters murderous farmers, man-eating cats, haunted bicycles, and a healthy dose of ominous shadows. Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod