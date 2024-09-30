Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionDeath by Dying
Listen to Death by Dying in the App
Listen to Death by Dying in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Death by Dying

Podcast Death by Dying
Evening Post Productions
The Obituary Writer of Crestfall, Idaho finds himself deeply in over his head as he investigates a series of strange and mysterious deaths… when he is supposed ...
FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • ANNOUNCEMENT: Season 2 & Patreon Update
    We have updated our Patreon! New Patreon content begins February 5th, 2024. Become a patron today at https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod Stick around for a surprise at the end of today’s message… Perhaps you’d like a little treat, right here… right now… Special thanks to the supremely talented Simran Bal. More episodes of Season 2 coming this year. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    4:42
  • The Lonely Astronaut: A Death by Dying Children's Story
    A lonesome cosmonaut traverses the universe in search of his lost friend. Previously a Patreon Exclusive, the full version of the Crestfallen children's book "The Lonely Astronaut", featured in "Obituary 02: Lillian Died", is now available to everyone! Support Us Today: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes Voiceover Narration by George Zarr Music: Nicolas Gasparini & Steven O'brien Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/the-lonely-astronaut Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:00
  • Obituary 07: Mei Died
    Mei Lou, 63, passed away peacefully in the night… after burning to death in a fire that destroyed her entire home. **Content Warning: Reference to burning to death, Discussions of Grief Support Us Today: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes Sensitivity Reader: Kienna Shaw Associate Producers – Luis Resto, Samariel Koster, Robert Gulock, Jordan Percle, Angel Acevedo Credits: The Obituary Writer – Evan Gulock Fen Lou – Erika Ishii Mia Jasper – Iridian Fierro The Wild Man / The Butcher / Chester the Goat / Shady Sea Captain / OW's First Lover – Niko Gerentes Eugene Portage – Noah Baldwin Grandma Lou – Su Ling Chan Additional Voices Provided by The DePaul BFA 4 Class of 2023 Music – Niko Gerentes, Steven O’Brien, Migfus20, ErikMMusic, Tyops “The Obituary Writer’s Ditty” Arranged by Niko Gerentes Sung by Noah Baldwin & Niko Gerentes With Lyrics by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes “The Wailing Wharf Widow” Arranged & Sung by Noah Baldwin With Lyrics by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes Portions of this episode were recorded at The Foxhole Chicago by studio engineer Dave Langley. Special Thanks to Our Featured Patrons: Aster Kubo & Hei Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/obituary-07 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    50:31
  • Obituary 06: Wait... I Thought He Died?
    Do the dead really stay dead in Crestfall? Welcome to the Season 2 premiere! **Content Warning: Gore SFX, Explosion SFX, Depiction/description of dead bodies, Intense situations, Bodily harm Support Us Today: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod Created by Evan Gulock & Niko Gerentes Indiegogo Associate Producers – Luis Resto, Samariel Koster, Robert Gulock, Jordan Percle, Angel Acevedo Credits: The Obituary Writer / The Button-Eyed Raven – Evan Gulock Walter Grimsly – Donovan Mullings ??? – I Thought He Died Niko Gerentes – Marcus & Maggie the Maggots / News Anchor Maggot Silent Nuns – Hedley Knights The Angel of Death – Lauren Denby Charlotte Dawson – Angela Morris Music – Savfk, Doug Maxwell, Scott Buckley, Hayden Folker, Nicolas Gasparini, Daren Curtis, Steven O’Brien, and Niko Gerentes Portions of this episode were recorded at The Foxhole Chicago by studio engineer Dave Langley. Special Thanks to Our Featured Patron: September Brogan Eternal Gratitude to Matthew Cunningham and George Zarr. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Credits and Transcript: https://deathbydyingpod.com/obituary-06 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    47:51
  • Death by Dying Season 2: Part 1 Trailer
    A missing friend, a rival detective, a new pastor, an unhinged Obituary Writer. Season 2: Part 1 will release every Wednesday in October, starting October 5th, 2022. Support Us Today: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:30

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Death by Dying

The Obituary Writer of Crestfall, Idaho finds himself deeply in over his head as he investigates a series of strange and mysterious deaths… when he is supposed to simply be writing obituaries. Along the way he encounters murderous farmers, man-eating cats, haunted bicycles, and a healthy dose of ominous shadows. Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/deathbydyingpod
Podcast website

Listen to Death by Dying, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/14/2025 - 10:23:00 PM