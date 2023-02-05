There’s no rest to be found as a magical artifact spreads a time-slowing bubble across Rome. Wanna talk with other fans and even the creator? Join the Official Fable PodClub to chat about every episode! Fable.co/Bookburners Bookburners is a Realm production voiced by Xe Sands, created by Max Gladstone, and written by Max Gladstone, Margaret Dunlap, Amal El-Mohtar, Mur Lafferty, Andrea Phillips, and Brian Francis Slattery. Listen away. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The stage is set for Mr. Norse's grand move to possess the Codex Umbra.

Infiltrating a yacht party, the team fights to stop Norse from gaining control of a demonic tome.

It's open season on the Black Library as every demon in the world realizes the Codex Umbra is within their reach.

Security tightens as the Society prepares for the inevitable assault on the Black Library, unaware of the betrayer in their midst.

About Bookburners

Magic is real. And it’s dangerous. It’s locked in books and relics imbued with power. But sometimes, whether by accident or by design, magic escapes and wreaks havoc upon the world. That’s when Team Three is deployed—known by their enemies as: The Bookburners. Tasked with identifying and neutralizing magical threats anywhere in the world, the Bookburners are a cohort of special investigators from wildly different walks of life—a New York City detective, a Guatemalan priest, an indestructible woman from China, a techno-occultist from Ireland, and an inquisitive scholar from the Ivory Coast. But each member of the Bookburners bears the scars of their own past magical trauma. What that means for the team, as they face horrors that threaten their sanity and their very lives, will cause them each to question their mission… and their faith in one another. Bookburners is a Realm production voiced by Xe Sands, created by Max Gladstone, and written by Max Gladstone, Margaret Dunlap, Amal El-Mohtar, Mur Lafferty, Andrea Phillips, and Brian Francis Slattery. Listen away.