We're Making A Mockery Manor Game!

Pledge to support Mockery Manor: The Murder Mystery Game on Kickstarter! Hello listeners! It's Laurence and Lindsay LongCat here to tell you about our how we're raising funds RIGHT NOW to make “Mockery Manor: the Murder Mystery Game!” That's right, we're making a game for you to play at home, based in and around Mockery Manor theme park. The game is set in 1989, two years after season 3. It's Halloween Spooky Nights, and a staff member has gone missing. It's up to YOU to find out what happened, and hunt down the culprit. Mockery Manor: the Murder Mystery Game is for one to four players, and has the feel of an escape room – except it's not just one room covered in clues, it's the whole of Mockery Manor theme park! Delivered straight to your living room. (Or lounge for our US listeners) You'll receive an A4 envelope with over 30 pieces of evidence. This includes ephemera from the park, such as a map, a Khyber Fastpass, postcards, a menu from the Unidentified Frying Objects diner, documents stolen from the office of personnel manager Davina Strangelove, a booklet entitled 'Bette Armstrong's Guide to Deduction', and more! There are puzzles aplenty, and clues that connect to one another to form a bigger picture. And of course, there's an audio aspect! The envelope has a QR code that takes you a state-of-the-art 1998 website, where you can find recordings of staff members and guests. Figure out who sounds suspicious, what they might be hiding, and why. The 'audio recordings' include a grand finale that you unlock with the correct solution. A grand finale that's as thrilling as the climactic scenes of our three seasons. We really want to make this game. And we can do it if we reach our Kickstarter goal by December the 12th. You can give as little as £1, or you can pledge £20 and receive the game as a reward. It all depends on hitting our target - £2300 - by December 12th. So, if you'd like to find out more about the game, and pledge to help make this happen, visit our Kickstarter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices