Pledge to support Mockery Manor: The Murder Mystery Game on Kickstarter!
Hello listeners! It's Laurence and Lindsay LongCat here to tell you about our how we're raising funds RIGHT NOW to make “Mockery Manor: the Murder Mystery Game!”
That's right, we're making a game for you to play at home, based in and around Mockery Manor theme park.
The game is set in 1989, two years after season 3. It's Halloween Spooky Nights, and a staff member has gone missing. It's up to YOU to find out what happened, and hunt down the culprit.
Mockery Manor: the Murder Mystery Game is for one to four players, and has the feel of an escape room – except it's not just one room covered in clues, it's the whole of Mockery Manor theme park! Delivered straight to your living room. (Or lounge for our US listeners)
You'll receive an A4 envelope with over 30 pieces of evidence. This includes ephemera from the park, such as a map, a Khyber Fastpass, postcards, a menu from the Unidentified Frying Objects diner, documents stolen from the office of personnel manager Davina Strangelove, a booklet entitled 'Bette Armstrong's Guide to Deduction', and more! There are puzzles aplenty, and clues that connect to one another to form a bigger picture.
And of course, there's an audio aspect! The envelope has a QR code that takes you a state-of-the-art 1998 website, where you can find recordings of staff members and guests. Figure out who sounds suspicious, what they might be hiding, and why.
The 'audio recordings' include a grand finale that you unlock with the correct solution.
A grand finale that's as thrilling as the climactic scenes of our three seasons.
We really want to make this game. And we can do it if we reach our Kickstarter goal by December the 12th. You can give as little as £1, or you can pledge £20 and receive the game as a reward.
It all depends on hitting our target - £2300 - by December 12th. So, if you'd like to find out more about the game, and pledge to help make this happen, visit our Kickstarter.
Mockery Minis 1: Misadventure At Mockery Lake
Long Cat Media presents a new Mockery Manor miniseries...
MOCKERY MINIS: TALES FROM THE MANOR
Mockery Minis is a series of narrated stories that delve into the history and wider lore of Mockery Manor - the theme park, the house, and the land.
The first episode, Misadventure at Mockery Lake, takes the listener back to the notorious UK heatwave of 1976. As with any summer season, the Lakehouse is packed with teenage horndogs, drinking, partying and getting in trouble. What happens when you want to get away from it all? How about a little midnight boating?
Written and directed by Lindsay Sharman
Music, sound design and editing by Laurence Owen
Performed by Laurence Owen
Read the Transcripts
Support Long Cat Media on Ko-fi
Introducing: Madame Magenta: Sonos Mystica - Season 4
Magenta and Bernard are here to tell you about their OG podcast... Madame Magenta: Sonos Mystica.
Season 4 is releasing now, and it's very different to previous seasons, so if you've not listened in for a while, you might want to listen to this!
Subscribe to Madame Magenta: Sonos Mystica here
Mockery Manor meets... Midst!
We're delighted to be bringing you one of our long-time favourite audio dramas - the wild and wonderful science-fantasy-western Midst.
But before that, we sat down with the show's three mysterious creators Xen, Sara and Matt, to have a good old chat about the making of both Midst and Mockery Manor! We've been fans of each others' shows from their very beginnings, and it was such a pleasure to finally meet them.
A little about Midst:
The small desert planet of Midst spins on the border between two halves of the cosmos: the dazzling Un and the mysterious Fold. Life is simple for most of the planet’s inhabitants… until an influential civilization known as the Trust takes an interest in Midst and sparks an unexpected chain of events, intertwining the lives of three complicated antiheroes. Also, unrelated to any of that, Midst’s moon is about to fall out of the sky and cause reality to eat itself alive, so that’s not great either. Unsolved murders, cult brainwashing, and supernatural darkness all combine to create a clusterfuck of cosmic proportions.
As always, you can find Midst wherever you get your podcasts.
New Episodes of Midst release every Wednesday on your favorite podcast streaming platform, the Critical Role YouTube Channel, and for subscribers on Midst.co
Subscribe to Midst
Support Lindsay and Laurence on Ko-fi!
The Matty Tapes - out now!
We're delighted to present The Matty Tapes, a bonus Mockery Manor miniseries!
This miniseries won't appear on the main podcast feed until December 2024.
Until then, The Matty Tapes are available for £3.99 from our Ko-fi Shop.
If you become a monthly supporter, you'll get The Matty Tapes (and many other goodies) for free!
Summer, 1989, somewhere in deepest darkest England. Mockery Manor is a theme park where people disappear, and it's up to a pair of chaotic teenage twins to catch a killer.
British Podcast Awards 'Best Fiction' Nominee 2020. If you like Hot Fuzz, Scream, and Only Murders In The Building, then Mockery Manor is for you.
Mockery Manor is a full-cast production best enjoyed using headphones.