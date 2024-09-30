The Cleansed: A Post-Apocalyptic Saga

The Collective

Today we feature a new, standalone post-apocalyptic audioplay - The Collective, by Asata Radcliffe. A major Catastrophic Event, known as the C.E. has left less than 10,000 people on the planet. The actual population of the world is not known. A group of humans, known as The Collective, decide to not have children as a way of saving humanity from the inherent human legacy of barbarism. Nora Harlem, a 26 yr. old who survived the C.E., is carrying a secret, as she makes a harrowing trek to seek shelter in New Mexico, where she finds unlikely protectors. Produced over the pandemic with a dozen actors in three countries, The Collective is a lavish, immersive audio experience. Transcript and full cast/crew list at: https://dagazmedia.com/thecollective/