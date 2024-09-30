The Cleansed: A Post-Apocalyptic Saga

The future is full of epic “what ifs." What if we could read minds? What if a hostile attack took down our nation’s power grid? In every episode of Hyperthetical, host Kerry Bishé asks one of these questions. Then, we explore that question two ways - through speculative science fiction, and through insight from the world’s most brilliant scientists. The result is a genre-bending story woven with real facts and science, bringing together education and imagination. Time travel into a near-future where our biggest “what ifs” become “now whats?”
The Collective
Today we feature a new, standalone post-apocalyptic audioplay - The Collective, by Asata Radcliffe.
A major Catastrophic Event, known as the C.E. has left less than 10,000 people on the planet. The actual population of the world is not known. A group of humans, known as The Collective, decide to not have children as a way of saving humanity from the inherent human legacy of barbarism.
Nora Harlem, a 26 yr. old who survived the C.E., is carrying a secret, as she makes a harrowing trek to seek shelter in New Mexico, where she finds unlikely protectors.
Produced over the pandemic with a dozen actors in three countries, The Collective is a lavish, immersive audio experience.
Transcript and full cast/crew list at: https://dagazmedia.com/thecollective/
Wholesale Solution
A haunting original audioplay by Fred Greenhalgh and Jack Bowman. An interstellar traveler will stop at nothing to save his fiancée who is trapped on a troubled Europa Colony. But as realities start to mash into one another, the true underlying reality is more shocking than his mind can handle. A dark treatise on space colonialism, late-stage capitalism, and the repercussions of AI, Wholesale Solution is here to bend your mind in the most twisted of directions.
Produced by Dagaz Media. Dialogue edit, Jack Bowman. Sound design, Tom Alexander.
Cast members:
Joe Bearor: Clay
Ian Carlsen: Campbell
Casey Turner: Tala
Myra Diehl: Doctor
William Dufris: Nurse
RC Bray: The AI
Originally appeared on The Drabblecast.
S3E10: Gog and Magog
The Final Act. Paul's own faith is tested. The dead walk again. Heavens, earth, and sea cast judgement. The first crocus springs.
S3E9: Mark of the Beast
All forces converge on the City of Corinth as Paul and Saul raise the stakes of their great war - from fight for control, to a challenge that risks complete annihilation. In the shadows, our heroes rush to stop cataclysm, guided by faith and driven by courage.
Equal parts "Mad Max" and "The Stand," this post apocalyptic saga is set in a world 15 years after the collapse of the world as we know it. A brother and sister grow up in rural Maine and unwittingly embark on a adventure to save the City from the religious zealots and ruthless military fight for control over the fallen world. An epic serialized audio drama adventure with 30+ actors, cinematic sound design and original music. Winner of Mark Time Award for sci-fi audio and finalist in Romania's Grand Prix Nova award.
