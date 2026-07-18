After being attacked by a strange creature, Clover learns that the town of Banish has a dark history. Will she escape while there is still time, or will she find herself enchanted by its secrets? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Introducing [REDACTED]; from Athan (The Grotto) and Jamie Petronis (The Cellar Letters) Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

For a "Summerween" treat we're visiting this old text from Welsh author Arthur Machen, whose stories Stephen King has referred to as among the scariest written in the English language. "The Green Book" is excerpted from Arthur Machen's The White People. A young woman writes down her beyond-natural experiences in remote areas of Wales and tries to make sense of them through dissecting the fairy tales told to her by her nurse. But are these experiences benign, or dangerous? Part 1 of 2. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The second and concluding part of Arthur Machen's "The Green Book," excerpted from the longer work, "The White People." A young woman has had extraordinary experiences in the Welsh countryside, and now reflects on stories she was told by her nurse and strange rituals she was introduced to. Are these all childish musings, or do they hint at something bigger and darker? Part 2 of 2. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Undertow: Familiar Haunts

About Undertow: Familiar Haunts

About Undertow: Familiar Haunts

Undertow is Realm’s showcase of original horror stories. Hosted by audio horror pioneer and creator Fred Greenhalgh, each season presents a spooky standalone series, so you can dive in anytime... if you dare! Current Season: Familiar Haunts From haunted houses to remote islands, late night radio transmissions to witchcraft, these character-forward stories reveal how the past is never truly gone, and humanity may be the most ruthless monster of them all. Craving More Frights? Explore Past Seasons: Season 1: Simpson Falls - A reporter awakens malevolent forces in his haunted hometown. Season 2: Blood Forest - Every 20 years, werewolves descend for a night of horror. Starring Jack Falahee. Season 3: Dark Tome - A teen unleashes a terrifying story from a spooky bookshop. Season 4: The Well - Family secrets resurface, setting loose horror from an old well. Season 5: The Pulse - A meteorite awakens animalistic instincts in a group of treasure hunters. Season 6: The Sisters - True events inspire a chilling tale of occult & possession. Starring Mae Whitman. Season 7: Last Call - A hustler gambles for his life against the Grim Reaper. Season 8: Narcosis - A rescue dive turns deadly beneath the waves. Season 9: The Harrowing - A barbaric crime heralds the rise of an ancient evil. Season 10: Hovering - A police officer is pulled into unimaginable circumstances when he starts investigating calls about an object in the sky. Season 11: Trio of Nightmares - Three bone-chilling novellas from Maine writers Chris Bernier, Katherine Silva, and Morgan Sylvia. Binge Ad-Free & Early! Subscribe at realm.fm.