Cassie's saved by a friend, but learns that her world has changed more than she could have imagined while she's been gone. Worlds gone wrong turns out to be a theme, when she goes on her next trip, to the world of THE BACCHAE, by Elizabeth Hand. In a world where environmental destruction has poisoned life to a breaking point, what consequence will fall on those who were implicit in its demise?

Kim and Cassie hide away at a rich family's home in a neighborhood on the outskirts of town. But, Kim isn't letting Cassie go without learning some of her secrets… And what Cassie reveals, may be as much as Kim can handle. In the world of BIRDS OF AZALEA STREET, by Nova Ren Suma, a monster lurks behind closed doors... A monster tolerated by the sweet neighbors, who will turn a blind eye to monstrosity if it'll help keep property values in check.

Cassie's transported to a Caribbean island in the near-future, where a devastating 'duppy tide' caused utter devastation… And has led to a new, perverse form of tourism. But the tourists are in for more than they bargained for when they learned of the mutated fauna in this home that gave birth to zombis. Buckle in for a tour of the underwater Caribbean in "Inselberh," by Nalo Hopkinson.

Cassie returns to her high school guidance teacher's office, looking for answers. Mr. Carter tells his story, about how he first encountered the Dark Tome, and the terrible effects it had on his life. Now, Cassie faces a choice of grace consequence.

Liber Tenebris - aka The Dark Tome - remains an object of great speculation and mystery within occult circles, until now. n a special crossover episode with the podcast Point Mystic, we take a look into the legacy of Professor Joseph Ricci and the disappearance of some of the most important research ever conducted into supernatural doorways. Part 1 of 2

UNDERTOW is an ongoing supernatural horror series that reveals the dark, monstrous side within us all. Every week, host and creator Fred Greenhalgh will take you deeper into this warped version of Maine where nothing is as it seems. Here, still waters hide eerie rip-currents and the secrets we keep from each other… and ourselves. No one can escape the Undertow. This month, travel to unexpected places with DARK TOME. What if there was a book that literally opened up doorways to other worlds? Where would it lead, and could you handle what you found on the other side? Cassie, a teen that's having trouble fitting in at school, is about to find out. One day, after she wraps up community service at a local hospital, she stumbles out of the basement of a spooky bookshop and into a story set on a devil's staircase in a remote Italian village. Undertow: Dark Tome is a Realm production created by Fred Greenhalgh. Listen away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm