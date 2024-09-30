Introducing: Midnight Burger

Red Valley presents a special episode introducing a podcast we think you'll love, Midnight Burger. When Gloria took a waitressing job in a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with its staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. You can find and listen to Midnight Burger anywhere you listen to podcasts or just go to weopenatsix.com. Enjoy!