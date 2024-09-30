Powered by RND
Kontinue Productions
A mystery drama about the limits of experimental science, confronting your own past, present & future, & trying to remember the level select cheat from Sonic 2.
  • S4E1: The Brigadoon
    'It's the small stuff that'll kill you.' For full transcripts, content warnings and cast and crew information, go to https://www.redvalleypod.com and find us on social media @redvalleypod.
    --------  
    31:01
  • Introducing: Midnight Burger
    Red Valley presents a special episode introducing a podcast we think you'll love, Midnight Burger. When Gloria took a waitressing job in a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with its staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. You can find and listen to Midnight Burger anywhere you listen to podcasts or just go to weopenatsix.com.
    --------  
    39:34
  • While You Were Hypersleeping 3: Part 3
    'This isn't how it was meant to go.' For full transcripts, content warnings and cast and crew information, go to https://www.redvalleypod.com and find us on social media @redvalleypod.
    --------  
    13:30
  • While You Were Hypersleeping 3: Part 2
    'We all shed our skin.' For full transcripts, content warnings and cast and crew information, go to https://www.redvalleypod.com and find us on social media @redvalleypod.
    --------  
    17:42
  • While You Were Hypersleeping 3: Part 1
    'Would you like to talk through your concerns?' For full transcripts, content warnings and cast and crew information, go to https://www.redvalleypod.com and find us on social media @redvalleypod.
    --------  
    17:22

