Level up your English with Story Builders, an eight-week online course https://www.easystoriesinenglish.com/build A woman has a loving husband and children, and she's great at her job. So why is she sad? One day, she opens the freezer door and sees the way into another world. If she goes, she will lose her husband and children. But could she be happy there? Go to EasyStoriesInEnglish.com/Door for the full transcript. Level: Beginner. Genre: Philosophical. Vocabulary: Freeze, Freezer, Cheek, Pick at, Kid, Nightmare, Gooseberry, Cliff, Sober, Weigh something up, Parallel universe. Setting: Modern. Word Count: 1517. Author: Ariel Goodbody.

Answer my survey and get the free beginner story, The City Mouse and the Country Mouse: https://www.easystoriesinenglish.com/ask Leah's mother dies, and her brother leaves home, and Leah is so sad that she cannot speak. Her father plants a rose garden on her balcony, and every day she gives a white rose to a seagull and kisses it three times, sending it to her brother. But dark magic is also travelling across the sea, and soon Leah will find that every rose is not so sweet... Go to EasyStoriesInEnglish.com/Kiss for the full transcript. Level: Pre-Intermediate. Genre: Children's. Vocabulary: Ruby, Grief, Servant, Dragon, Witch, Seagull, Courage, Slave, Smash, Bathtub. Setting: Fairytale. Word Count: 2405. Author: Gordon Urquhart.

A princess finds a book that tells her future. When she grows up, she will have to marry a pig. The girl doesn't want to believe it, but one day a pig comes knocking on her door. But things are not as they seem. This is a curse, and there has to be a way to break it... Go to EasyStoriesInEnglish.com/Curse for the full transcript. Level: Beginner. Genre: Children's. Vocabulary: Curse, Forbid, Dragon, Tell the future, Mud, Pork, Pass by in a blur, Transform, String, Tie around, Wear out, Iron, Bone, Catch wind, Ladder. Setting: Fairytale. Word Count: 4280. Author: Ariel Goodbody.

About Easy Stories in English

Learning a language is hard, but Easy Stories in English makes it easy! Ariel Goodbody introduces each story, explaining difficult vocabulary and talking about their life. Thanks to their high energy and clear pronunciation, the stories are entertaining and simple to understand. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced learner, there’s something for everyone. The stories cover a wide range of genres, such as fairy tales, myths and legends, drama, comedy, romance, horror, science fiction and action. There is a balance of children’s stories, as well as more mature themes for adults. While listening to the stories, you can read the transcript at EasyStoriesInEnglish.com and get both reading practice and listening practice. With enough time, you’ll find that your reading and writing skills improve as well. Ariel Goodbody has a strong background in linguistics and language acquisition, and they base the podcast on Stephen Krashen’s theory of comprehensible input. Ariel changes the level of grammar to suit each level, but prioritise comprehension and good storytelling over anything else. Vocabulary is described using paraphrase, cultural references, pictures, intonation and sound effects. British culture, especially English culture, is naturally introduced throughout the episodes. Ariel also has experience in theatre, and treats every episode like an audiobook performance. With character voices, dramatic timing and a range of accents, adults and kids alike will soon forget that they’re ‘learning’ at all! Some of the most well-known stories from the podcast are: the Doggo and Kitty stories, Grimm Brothers’ Fairy Tales, The Very Hungry Dragon, Sleeping Beauty, The Perfect Pet, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Why Blood is Red, Saint George and the Dragon and Pioneers of the Continuum. Many stories are adapted from famous authors, such as Edgar Allan Poe, Hans Christian Andersen, Isaac Asimov, Josef Čapek, Margery Williams and Ryuunosuke Akutagawa. Ariel studied linguistics at the University of Cambridge and started teaching in 2018. As a language teacher, they use comprehensible input techniques such as TPRS and story listening. In 2021 they published a series of graded readers. These easy readers allow fans to get their favourite stories in a physical format. Apprendre l’anglais facilement avec des contes de fées et histoires racontés en anglais britannique. Méthode pour étudier les vocabulaires, la prononciation, la grammaire et la lecture en anglais. Les livres audio en anglais pour les niveaux débutant, intermédiaire et avancé. Einfach Britisches Englisch lernen mit Märchen und Geschichten. Methode, um Vokabeln, Aussprache, Grammatik und Lesen auf Englisch zu studieren. Hörbücher auf Englisch für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene. Imparare l'inglese facilmente con fiabe e storie in inglese britannico. Metodo per studiare vocabolario, pronuncia, grammatica e lettura in inglese. Audiolibri in inglese per i livelli principiante, intermedio e avanzato. Aprender inglés fácilmente con cuentos de hadas e historias en inglés británico. Método para estudiar vocabulario, pronunciación, gramática y lectura en inglés. Audiolibros en inglés para todos los niveles: principiante, intermedio y avanzado. 童話、メルヘン、物語でイギリス英語を学ぶことがやさしくさせるイージー・ストーリーズ・イン・イングリッシュ。アリエル・グッドボディはきれいなブリティッシュイングリッシュの発音で新しい単語を説明して、毎週のストーリーを語る。初級、中級、上級の生徒にむかうオーディオブックで英語文法や英語読書をアップさせる勉強取材。 通过英国英语的童话故事和故事轻松学习英语。学习英语的词汇、发音、语法和阅读。为初学者、中级和高级学生提供英语的有声读物。 Легко изучать английский язык с помощью сказок и историй на британском английском. Методика изучения словарного запаса, произношения, грамматики и чтения на английском языке. Аудиокниги на английском языке для начинающих, студентов среднего уровня и продвинутых студентов. تعلم الإنجليزية بسهولة مع القصص الخرافية والحكايات باللغة الإنجليزية البريطانية. طريقة لدراسة المفردات والنطق والقواعد والقراءة باللغة الإنجليزية. كتب مسموعة باللغة الإنجليزية للمبتدئين والمتوسطين والمتقدمين.