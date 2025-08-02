Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsGreat Adventurers of Old Time Radio
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio

Adam Graham|Adventure Old Time Radio Podcaster
ArtsFiction
Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Cloak and Dagger: The Brenner Pass Story (A0006)}WW2 Spy Audio Drama
    Today's Adventure: An OSS agent undertakes a secret mission to blow up a highway in Italy to block the escape of the Germans.Original Radio Broadcast: June 4, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Boris Aplon; Hester Sondergaard; Berry Kroeger; Virginia Payne; Raymond Edward Johnson; Karl Weber; Joseph Julian; Everett SloanTo subscribe to this podcast and, go to https://greatadventures.info/Become one of our ongoing Patreon supporters at https://patreon.greatdetectives.netSupport the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netGive us a call at 208-991-4783Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectivesFollow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
    --------  
    34:31
  • Flash Gordon: Chapters 5 and 6 (A0005)|Sci Fi Audio Drama
    Today's Adventure: Flash begins his conquest of the Kingdom of Caves, but runs into a major complication when he's captured by Queen Azusa, witch and leader of the blue magic men.Originating Radio Broadcast Date: May 25 and June 1, 1935  Originating from Hollywood  Starring: Gale Gordon as Flash Gordon; Maurice Franklin; Bruno WickTo subscribe to this podcast and follow more adventures of Flash Gordon go to https://greatadventures.info/  Become one of our Patreon supporters at https://patreon.greatdetectives.net  Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.  Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715  Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.net  Give us a call at 208-991-4783  Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectives  Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
    --------  
    31:18
  • Cloak and Dagger: The Trojan Horse (A0004)|WW2 Spy Audiodrama
    Today's Adventure:A French agent of the OSS takes a singer to Casablanca to feed inaccurate information to the Nazis.Original Radio Broadcast: May 28, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Jane White; Raymond Edward Johnson; Berry Kroeger; Leon Janney; Joseph Julian; Karl Weber; Guy Sorel; Bernie GouldTo subscribe to this podcast and, go to https://greatadventures.info/Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netGive us a call at 208-991-4783Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectivesFollow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
    --------  
    34:36
  • Flash Gordon: Chapter 3 and 4 (A0003)|Sci Fi Audiodrama
    Today's Adventure: Flash and his friends are sent to imprisonment in the city of the Hawkmen. Original Radio Broadcast Date: May 11 and 18, 1935  Originating from HollywoodStarring: Gale Gordon as Flash Gordon; Maurice Franklin; Bruno Wick   To subscribe to this podcast and follow more adventures of Flash Gordon go to https://greatadventures.info/  Become one of our going Patreon suppoters at https://patreon.greatdetectives.net  Patreon supporter of the day: mcf, Patreon supporting the podcast since March 2021  Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.  Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715  Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.net  Give us a call at 208-991-4783 Follow us on Instagramat http://instagram.com/greatdetectives  Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
    --------  
    31:35
  • Cloak and Dagger: Frank Baker's Story (A0002)|WW2 Spy Audiodrama
    Today's Adventure: An American OSS agent who parachuted into Germany tries to figure out how he made a mistake.Original Radio Broadcast Date: May 7, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Joseph Julian; Dolly Haas; Raymond Edward Johnson; Corey Ford; Bernard Phillips; Ross MartinTo subscribe to this podcast and others, go to https://greatadventures.info/Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netGive us a call at 208-991-4783Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectivesFollow us on Twitter @radiodetectives
    --------  
    35:50

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio

The Great Adventures of Old Time Radio invites you on a thrilling journey through the Golden Age of audio storytelling. Hosted by Adam Graham—creator of the award-nominated Great Detectives of Old Time Radio—this twice-weekly series brings you the most daring, pulse-pounding tales from the golden microphones of the 1930s to the 1960s.From rocket-fueled space operas to wartime espionage, jungle heroics to crime tales soaked in noir and intrigue, each episode delivers high-stakes excitement and vintage charm. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of old-time radio or discovering these timeless audio adventures for the first time, there’s something here to quicken your pulse and spark your imagination. 'We don’t just dip into shows—we go on the full journey. Just like on Great Detectives, we present complete runs of classic adventure series from their first surviving episode to final broadcast. We’re launching with the interplanetary escapades of Flash Gordon and the shadowy WWII missions of Cloak and Dagger, with upcoming features including Buck Rogers, Tarzan, David Harding, Counterspy, and many more legends of vintage radio.Perfect for fans of pulp fiction, classic spy stories, retro science fiction, and old-school audio drama, The Great Adventures of Old Time Radio is your passport to exotic worlds, dark alleys, secret missions, and boundless imagination. So tune in, buckle up, and prepare for adventure—because the Golden Age is calling.
Podcast website
ArtsFictionDramaPerforming Arts

Listen to Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/3/2025 - 8:21:32 AM