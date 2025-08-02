Great Adventurers of Old Time Radio

Today's Adventure: An American OSS agent who parachuted into Germany tries to figure out how he made a mistake.Original Radio Broadcast Date: May 7, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Joseph Julian; Dolly Haas; Raymond Edward Johnson; Corey Ford; Bernard Phillips; Ross MartinTo subscribe to this podcast and others, go to https://greatadventures.info/Support the show on a one-time basis at http://support.greatdetectives.net.Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netGive us a call at 208-991-4783Follow us on Instagram at http://instagram.com/greatdetectivesFollow us on Twitter @radiodetectives

Today's Adventure: Flash and his friends are sent to imprisonment in the city of the Hawkmen. Original Radio Broadcast Date: May 11 and 18, 1935 Originating from HollywoodStarring: Gale Gordon as Flash Gordon; Maurice Franklin; Bruno Wick

Today's Adventure:A French agent of the OSS takes a singer to Casablanca to feed inaccurate information to the Nazis.Original Radio Broadcast: May 28, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Jane White; Raymond Edward Johnson; Berry Kroeger; Leon Janney; Joseph Julian; Karl Weber; Guy Sorel; Bernie Gould

Today's Adventure: Flash begins his conquest of the Kingdom of Caves, but runs into a major complication when he's captured by Queen Azusa, witch and leader of the blue magic men.Originating Radio Broadcast Date: May 25 and June 1, 1935 Originating from Hollywood Starring: Gale Gordon as Flash Gordon; Maurice Franklin; Bruno Wick

Today's Adventure: An OSS agent undertakes a secret mission to blow up a highway in Italy to block the escape of the Germans.Original Radio Broadcast: June 4, 1950Originating from New YorkStarring: Boris Aplon; Hester Sondergaard; Berry Kroeger; Virginia Payne; Raymond Edward Johnson; Karl Weber; Joseph Julian; Everett Sloan

The Great Adventures of Old Time Radio invites you on a thrilling journey through the Golden Age of audio storytelling. Hosted by Adam Graham—creator of the award-nominated Great Detectives of Old Time Radio—this twice-weekly series brings you the most daring, pulse-pounding tales from the golden microphones of the 1930s to the 1960s.From rocket-fueled space operas to wartime espionage, jungle heroics to crime tales soaked in noir and intrigue, each episode delivers high-stakes excitement and vintage charm. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of old-time radio or discovering these timeless audio adventures for the first time, there’s something here to quicken your pulse and spark your imagination. 'We don’t just dip into shows—we go on the full journey. Just like on Great Detectives, we present complete runs of classic adventure series from their first surviving episode to final broadcast. We’re launching with the interplanetary escapades of Flash Gordon and the shadowy WWII missions of Cloak and Dagger, with upcoming features including Buck Rogers, Tarzan, David Harding, Counterspy, and many more legends of vintage radio.Perfect for fans of pulp fiction, classic spy stories, retro science fiction, and old-school audio drama, The Great Adventures of Old Time Radio is your passport to exotic worlds, dark alleys, secret missions, and boundless imagination. So tune in, buckle up, and prepare for adventure—because the Golden Age is calling.