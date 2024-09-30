Jess and Corey’s dad was not exactly the adventurous type. At least that’s what they thought until his past caught up with him. Turns out, Dan, the anxious and...

An old friend of Dan's comes to the rescue. As Grey continues the hunt for Swift's treasure, Corey is caught between a rock and a hard place.

As Jess, Corey, and Dan evade Grey and his team, the time comes for Dan to finally tell the truth about their family history.

A walk down memory lane leads to the discovery of the next clue. But when the family faces a formidable "bully," they unwittingly alert Grey to their location.

A confrontation with Grey leaves the family trapped. But with ingenuity, teamwork, and a lot of bat poo, they may just squeeze through.

In the thrilling season finale, Grey chases Dan, Jess, and Corey into Swift's fabled treasure room. Will they make it out alive and defeat the curse? Or will Grey's greed prevail?

