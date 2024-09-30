Tom Slick lays the groundwork for his epic Yeti expedition but gets sidelined by a covert operation…_____ “Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter” Stars Owen Wilson, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk Written and Directed by Caroline Slaughter Story Edited by Jeb Stuart Produced and Assistant Directed by Emilia Brock Original Score, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering by Jesse Nighswonger Executive Produced by Owen Wilson, Sissy Spacek, Schuyler Fisk, Jeb Stuart, Caroline Slaughter, Brian Lavin, L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Virginia Prescott Special thanks to historian Catherine Nixon Cooke whose expert advice on Tom Slick Jr. and book – “Tom Slick, Mystery Hunter!” – served as inspiration for the show. Follow Us: On Instagram @schoolofhumans + @iheartpodcast On Twitter @iHeartPodcastsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tom Slick and his team trek through the Himalayas on a hunt for the Yeti and encounter the unexpected.

Tom Slick's beliefs are challenged when he encounters someone who makes him question everything. Meanwhile his "proof" of the Yeti's existence is smuggled out of India.

A daring midnight heist shocks everyone – and Tom Slick makes his ultimate discovery.

Fact is separated from Fiction in this episode about the true story of Tom Slick Jr. Hear from those who knew him, knew of him, and who carry on his legacy.

Tom Slick: Mystery Hunter chronicles the larger than life adventures of Tom Slick (Owen Wilson) and his steadfast pursuit of the unknown, culminating to one of his greatest and most mystifying expeditions: his 1958 hunt for the Yeti. Tom Slick’s epic story is told through hidden tapes found by his granddaughter Liv Slick (Schuyler Fisk) in the attic of her mother, Claire Slick (Sissy Spacek). What is a climactic tale of a legendary man and his hunt for the Yeti is, for Liv, the discovery of a grandfather whose life was largely shrouded in mystery… until now.