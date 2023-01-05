Newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie and Tre, are being questioned about a double murder by a Greek Detective (Mantis). They claim that, as they travelled around Europe, they were being shadowed by another couple posing as them - literally - posting pictures from the same sights and wearing identical clothes. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of TAGGED ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the TAGGED show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Sony Music Entertainment & Goldhawk production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After being kicked out of a Paris art gallery, then caught on video bullying a teenager, Tre and Karlie are dropped by their sponsors; luckily, they are offered $100k to promote a mediation app by the mysterious and mercurial influencer Evie. Karlie discovers her new husband, Tre is not who she thinks he is.

Staying in the Italian countryside, Tre cuts a side deal with Evie behind Karlie's back. They encounter the Followers and chase them on a vespa through the streets of Florence. Evie asks them to do something so repellent that they decide to cut off all ties with her.

In Venice, Tre and Karlie meet Roscoe, a cancelled influencer who claims Evie is running some kind of social media cult. Karlie and Tre go to a masquerade party and meet some of Evie's followers, including an Australian couple who seem frightened.

When Tre and Karlie manage to track down the followers, a tussle ends in them being separated. Their back-up plan is to meet in Naxos, Greece, at Karlie's father's property. But when Tre arrives in Greece, he's greeted by Detective Mantis of the police who wants to question him about a double murder.

About TAGGED

