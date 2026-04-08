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3 episodes
The Chilling True Story of Terri Hoffman - Mysterious Deaths and Dark Deceptions12/09/2024 | 8 mins.Between 1977 and 1989, a dozen people died under mysterious circumstances, with one thing in common: a spiritual leader named Terri Hoffman. Join investigative reporter Jonathan Hirsch as he unravels the web of lies, manipulation, and dubious deeds that surround Hoffman on Scary Terri - A dark Texas Gothic about the Charlie Manson you’ve never heard of.
Search for Scary Terri wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free.
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- Newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie and Tre, are being questioned about a double murder by a Greek Detective (Mantis). They claim that, as they travelled around Europe, they were being shadowed by another couple posing as them - literally - posting pictures from the same sights and wearing identical clothes.
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A Sony Music Entertainment & Goldhawk production.
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- While traveling through Europe on their honeymoon, newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie (Jessica Plummer) and Tre (Ben Hardy), notice an almost identical couple is following them and posting the same content - imitating their photos; same poses, filters, and tags.
Their inquiry snowballs into them being interrogated for a double homicide and discovering an influencer-targeted cult.
Subscribe now to unlock all shows on The Binge - All Episodes. All at Once… and you’ll be the first to access TAGGED as soon as it drops on April 1st 2023.
A Sony Music Entertainment and Goldhawk production.
Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About TAGGED
While traveling through Europe on their honeymoon, newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie (Jessica Plummer) and Tre (Ben Hardy), notice an almost identical couple is following them and posting the same content - imitating their photos; same poses, filters, and tags. Their inquiry snowballs into them being interrogated for a double homicide and discovering an influencer-targeted cult. TAGGED is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases wherever you get your podcasts to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the TAGGED show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment and Goldhawk production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts.
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TAGGED: Podcasts in Family