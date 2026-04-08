While traveling through Europe on their honeymoon, newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie (Jessica Plummer) and Tre (Ben Hardy), notice an almost identical couple is following them and posting the same content - imitating their photos; same poses, filters, and tags. Their inquiry snowballs into them being interrogated for a double homicide and discovering an influencer-targeted cult. Subscribe now to unlock all shows on The Binge - All Episodes. All at Once… and you’ll be the first to access TAGGED as soon as it drops on April 1st 2023. A Sony Music Entertainment and Goldhawk production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Newly-wed influencer couple, Karlie and Tre, are being questioned about a double murder by a Greek Detective (Mantis). They claim that, as they travelled around Europe, they were being shadowed by another couple posing as them - literally - posting pictures from the same sights and wearing identical clothes. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of TAGGED ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the TAGGED show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. A Sony Music Entertainment & Goldhawk production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Between 1977 and 1989, a dozen people died under mysterious circumstances, with one thing in common: a spiritual leader named Terri Hoffman. Join investigative reporter Jonathan Hirsch as he unravels the web of lies, manipulation, and dubious deeds that surround Hoffman on Scary Terri - A dark Texas Gothic about the Charlie Manson you’ve never heard of. Search for Scary Terri wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About TAGGED

About TAGGED

About TAGGED