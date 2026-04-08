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TANIS

Public Radio Alliance
FictionScience Fiction
TANIS
Latest episode

65 episodes

  • TANIS

    THE QUIET ROOM

    10/03/2023 | 6 mins.
    The Quiet Room is here!
    RABBITS WEBSITE
    THE QUIET ROOM (RABBITS NOVEL #2) is available now!
    Order your copy today!
    Visit terrymiles.com for more information.
    ABOUT RABBITS (Novel)
    "An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."
    -Publisher's Weekly STARRED
    "A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."
    -Norman Reedus
    "A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."
    -Kirkus (Starred)
    "Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."
    -Nicholas Eames
    "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."
    -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
  • TANIS

    RABBITS Season Two Episode One BONUS

    07/13/2021 | 45 mins.
    Something's wrong with Rabbits. This season, Riley Bennet works to track down a mysterious entity known as The Traveler in order to untangle an inconsistency in the game. But is it an inconsistency in the game, or an irreparable tear in the fabric of reality as we know it?
    RABBITS WEBSITE
    RABBITS NOVEL is available now!
    Order your copy today!
    Visit terrymiles.com for more information.
    To hear the next episode right now visit stitcherpremium.com/rabbits, click start free trial, select the monthly plan and use the promo code RABBITS.
    ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)
    "An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."
    -Publisher's Weekly STARRED
    "A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."
    -Norman Reedus
    "A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."
    -Kirkus (Starred)
    "Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."
    -Nicholas Eames
    "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."
    -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
  • TANIS

    THE PATH: ONE

    05/25/2021 | 25 mins.
    The Path: A Rabbits Story, Episode 1 of 3
    RABBITS NOVEL is coming June 8th!
    Pre-order or order your copy today!
    Visit terrymiles.com for more information.
    ABOUT RABBITS (NOVEL)
    "An outstanding debut technothriller, impossible to put down."
    -Publisher's Weekly STARRED
    "A twisted trip through a cool digital wilderness of a mystery. This book sticks to your brain. Read it."
    -Norman Reedus
    "A twisty roller coaster that morphs seamlessly from treasure hunt to conspiracy thriller to escape room."
    -Kirkus (Starred)
    "Rabbits is a remarkably assured debut, deftly written and laced with intrigue. Murakami meets Ready Player One."
    -Nicholas Eames
    "Dude, I dug the hell out of this book…the mix of 80s pop culture nostalgia and a thrilling mystery made it impossible to put it down."
    -Derek Kolstad, Creator and Writer of the John Wick franchise.
  • TANIS

    Episode 512: The Fifth Gate

    11/18/2020 | 45 mins.
    In the Season Five finale, Nic and MK re-enter the woods in search of Rose Hempel and John Corroman Junior, along with answers to what the two of them were really doing up there in The Garrison Anomaly.
    SUPPORT TANIS ON PATREON FOR A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE BONUS AUDIO AND VISUAL STUFF!
    http://patreon.com/tanispodcast
    If you enjoy the show, please rate us five stars and leave a nice review!
    For more information, including supporting materials for each episode visit:
    TANISPODCAST.COM
    TWITTER
    FACEBOOK
    Thank you so much for listening!
    Check out our other shows RABBITS!
    And THE LAST MOVIE!
    PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS:
    http://squarespace.com/tanis
    Offer code: TANIS
  • TANIS

    Episode 511: The Long Stone

    11/11/2020 | 40 mins.
    While Nic and MK move through the woods in search of The Gates of Karsas, Nic makes a bold and reckless decision.
    SUPPORT TANIS ON PATREON FOR A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE BONUS AUDIO AND VISUAL STUFF!
    http://patreon.com/tanispodcast
    If you enjoy the show, please rate us five stars and leave a nice review!
    For more information, including supporting materials for each episode visit:
    TANISPODCAST.COM
    TWITTER
    FACEBOOK
    Thank you so much for listening!
    Check out our other shows RABBITS!
    And THE LAST MOVIE!
    PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS:
    http://squarespace.com/tanis
    Offer code: TANIS
    http://hellofresh.com/tanis80
    Offer code: tanis80
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About TANIS
Tanis is a bi-weekly podcast from the Public Radio Alliance, and is hosted by Nic Silver. Tanis is a serialized docudrama about a fascinating and surprising mystery: the myth of Tanis. Tanis is an exploration of the nature of truth, conspiracy, and information. Tanis is what happens when the lines of science and fiction start to blur... S
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

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