We're taking a break for Thanksgiving, but here is some information on the show, a bonus scene, and info on next weeks episode!

Listen on future episodes on The Seven Planes Feed:https://pod.link/1848749565Congratulations, you've received your first set of materials from us! This survival guide should help you stay safe in your travels across our Seven Planes.Content Warnings: Gore, Hard Static, Implied Cannibalism, CrilbusThe Speaker - Rafael SuarezEmergency Broadcaster - Joe Cliff ThompsonSeries created and Sound Designed by Landon Whisnant in conjunction with [REDACTED] and Hush StudiosVisit https://theredactedunit.com for more information.

[REDACTED] S1E6: WallpaperJacob and Eli clean upContent warnings and episode details can be found below, as to avoid spoilers.Starring:Jamie Petronis as Jacob KaneAthan as Eli ReyesLyssa Jay as Sloan SummersThomas Barker as Ignatius,Rebecca Hansson as IgnatiusKirsten Ria as ValentineTHE Joe Cliff Thompson as MaxRyan Murphy as Officer EddieJonny Schwentner the other officerContent Warnings:Generally just a very squishy episode.

[REDACTED] Postmortem: WallpaperDID Eli have a good lunch?Starring:Lyssa Jay as Summer SloanAthan as Eli Reyes[REDACTED] Postmortem is an in-universe breakdown of the aberration and situations TRU finds themselves in. Because of this, we highly recommend you listen to the [REDACTED] episode they are titled after before you listen.

[REDACTED] S1E7: The ForestTRU climbs trees.This episode of [REDACTED] was guest directed by Curtis Dibrell JrContent warnings and episode details can be found below, as to avoid spoilers.Starring:Jamie Petronis as Jacob KaneAthan as Eli ReyesKelvin Melendez as Terry (Hiker)Kate White as Britt (Hiker)Marnie Warner as Lindsey (Hiker)Devin Steffens as Lucas KippJoe Cliff Thompson as Maxwell ClarkDylan Griggs as guy in the elevatorNichole Goodnight as Evie NovakLev Rodriguez Shivers as Nyx NovakTree voices include;Landon Whisnant as Hiker's FriendNathan Lundsford as Jordan KaneNatalie Light as Jacob's MomDavid Ault as Silas MontgomeryContent warnings:Violence and peril, death and grief, sudden & unsettling audio, use of blades, strong language.

About REDACTED

Following the death of his twin, failing actor Jacob Kane assumes his late-brother’s life in hopes of a fresh start. Instead of finding stability, Jacob finds himself working within The [REDACTED] Unit, a covert agency tasked with containing impossible creatures and phenomena. As he becomes entangled with paranormal forces and secret agendas, Jacob begins to discover a sense of belonging in a place he never expected.Equal parts horror and workplace comedy, [REDACTED] takes inspiration from late 90s & early 2000s television like procedural monster-of-the-week shows X-files & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the classic ensemble banter of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Psych. Structured as a supernatural procedural, [REDACTED] invites new listeners to either jump into a wild ride with the latest release, or from start from episode 1 to get the full story that ties our characters together.Welcome to The [REDACTED] Unit.Our website: https://theredactedunit.com/Join the discussion: https://theredactedunit.com/discord Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.