The leaves are falling. The smell of pumpkin spice latte is in the air. It's pies season, and we're auction-drafting them.Guest:Katie Nolan (IG @natiekolan, X @katienolan)
--------
1:56:03
Appliances (w/ Katie Nolan)
Noun. a device or piece of equipment designed to perform a specific task, typically a domestic one.Guest:Katie Nolan (IG @natiekolan, X @katienolan)
--------
1:55:29
Movie Titles as Nicknames (w/ Katie Nolan)
AKA flicknames.Guest:Katie Nolan (IG @natiekolan, X @katienolan)
--------
1:36:42
Game Show Hosts (w/ Katie Nolan, Shane Torres)
Nolvember is here, baby.Guest:Katie Nolan (IG @natiekolan, X @katienolan)Shane Torres (IG @shanetorres, X @shanetorres)
--------
2:10:58
Vending Machine Snacks (w/ Dan Soder)
We finally got Soder on! This is an instant classic.Guest:Dan Soder (IG @dansoder, X @dansoder)