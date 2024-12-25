Drag Her! A RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast

S17 - Squirrel Games (w/ Oscar Montoya & Mano Agapion)
Are you WETTY for us?! The ONLY drag race pod is BACK with our coverage of RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 16! Drag Her is talking the premiere with our permanent co-hosts Mano & Oscar!! See these homos live!!! Get TIX for Bad Drag Race & Rita Repulsa!!! Go watch RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV or WOW Presents+ to stay updated! KIKI with us at Drag Her's IG! PREPARE TO GAG, WHORES!!!!! PROPS TO YA, DWOTUR!BUY OUR MERCH! 50% of everything we make goes to The Okra Project!If you rate Drag Her 5-stars on Apple Podcasts & leave us ANY UNPOPULAR RPDR OPINION, we'll discuss it on the pod!!!!! DO IT!!AND PLUS AND!!! Go to our IG to watch our super special IG LIVES covering Drag Race UK! Black Lives Matter. DONATE NOW!Listen to Drag Her on Stitcher, download the app, or get more info at stitcherapp.com/dragher!Get more Mano on We Love Trash & Podcast Killed The Video Star!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
53:45
S17 - Meet The Queens (w/ Mano Agapion, Oscar Montoya, Big Dipper, & Meatball)
Are you WETTY for us?! The ONLY drag race pod is BACK with our coverage of RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 16! Drag Her is meeting the queens with our permanent co-hosts Mano & Oscar- PLUS our peg-happy judies: Meatball & Big Dipper!!! Go watch RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV or WOW Presents+ to stay updated! KIKI with us at Drag Her's IG! PREPARE TO GAG, WHORES!!!!! PROPS TO YA, DWOTUR!BUY OUR MERCH! 50% of everything we make goes to The Okra Project!If you rate Drag Her 5-stars on Apple Podcasts & leave us ANY UNPOPULAR RPDR OPINION, we'll discuss it on the pod!!!!! DO IT!!AND PLUS AND!!! Go to our IG to watch our super special IG LIVES covering Drag Race UK! Black Lives Matter. DONATE NOW!Listen to Drag Her on Stitcher, download the app, or get more info at stitcherapp.com/dragher!Get more Mano on We Love Trash & Podcast Killed The Video Star!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:00:03
Top 10 Meltdowns (w/ Mano Agapion & Oscar Montoya)
Welcome Aboard Drag-Her-Zonian Airways. It's Drag Her International: the ONLY way to get your international Drag Race Tea-S.A. with Mano Agapion & Oscar Montoya! Join us as we rank the best(?) emotional meltdowns in Drag Race Herstory! PLUS A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! WATCH BAD DRAG RACE ONLINE! Go watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on WOW Presents+ to stay updated! KIKI with us at Drag Her's IG! PREPARE TO GAG, WHORES!!!!! PROPS TO YA, DWOTUR!BUY OUR MERCH! 50% of everything we make goes to The Okra Project!If you rate Drag Her 5-stars on Apple Podcasts & leave us ANY UNPOPULAR RPDR OPINION, we'll discuss it on the pod!!!!! DO IT!!AND PLUS AND!!! Go to our IG to watch our super special IG LIVES covering Drag Race UK! Black Lives Matter. DONATE NOW!Listen to Drag Her on Stitcher, download the app, or get more info at stitcherapp.com/dragher!Get more Mano on We Love Trash & Podcast Killed The Video Star!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
53:36
Top 10 Promo Lewks (w/ Mano Agapion & Robert Harter)
Welcome Aboard Drag-Her-Zonian Airways. It's Drag Her International: the ONLY way to get your international Drag Race Tea-S.A. with Mano Agapion & hair stylist/MUA/cutie Robert Harter! GET MORE ROBERT HERE! Join us as we rank the best promo lewks in Drag Race Herstory! WATCH BAD DRAG RACE ONLINE! Go watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on WOW Presents+ to stay updated! KIKI with us at Drag Her's IG! PREPARE TO GAG, WHORES!!!!! PROPS TO YA, DWOTUR!BUY OUR MERCH! 50% of everything we make goes to The Okra Project!If you rate Drag Her 5-stars on Apple Podcasts & leave us ANY UNPOPULAR RPDR OPINION, we'll discuss it on the pod!!!!! DO IT!!AND PLUS AND!!! Go to our IG to watch our super special IG LIVES covering Drag Race UK! Black Lives Matter. DONATE NOW!Listen to Drag Her on Stitcher, download the app, or get more info at stitcherapp.com/dragher!Get more Mano on We Love Trash & Podcast Killed The Video Star!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
59:37
Top 10 Confessional Queens (w/ Mano Agapion & Rob Warner)
Welcome Aboard Drag-Her-Zonian Airways. It's Drag Her International: the ONLY way to get your international Drag Race Tea-S.A. with Mano Agapion & comedian/actor/trivia Maven Rob Warner! GET MORE ROB HERE! Join us as we rank the best confessional queens in Drag Race Herstory! WATCH BAD DRAG RACE ONLINE! Go watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on WOW Presents+ to stay updated! KIKI with us at Drag Her's IG! PREPARE TO GAG, WHORES!!!!! PROPS TO YA, DWOTUR!BUY OUR MERCH! 50% of everything we make goes to The Okra Project!If you rate Drag Her 5-stars on Apple Podcasts & leave us ANY UNPOPULAR RPDR OPINION, we'll discuss it on the pod!!!!! DO IT!!AND PLUS AND!!! Go to our IG to watch our super special IG LIVES covering Drag Race UK! Black Lives Matter. DONATE NOW!Listen to Drag Her on Stitcher, download the app, or get more info at stitcherapp.com/dragher!Get more Mano on We Love Trash & Podcast Killed The Video Star!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Welcome to the INTERNET'S ONLY drag race podcast! Comedian and self-proclaimed Drag Race her-storian Mano Agapion dives deep into the latest episodes of drag race every single week for your gag-ger-taint-ment with a heavy focus on laughs above accuracy. Joined by special guests like Rachel Bloom and Nicole Byer as well as former contestants like BenDeLaCreme & Peppermint, this pod is TRULY walking children in nature! You will be obsessed with this pod's deranged observations about the queens, the lip syncs, and each other BUT THAT'S NOT ALL- this is the queer pop culture kiki you've been needing, hunty!
For all the tea on previous seasons of Drag Race, including All Stars and international seasons, take a look at our past episodes.