Newcomers: Sports, with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus

--------
3:12
Bull Durham (Livestream Finale!) w/ Rob Huebel & Paul Scheer
It's the extra special livestream finale of Newcomers: Sports! Lauren and Nicole are called up to the show to discuss Bull Durham with very special guests Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer. Along with celebrating the alluring powerhouse that is Susan Sarandon, the group also gets into the range of Tim Robbins, the strangeness of A Big Romantic Speech, and improvise the plot to Bull Durham 2. Follow Rob: Twitter, InstagramFollow Paul: Twitter, Instagram
--------
1:33:49
Field of Dreams (w/ Paul F. Tompkins)
Lauren and Nicole take a trip to the Field of Dreams with very special guest Paul F. Tompkins (Threedom)! Together, the group gets into what hypothetical players they'd like to recruit for their own ghost team, the oddity of hearing voices telling you to build a baseball field, and take a slight detour to discuss a completely different film, The Whale. Follow Paul: Twitter, Instagram
--------
1:13:36
Challengers (w/ Margaret Cho)
Lauren and Nicole head to the front row of the New Rochelle Challenger with very special guest Margaret Cho to chat all things Challengers! Our trio examines the film's trio of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, share their expectations versus reality of one of 2024's sexiest films, reminisce about early aughts fashion, and muse about the similarities between pursuing a career in sports and comedy. Follow Margaret: Twitter, Instagram
--------
1:08:42
Bend It Like Beckham (w/ E.R. Fightmaster, Katie Kershaw, & Tien Tran)
Lauren and Nicole hop over the pond with very special guests E.R. Fightmaster, Katie Kershaw, & Tien Tran (Jockular) to get into all things women's football with the early aughts film Bend It Like Beckham. Also discussed is the icon and living legend Ilona Maher, the beyond obvious queer storyline that refuses to come to fruition, and the movie trope of an injured man becoming the coach for a women's team.
About Newcomers: Sports, with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus
In Newcomers, Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer take a deep dive into cultural staples they haven’t gotten around to just yet. So far, they have covered Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Tyler Perry's body of work, the Fast & Furious Franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the many interpretations of Batman, and the filmography of Martin Scorsese. Next up, Lauren and Nicole get into legendary sports movies!