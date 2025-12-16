There is a moment—brief, bright, and baffling—when you open the refrigerator door and are instantly struck by a profound realization: you have absolutely no idea why you are there. The light hums on. The shelves glow with promise. A jar of pickles stares back at you like it knows something you don’t. And you, a fully functioning adult with responsibilities, goals, and perhaps even a five-year plan, are frozen in time by the chilling truth that your purpose has evaporated somewhere between the couch and the kitchen.