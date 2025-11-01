Introducing...SLOW READ with Sarah Stewart Holland and Laura Tremaine

We are so excited to tell you about our new project SLOW READ. This is a podcast and Substack community dedicated to reading the books you want at a pace you can handle. And we're starting with a modern classic: The Stand by Stephen KingEvery other week we'll have a conversation dissecting this 1,200 page tale, chapter by chapter. The goal is to dive into epic novels with a community of readers who want to go deeper. We'll kick off reading The Stand together on January 1, 2026 and we'll close the circle by June 16th. Six months with one story! It's the opposite of what the world's current chaos is screaming, and it's just what we need. Stay tuned for our complete reading schedule, more thoughts on the current literary landscape, background on Stephen King and The Stand, and more. What else you need to know:* We will be reading the complete and uncut version of The Stand (so make sure you don't accidentally grab the abridged 1978 version)* On Substack, members will have access to bonus material including regular book club meetings hosted by Sarah & LauraEnjoy this short teaser explaining a little bit more about our vision for SLOW READ and why we chose to read a novel about good & evil in 2026Make sure to subscribe so you don't miss a thing!Sarah & Laura