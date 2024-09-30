English Rose Series 2 - 1: Go West Young Girl

By Helen Cross.Rose has made a fresh start in the City of Angels and life feels good. But she can't ignore the past, and now it's starting to bite.Her ex-boss Maya is loving never getting older and has Rose to thank for that. Maya has big plans for a 'rejuvenation' spa in the California hills, but Rose suspects all is not what it seems. On top of that she's worried that someone, or something, is trying to send her telepathic messages. But are they to warn her, or frighten her?Stylish and surprising fantasy horror with a comic twist, starring Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street) and Demetri Goritsas (Ten Percent). With music by Dana Margolin and Sam Yardley of Mercury-nominated band, Porridge Radio.Helen Cross wrote ‘My Summer of Love’ which won a Betty Trask award and was made into a Bafta-winning film with Emily Blunt (recently rated her best film in The Guardian top ten Emily Blunt films). Mary Ward-Lowery won Best Director in 2020 Audio Drama Awards.Rose ... Alexandra Mardell Maya ... Miranda Braun Austin ... Demetri Goritsas Siobhan ... Deirdre Mullins Delphine ... Yasemin Özdemir Mam ... Jane Thornton Jack ... Tyler Cameron Gym owner ... Don Gilet Dakota ... Rhiannon Neads Alina ... Kitty O'Sullivan Englishman ... Martin Bonger Angry Man ... Douglas Hodgson Gully ... Bruce CasswellOriginal music written and performed by Dana Margolin and Sam Yardley of Porridge Radio.Sound design by Ilse Lademann and Mary Ward-Lowery Assistant Producer ... Alison Crawford Director ... Mary Ward-Lowery