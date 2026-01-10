Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsTonight's Terror
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Tonight's Terror
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Tonight's Terror

C.S. Austin
ArtsFiction
Tonight's Terror
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Tonight's Terror

    The Pulpit, A Tonight's Terror Original

    1/01/2026 | 58 mins.

    A small town assumes it’s safe because it always has been. When outsiders arrive to film a movie and are granted access to its oldest building, no one expects trouble. No AI Generated Stories. No AI Narration.Music: Charles KoechlinIntro/Outro by D. MooreTonight's Terror. Original horror stories told in the dark. Thank you for listening. Please subscribe, like, and turn on notifications for future stories! http://www.tonightsterror.com Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TonightsTerror-d6c This audio is an original short horror story written and performed by Tonight’s Terror (C.S. Austin). It is not adapted from, based on, or affiliated with any existing novel, audiobook, film, or copyrighted intellectual property. All writing, narration, and production elements are original and owned by the creator unless otherwise credited.

  • Tonight's Terror

    The Music Room, A Tonight's Terror Original

    12/04/2025 | 38 mins.

    A housekeeper agrees to spend the night in the home of the wealthy Rawlings family. The job should be simple—watch the baby, tidy the kitchen, keep to the rules. But the house is dim at every hour, the wife plays the cello at strange times, and there’s a locked room Anna has been told never to enter.No AI Generated Stories. No AI Narration.Intro/Outro by D. MooreSoundscapes by UniversfieldMusic by Pascal TatipataDL SoundsaicanvasTonight's Terror. Original horror stories told in the dark. Thank you for listening. Please subscribe, like, and turn on notifications for future stories! http://www.tonightsterror.com Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TonightsTerror-d6c This audio is an original short horror story written and performed by Tonight’s Terror (C.S. Austin). It is not adapted from, based on, or affiliated with any existing novel, audiobook, film, or copyrighted intellectual property. All writing, narration, and production elements are original and owned by the creator unless otherwise credited.

  • Tonight's Terror

    The Barn, A Tonight's Terror Original

    11/21/2025 | 47 mins.

    A lonely middle school boy finds a new companion. *No AI Generated Stories*No AI NarrationIntroduction by D. MooreTonight's Terror. Original horror stories told in the dark. Thank you for listening. Please subscribe, like, and turn on notifications for future stories! http://www.tonightsterror.com Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TonightsTerror-d6c This audio is an original short horror story written and performed by Tonight’s Terror (C.S. Austin). It is not adapted from, based on, or affiliated with any existing novel, audiobook, film, or copyrighted intellectual property. All writing, narration, and production elements are original and owned by the creator unless otherwise credited.

  • Tonight's Terror

    The Barn

    11/20/2025 | 47 mins.

    A lonely middle school boy finds a new companion. *No AI Generated Stories*No AI NarrationIntroduction by D. MooreTonight's Terror. Original horror stories told in the dark. Thank you for listening. Please subscribe, like, and turn on notifications for future stories! www.tonightsterror.com Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TonightsTerror-d6c

  • Tonight's Terror

    The Basement

    11/06/2025 | 54 mins.

    It was supposed to be a peaceful off-season getaway in the Maine woods. Then came the caretaker, the odd lights at night, and the locked door at the bottom of the stairs.*No AI Generated Stories*No AI NarrationIntroduction by D. MooreTonight's Terror. Original horror stories told in the dark. Thank you for listening. Please subscribe, like, and turn on notifications for future stories! http://www.tonightsterror.com Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TonightsTerror-d6c This audio is an original short horror story written and performed by Tonight’s Terror (C.S. Austin). It is not adapted from, based on, or affiliated with any existing novel, audiobook, film, or copyrighted intellectual property. All writing, narration, and production elements are original and owned by the creator unless otherwise credited.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Tonight's Terror

Settle in and let these tales of horror and unease keep you company as you listen in the dark.Each episode is written and narrated by C. S. Austin, blending real-life terrors drawn from history and legend with original gothic stories born of imagination.Are they true? True enough to lose a little sleep perhaps. No AI-Generated stories! Always human narration!http://www.tonightsterror.comListen to Tonights Terror wherever you get your podcasts.
Podcast website
ArtsFictionBooksScience Fiction

Listen to Tonight's Terror, The Book Review and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/13/2026 - 8:59:25 AM