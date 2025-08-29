Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins (A Stranger Things Podcast)

6. The Lottery
8/03/2021 | 22 mins.
December, 1983. As winter break approaches, the monster is still roaming the halls of Hawkins High. All this time, Robin thought it was after her. But now it seems like Mr. Hauser was always its intended victim. But why? Only by working together can they find a way to stop it, before it's too late for either of them. The exciting conclusion of Surviving Hawkins. Surviving Hawkins is a companion podcast to the YA novel, Stranger Things: Rebel Robin, by A.R. Capetta. Written & Directed by Lauren Shippen Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley Sean Maher as Mr. Hauser Mike Cefalo as Dash Shelby Young as Nancy Wheeler Andrew Nowak as Steve Harrington Ian McQuown as Teacher Alanna Fox as Tammy Thompson Sound design & editing by Brandon Grugle Production Manager Lillian Holman Theme composed by Jeff Kirchner
5. The Outsiders
7/27/2021 | 14 mins.
Welcome to the Hawk Theater. For the safety and comfort of our patrons, smoking is prohibited in the auditorium. Trash cans are conveniently located at the exits. Please pitch in! Don't forget to pick up a gift certificate at the box office. And we kindly ask you to refrain from talking during the main presentation. Enjoy the show!
4. Lord of the Flies
7/20/2021 | 19 mins.
You can learn a lot about a person by rummaging through the cassette case in their car. Robin gets a ride home from Mr. Hauser, hoping to put their last encounter behind her. Plus, she's desperate for advice. She's about to learn that Mr. Hauser's taste in music surprisingly doesn't suck. Neither does his advice. But the mystery of the anonymous caller takes an ominous turn.
3. The Inferno
7/13/2021 | 26 mins.
Robin overhears Mr. Hauser get a mysterious phone call on the school's intercom system. Who is it? What do they want? Robin wants to trust Mr. Hauser but she's pretty sure he's hiding something from her. So she decides to confront him – but is she ready for the truth? Stay tuned after the episode to hear Chapter 1 of the official audiobook of Stranger Things: Rebel Robin, narrated by Dani Martineck, and available everywhere audiobooks are sold.
2. Frankenstein
7/06/2021 | 21 mins.
Robin and Mr. Hauser bond over their shared appreciation of author Mary Shelley; she knew who the real monsters were. Robin decides it's safe to reveal more details of "Operation Croissant", leading Mr. Hauser to make a surprising offer. But their conversation is interrupted by a knock at the classroom door.
