Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins (A Stranger Things Podcast)

December, 1983. As winter break approaches, the monster is still roaming the halls of Hawkins High. All this time, Robin thought it was after her. But now it seems like Mr. Hauser was always its intended victim. But why? Only by working together can they find a way to stop it, before it’s too late for either of them. The exciting conclusion of Surviving Hawkins. Surviving Hawkins is a companion podcast to the YA novel, Stranger Things: Rebel Robin, by A.R. Capetta. Written & Directed by Lauren Shippen Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley Sean Maher as Mr. Hauser Mike Cefalo as Dash Shelby Young as Nancy Wheeler Andrew Nowak as Steve Harrington Ian McQuown as Teacher Alanna Fox as Tammy Thompson Sound design & editing by Brandon Grugle Production Manager Lillian Holman Theme composed by Jeff Kirchner